People's United Bank Announces Agreement with Stop & Shop to Retain 27 Supermarket Branches in CT

People's United Bank

Aug 05, 2021, 16:01 ET

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- People's United Bank N.A., a subsidiary of People's United Financial Inc., today announced it has reached an agreement with Stop & Shop to retain 27 in-store branch and corresponding ATM locations in Connecticut slated to close as part of the previously announced decision not to renew existing in-store branch contracts in Connecticut. The locations were strategically selected based on a variety of factors including proximity to nearby traditional branches, transaction volume, customer feedback and input from community leaders. A list of the 27 Stop & Shop branches to remain open in Connecticut can be viewed below. 

"We are pleased to have reached an agreement with Stop & Shop that will ensure customers in strategic locations state-wide maintain continued convenient access to in-store banking services, particularly in low- and moderate-income communities, where nearly half of the retained branches are located," said Jeff Tengel, President, People's United Bank. "We remain committed to serving our customers across the channels in which they prefer, including through our many digital banking capabilities and in our branches, now and once the merger with M&T Bank is complete. I want to thank Stop & Shop for their continued partnership."

The new agreement does not impact the previously announced exit period for all other Connecticut Stop & Shop branch locations. Closures will occur over several years using a phased approach and begin in 2022. Customers of the impacted branch locations will receive a minimum of 90 days' notice prior to the closure. People's United currently operates 125 Stop & Shop branch locations, 84 in Connecticut and 41 in New York.

M&T strongly supports the new agreement and the benefits it will deliver to Connecticut communities, and has committed to retaining substantially all People's United branch employees, including those who work in Stop & Shop branches once the merger is complete.

About People's United Bank, N.A.: 
People's United Bank, N.A. is a subsidiary of People's United Financial, Inc., a diversified, community-focused financial services company headquartered in the Northeast with more than $63 billion in assets. Founded in 1842, People's United Bank offers commercial and retail banking through a network of more than 400 retail locations in Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine, as well as wealth management solutions. The company also provides specialized commercial services to customers nationwide

The 27 Stop & Shop branches in Connecticut that will be retained include:

Address

City

County

410 Reidville Drive

Waterbury

New Haven

100 Main Street North

Southbury

New Haven

195 West Street

Cromwell

Middlesex

370 Hemingway Avenue

East Haven

New Haven

12 Franklin Street

Seymour

New Haven

105 Elm Street

Old Saybrook

Middlesex

100 Division Street

Ansonia

New Haven

416 East Main Street

Middletown

Middlesex

44 Lake Avenue Extension

Danbury

Fairfield

727 Rubber Avenue

Naugatuck

New Haven

931 Torringford Street

Torrington

Litchfield

1790 Post Road East

Westport

Fairfield

898 Bridgeport Avenue

Shelton

Fairfield

50 Windsorville Road

Vernon

Tolland

4531 Main Street

Bridgeport

Fairfield

5 River Road

Wilton

Fairfield

150 New Park Avenue

Hartford

Hartford

2331 Dixwell Avenue

Hamden

New Haven

200 East Main Street

Stratford

Fairfield

498 Bushy Hill Road

Simsbury

Hartford

1364 East Town Road

Milford

New Haven

460 Elm Street

West Haven

New Haven

315 Cottage Grove Road

Bloomfield

Hartford

72 Newtown Road

Danbury

Fairfield

2145 Fairfield Avenue

Bridgeport

Fairfield

150 Whalley Avenue

New Haven

New Haven

485 Broad Street

Meriden

New Haven

