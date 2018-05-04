People's United Financial, Inc. Names Jeff Tengel President

Tengel joined People's United in 2010 from PNC Bank to lead the Commercial Division. Since that time, he has dramatically expanded the Commercial Division and its product offerings adding Mortgage Warehouse, Large Corporate, International, Healthcare, and Syndications. He has broadened and grown Treasury Management, Government Banking, Asset Based Lending and the Equipment Finance businesses. Tengel has also played an important role in integrating the numerous acquisitions completed over the last eight years.

"I am both honored and excited to be given this opportunity," said Tengel. "I look forward to working closely with all of our team members to continue to build on the success of People's United."

About People's United Bank

People's United Bank, N.A. is a subsidiary of People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT), a diversified financial services company with $44 billion in assets. People's United Bank, founded in 1842, is a premier, community-based, regional bank in the Northeast offering commercial and retail banking, as well as wealth management services through a network of over 400 retail locations in Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

