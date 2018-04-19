People's United Financial Reports First Quarter Net Income of $107.9 Million, or $0.30 Per Common Share



















($ in millions, except per common share data)















As of and for the Three Months Ended







Mar. 31, 2018

Dec. 31, 2017

Mar. 31, 2017



















Net income

$ 107.9

$ 106.2

$ 70.8

Net income available

104.4

102.7

67.3



to common shareholders









Per common share

0.30

0.30

0.22



















Operating earnings1

104.4

104.5

68.1



Per common share

0.30

0.31

0.22





































Net interest income

$ 295.8

$ 292.3

$ 248.6



Net interest margin

3.05%

3.07%

2.82%



















Non-interest income1

90.4

87.3

84.7





































Non-interest expense1

$ 243.5

$ 239.7

$ 226.1



















Efficiency ratio

59.4%

56.1%

59.4%





































Average balances













Loans

$ 32,096

$ 32,271

$ 29,355

Deposits

32,824

32,879

29,923



















End of period balances













Loans

32,104

32,575

29,687

Deposits

32,894

33,056

30,506



















1See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP beginning on page 13.



"The results this quarter demonstrate our success in enhancing the earnings power of the Company, while continuing to build the franchise for the long-term," said Jack Barnes, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are pleased to report record quarterly net income of $107.9 million, or $0.30 per common share, and a return on average tangible common equity of 13.8 percent. While the first quarter is typically a seasonally slower period for loan growth, production in the quarter was also unfavorably impacted by customers remaining cautious across our portfolios. Commercial real estate balances were lower primarily due to continued slow market conditions, heightened competition and elevated payoffs. In addition, commercial real estate balances reflected greater than expected run-off of the transactional portion of the New York multifamily portfolio. Despite the modest decline in loan balances for the quarter, given our diversified business mix and strong commercial loan pipelines at quarter-end, we remain confident the Company can achieve the annual growth goal provided in January. In addition, we are proud to announce our 25th consecutive annual common dividend increase, which demonstrates our commitment to deliver shareholder value through a consistent cash return of capital."

"We continue to execute on revenue producing initiatives and synergies created by recent acquisitions," said David Rosato, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "As such, we are pleased total revenues increased two percent on a linked-quarter basis driven by both higher net interest income and non-interest income. Net interest margin of 3.05 percent was down two basis points from the fourth quarter. This decline primarily resulted from the unfavorable impact of tax reform on our municipal bond holdings and tax-preferenced items in our commercial & industrial lending portfolio, as well as two fewer calendar days in the first quarter. These declines were partially offset by higher yields on new business and the upward repricing of floating-rate loans. While the first quarter is seasonally higher for expenses, total non-interest expenses increased only two percent from the fourth quarter, reflecting our continued focus on controlling costs."











































As of and for the Three Months Ended







Mar. 31, 2018

Dec. 31, 2017

Mar. 31, 2017



















Asset Quality





























Net loan charge-offs

0.06%

0.08%

0.03%

to average total loans







Originated non-performing loans

0.52%

0.49%

0.55%

as a percentage of originated loans











































Returns































Return on average assets

0.98%

0.96%

0.70%

Return on average tangible common equity 13.8%

13.8%

9.6%





































Capital Ratios































People's United Financial, Inc.













Tangible common equity / tangible assets 7.3%

7.2%

7.4%

Tier 1 leverage

8.5%

8.3%

8.5%

Common equity tier 1

10.1%

9.7%

10.0%

Tier 1 risk-based

10.8%

10.4%

10.8%

Total risk-based

12.6%

12.2%

12.7%



















People's United Bank, N.A.













Tier 1 leverage



8.6%

8.5%

8.9%

Common equity tier 1



11.0%

10.7%

11.3%

Tier 1 risk-based



11.0%

10.7%

11.3%

Total risk-based



12.9%

12.6%

13.4%







































The Company's Board of Directors voted to increase the common stock dividend to an annual rate of $0.70 per share. Based on the closing stock price on April 18, 2018, the dividend yield on People's United Financial common stock is 3.8 percent. The quarterly dividend of $0.1750 per share is payable May 15, 2018 to shareholders of record on May 1, 2018.

