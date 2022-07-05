Peoples Rx Is the Latest Retailer to Partner With NuLeaf Naturals

Nuleaf Naturals' line of Next Generation cannabinoids includes the Full Spectrum Multicannabinoid™, CBN, CBC, and CBG in the forms of tinctures and proprietary plant-based softgels. Its newest product – the world's first Full Spectrum Multicannabinoid™ – is a comprehensive formula designed to elevate one's health and wellbeing. The blend contains several essential cannabinoids: CBD, CBC, CBG and CBN in equal amounts to supercharge a person's endocannabinoid system. It can be thought of as a sort of "daily multivitamin of cannabinoid wellness".

NuLeaf Naturals continues to push innovation and efficacy. And as with its CBD offerings, its Next Generation products have been Lab Verified, meaning that third-party labs have verified all of their extraction methods and products as safe, consistent, effective and ethical.

NuLeaf Naturals' CEO Ian Kelly elaborates, "NuLeaf Naturals has always prioritized making high-quality products that a customer can rely on to be safe and effective. As more people discover and understand our products' considerable and various wellness benefits, we are confident that retailers will see an increased demand for an expansion of available cannabinoids." He adds, "Peoples Rx and NuLeaf Naturals have a very organic relationship in that both companies prioritize the well-being of the customer. We are excited to grow our partnership."

People's Rx – Austin's favorite wellness and compounding specialists of over 40 years – is already seeing success with the Next Generationeration line. After having recently added NuLeaf Naturals' products to shelves across its four locations, there has already been a need to order additional CBN, a cannabinoid which is often attributed to improved sleep and relaxation. As plant-based cannabinoid products continue to gain popularity amongst consumers, NuLeaf Naturals wants the general public to be better informed of the benefits their wellness products have to offer. In order to be able to recommend and properly inform their customers of the benefits of these products, Peoples Rx staff have had several training sessions with the NuLeaf Naturals team. This ensures that anyone visiting a Peoples Rx location is able to find a cannabinoid that exclusively fits their needs.

For more information, visit nuleafnaturals.com and use their store locator to find NuLeaf Naturals' products in Peoples Rx locations and other retailers near you.

About NuLeaf Naturals

NuLeaf Naturals is one of America's top pioneering cannabinoid companies. Since 2014, NuLeaf Naturals has been committed to creating the world's highest quality cannabinoid products in their most pure and potent form. The company's vision is to pave the way for a line of cannabinoid wellness products that promote a healthy body and mind. NuLeaf Naturals' ultimate goal is to help people and their loved ones live a happier, healthier life.

About Peoples Rx

Peoples Rx has been the local favorite pharmacy and wellness headquarters in Austin for over 40 years. Our integrative approach to health and wellness starts with our knowledgeable and experienced pharmacists and wellness specialists, and our cutting-edge, holistic, and professional products. We also compound custom medications in our state-of-the-art lab to meet customers' specific needs. And because food is medicine too, our own in-house delis serve up scratch-made meals and snacks with the highest quality ingredients. With a mission to empower people to make educated health choices, several of our 170+ employees, including clinical nutritionists, herbalists, naturopaths, and homeopaths also offer their expertise through private consultations and educational events.

