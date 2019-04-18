People's United Financial Declares Cash Dividend on Preferred Stock

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.3515625 per share on the Company's Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable on June 15, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2019.

People's United Financial, Inc., a diversified financial services company with $48 billion in total assets, provides commercial and retail banking, as well as wealth management services through a network of over 400 branches in Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

Access Information About People's United Financial at www.peoples.com.

SOURCE People's United Financial, Inc.