People's United Financial, Inc., a diversified financial services company with $44 billion in total assets, provides commercial and retail banking, as well as wealth management services through a network of approximately 400 branches in Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

1Q 2018 Financial Highlights

Summary

Net income totaled $107.9 million , or $0.30 per common share.

, or per common share. Net income available to common shareholders totaled $104.4 million .

. Operating earnings totaled $104.4 million , or $0.30 per common share (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP).

, or per common share (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP). Net interest income totaled $295.8 million in 1Q18 compared to $292.3 million in 4Q17.

in 1Q18 compared to in 4Q17. Net interest margin decreased two basis points from 4Q17 to 3.05% reflecting:

Higher yields on the loan portfolio (increase of ten basis points).



Lower yields on the securities portfolio (decrease of two basis points).



Higher rates on deposits and borrowings (decrease of six basis points).



Two fewer calendar days in 1Q18 (decrease of four basis points).

Provision for loan losses totaled $5.4 million .

. Net loan charge-offs totaled $4.5 million .

.

Net loan charge-off ratio of 0.06% in 1Q18.

Non-interest income totaled $90.4 million in 1Q18 compared to $87.3 million in 4Q17.

in 1Q18 compared to in 4Q17. Insurance revenue increased $2.9 million , reflecting the seasonality of commercial insurance renewals.

, reflecting the seasonality of commercial insurance renewals.

Commercial banking lending fees increased $1.6 million .

.

Customer interest rate swap income decreased $3.7 million .

.

Bank service charges decreased $0.9 million .

. Net security losses of $9.8 million in 4Q17 include losses totaling $10.0 million incurred as a tax planning strategy in response to tax reform (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP).

in 4Q17 include losses totaling incurred as a tax planning strategy in response to tax reform (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP). At March 31, 2018 , assets under administration, which are not reported as assets of People's United Financial, totaled $23.6 billion , of which $9.0 billion are under discretionary management, compared to $23.8 billion and $9.1 billion , respectively, at December 31, 2017 .

, assets under administration, which are not reported as assets of People's United Financial, totaled , of which are under discretionary management, compared to and , respectively, at . Non-interest expense totaled $243.5 million in 1Q18 compared to $239.7 million in 4Q17.

in 1Q18 compared to in 4Q17. Operating non-interest expense totaled $243.5 million in 1Q18 (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP).

in 1Q18 (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP). Compensation and benefits expense, excluding $0.6 million of merger-related expenses in 4Q17, increased $8.6 million , primarily reflecting seasonally-higher payroll and benefit-related costs in 1Q18.

of merger-related expenses in 4Q17, increased , primarily reflecting seasonally-higher payroll and benefit-related costs in 1Q18.

Professional and outside services expense, excluding $1.0 million of merger-related expenses in 4Q17, increased $0.9 million .

of merger-related expenses in 4Q17, increased .

Intangible asset amortization expense decreased $2.8 million .

.

Regulatory assessment expense decreased $1.3 million .

.

The efficiency ratio was 59.4% for 1Q18 compared to 56.1% for 4Q17 and 59.4% for 1Q17 (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP).

The effective income tax rate was 21.4% for 1Q18 and 27.8% for the full-year of 2017.

The lower rate in 1Q18 primarily reflects the benefit from a reduction in the U.S. federal corporate income tax rate from 35% to 21%, effective January 1, 2018 .

Commercial Banking

Commercial loans totaled $23.3 billion at March 31, 2018 , a decrease of $433 million from December 31, 2017 .

at , a decrease of from . The New York multi-family and mortgage warehouse portfolios decreased $149 million and $56 million , respectively, from December 31, 2017 .

multi-family and mortgage warehouse portfolios decreased and , respectively, from . Average commercial loans totaled $23.2 billion in 1Q18, a decrease of $162 million from 4Q17.

in 1Q18, a decrease of from 4Q17. The average New York multi-family and mortgage warehouse portfolios decreased $70 million and $129 million , respectively, from 4Q17.

