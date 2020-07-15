People's United Bank Appoints Jan Garvey SVP, Head of Treasury Management and Government Banking Products

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- People's United Bank, N.A. a subsidiary of People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT) today announced that Jan Garvey was appointed SVP, Head of Treasury Management Products. In this role, Garvey will be responsible for product strategy development and innovation with a significant focus on identifying and analyzing industry trends, defining competitive positioning, and leveraging new technology to deliver products and services that increase market share and provide an exceptional customer experience.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jan to People's United at a time of much advancement as we continue to build out our product management teams and capabilities, said Ravi Vakacherla, Chief Transformation Officer, People's United Bank. "Jan's experience in understanding digitization trends and the importance of relationships directly aligns with our strategy, and her skill-set will be vital to formulating best-in-class solutions for our clients."

Garvey brings more than 25 years of experience in the financial services industry, including domestic & international commercial banking, private banking and retail banking. She has extensive experience in product management, sales management, electronic and mobile banking and online security.

Most recently, Garvey was at CIT Bank serving a Director and Head of Treasury Product Management. In this role, she drove the strategic direction, growth, and profitability of CIT Bank's treasury management, deposit and card solutions serving the Bank's commercial and corporate clients. Prior to joining CIT, she spent three years at Citizens Financial Group where she held the positions of Director of Treasury Product Strategy and earlier, Head of Treasury Sales for Business Banking. Prior to that, she spent 18 years at Citi, where she was Citi Commercial Bank's Head of Treasury Product Management.

"I'm excited to join People's United during this time of growth and digital transformation. I look forward to collaborating with a talented team of colleagues who are dedicated to building relationships to help clients realize operational efficiency, costs savings and enhance the way they conduct business," said Garvey.

Jan is a graduate of Adelphi University where she earned a BS in Banking and Finance.

People's United's Treasury Management and Government Banking teams provide direct support to the Bank's commercial, small business and municipal clients through their tailored cash management and commercial card solutions. From maximizing working capital and processing payments faster, to enhancing operational efficiency and controlling risk, the team's goal is to help clients effectively manage their financial needs to achieve long-term success.

About People's United Bank

People's United Bank, N.A. is a subsidiary of People's United Financial, Inc., a diversified, community-focused financial services company headquartered in the Northeast with more than $60 billion in assets. Founded in 1842, People's United Bank offers commercial and retail banking through a network of over 400 retail locations in Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, as well as wealth management and insurance solutions. The company also provides specialized commercial services to customers nationwide.

