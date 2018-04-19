People's United Financial Declares Cash Dividend on Preferred Stock

News provided by

People's United Financial, Inc.

07:30 ET

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.3515625 per share on the Company's Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock.  The dividend is payable on June 15, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2018.

People's United Financial, Inc., a diversified financial services company with $44 billion in total assets, provides commercial and retail banking, as well as wealth management services through a network of approximately 400 branches in Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

Access Information About People's United Financial at www.peoples.com.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peoples-united-financial-declares-cash-dividend-on-preferred-stock-300632049.html

SOURCE People's United Financial, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.peoples.com

Also from this source

07:01 ET People's United Financial Reports First Quarter Net Income of...

Jan 18, 2018, 16:01 ET People's United Financial Reports Fourth Quarter Net Income of...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

People's United Financial Declares Cash Dividend on Preferred Stock

News provided by

People's United Financial, Inc.

07:30 ET