People's United Community Foundation Awards Nearly $1 Million During First Grant Cycle Of 2021

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- People's United Community Foundation, the philanthropic arm of People's United Bank, N.A., announced that it has awarded $989,589 during its first grant cycle of 2021 to 150 non-profits throughout its footprint, covering Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine.

Grants awarded will support critical community programs including food aid, small business assistance, youth education and mentoring programs, as well as homelessness prevention, supportive housing, and employment services, among other initiatives. Funding was distributed in alignment with the Foundation's three primary focus areas including community and economic development, youth development and affordable housing.

Among these grants is an employee match contribution of $177,089 that will be allocated to United Way affiliates across our region as part of the People's United Bank Annual United Way Employee Giving Campaign.

"We thank our nonprofit partners for their perseverance in meeting the unprecedented demands and challenges that continue to affect our communities. We are confident our support will aid in their important work of ensuring that vital programs and services remain accessible to all," said Karen Galbo, Executive Director of the Foundation.

For a list of organizations that People's United Community Foundation supported during the first grant cycle of 2021, visit www.peoples.com/foundations.

About People's United Community Foundation

People's United Community Foundation, operating independently from People's United Bank, provides grants for programs and services that improve the quality of life for residents in the neighborhoods served by People's United Bank. People's United Bank, N.A. is a subsidiary of People's United Financial, Inc., a diversified, community-focused financial services company headquartered in the Northeast with more than $63 billion in assets. Founded in 1842, People's United Bank offers commercial and retail banking through a network of more than 400 retail locations in Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, as well as wealth management solutions.

