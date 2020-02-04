People's United Bank Healthcare Specialty Finance Group Provides $15.5 Million Credit Facility for Esplanade Capital LLC.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- People's United Bank, N.A., a subsidiary of People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT), announced its Healthcare Finance Group provided a $15.5 million Credit Facility to Esplanade Capital LLC., an owner and manager of a portfolio of healthcare facilities, multi-family units, hotels and retail and commercial office suites, and its joint venture partner Meridian Senior Living LLC., a developer, manager and owner of assisted living and memory care facilities throughout the U.S.

The facility provides Esplanade and its joint venture partner, Meridian, with capital to convert an existing three story commercial building (formerly a skilled nursing facility), in Woodmere NY, to a 70-unit memory care facility.

"We are thrilled to develop a new relationship with Esplanade to provide them with capital and expertise in support of their efforts to address the growing need for dedicated memory care facilities," said Matthew Huber, SVP, Healthcare Finance Market Manager, People's United Bank. "As the healthcare market continues to evolve, companies are demanding a specialized lending partner who can deliver flexible solutions and a personalized approach to service, and we look forward to supporting future growth plans for both Esplanade and Meridian."

"What made People's United an attractive lending partner is their dedicated Healthcare Finance team and experienced bankers who understood the unique attributes of financing a memory care facility. This was a critical component in selecting People's United, and we are excited to expand our portfolio in the New York market," said David Scharf, Managing Partner, Esplanade Capital LLC.

People's United's Healthcare Finance Division is comprised of experienced in-market Bankers across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic who provide local market-based solutions to non-profit and for-profit organizations across industries. In addition, their origination, underwriting and approval of credit facilities of $5 million and higher provides companies with funds for acquisitions, construction, equipment, working capital needs or debt restructuring.

About People's United Bank

People's United Bank, N.A. is a subsidiary of People's United Financial, Inc., a diversified, community-focused financial services company headquartered in the Northeast with approximately $59 billion in assets. Founded in 1842, People's United Bank offers commercial and retail banking through a network of over 400 retail locations in Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, as well as wealth management and insurance solutions. The company also provides specialized commercial services to customers nationwide.

About Esplanade Capital LLC.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in New York City, Esplanade Capital owns and manages a portfolio which includes multifamily units, unique healthcare facilities, hotels, retail, and commercial office suites throughout New York City and the tristate area, as well as several other states. In addition to their diversified real estate investments, Esplanade and its principals are invested in key sectors such as shared office space, healthcare and energy.

About Meridian Senior Living

Meridian Senior Living, a privately held company based in Bethesda, Maryland, owns and operates seniors housing communities across the country and provides operational consulting to 24 communities in China. With more than 70 communities in 21 states and more in development, Meridian is one of the largest seniors housing operators in the U.S. The company prides itself on providing the highest quality care, exceptional lifestyle programming and a distinctive dining experience for its residents. For more information on Meridian Senior Living, visit meridiansenior.com.

SOURCE People's United Bank

Related Links

http://www.peoples.com