multi-family and mortgage warehouse portfolios decreased and , respectively, from 4Q17. Commercial deposits totaled $12.0 billion at March 31, 2018 compared to $12.1 billion at December 31, 2017 .

at compared to at . The ratio of originated non-performing commercial loans to originated commercial loans was 0.49% at March 31, 2018 compared to 0.47% at December 31, 2017 .

compared to 0.47% at . Non-performing commercial assets, excluding acquired non-performing loans, totaled $115.7 million at March 31, 2018 compared to $112.4 million at December 31, 2017 .

at compared to at . For the originated commercial loan portfolio, the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans was 0.94% at March 31, 2018 compared to 0.93% at December 31, 2017 .

compared to 0.93% at . The originated commercial allowance for loan losses represented 194% of originated non-performing commercial loans at March 31, 2018 compared to 200% at December 31, 2017 .

Retail Banking

Residential mortgage loans totaled $6.8 billion at March 31, 2018 , an increase of $28 million from December 31, 2017 .

at , an increase of from . Average residential mortgage loans totaled $6.8 billion in 1Q18, an increase of $31 million from 4Q17.

in 1Q18, an increase of from 4Q17. Home equity loans totaled $2.0 billion at March 31, 2018 , a decrease of $65 million from December 31, 2017 .

at , a decrease of from . Average home equity loans totaled $2.0 billion in 1Q18, a decrease of $42 million from 4Q17.

in 1Q18, a decrease of from 4Q17. Retail deposits totaled $20.9 billion at both March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 .

at both and . The ratio of originated non-performing residential mortgage loans to originated residential mortgage loans was 0.54% at March 31, 2018 compared to 0.50% at December 31, 2017 .

compared to 0.50% at . The ratio of originated non-performing home equity loans to originated home equity loans was 0.85% at March 31, 2018 compared to 0.78% at December 31, 2017 .

Conference Call

On April 19, 2018, at 8 a.m., Eastern Time, People's United Financial will host a conference call to discuss this earnings announcement. The call may be heard through www.peoples.com by selecting "Investor Relations" in the "About Us" section on the home page, and then selecting "Conference Calls" in the "News and Events" section. Additional materials relating to the call may also be accessed at People's United Bank's web site. The call will be archived on the web site and available for approximately 90 days.

Certain statements contained in this release are forward-looking in nature. These include all statements about People's United Financial's plans, objectives, expectations and other statements that are not historical facts, and usually use words such as "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "should" and similar expressions. Such statements represent management's current beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause People's United Financial's actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. Factors of particular importance to People's United Financial include, but are not limited to: (1) changes in general, international, national or regional economic conditions; (2) changes in interest rates; (3) changes in loan default and charge-off rates; (4) changes in deposit levels; (5) changes in levels of income and expense in non-interest income and expense related activities; (6) changes in accounting and regulatory guidance applicable to banks; (7) price levels and conditions in the public securities markets generally; (8) competition and its effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (9) the successful integration of acquisitions; and (10) changes in regulation resulting from or relating to financial reform legislation. People's United Financial does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Access Information About People's United Financial at www.peoples.com.

People's United Financial, Inc.





























FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

































































Three Months Ended



March 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



March 31,

(dollars in millions, except per common share data)

2018



2017



2017



2017



2017

Earnings Data:





























Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) $ 302.1

$ 304.1

$ 295.8

$ 285.2

$ 258.1

Net interest income

295.8



292.3



284.6



274.9



248.6

Provision for loan losses

5.4



7.5



7.0



7.1



4.4

Non-interest income (1)

90.4



87.3



89.3



91.6



84.7

Non-interest expense (1)

243.5



239.7



237.1



257.3



226.1

Income before income tax expense

137.3



132.4



129.8



102.1



102.8

Net income

107.9



106.2



90.8



69.3



70.8

Net income available to common shareholders (1)

104.4



102.7



87.3



65.8



67.3

































Selected Statistical Data:





























Net interest margin (2)

3.05 %

3.07 %

3.04 %

2.96 %

2.82 % Return on average assets (1), (2)

0.98



0.96



0.84



0.65



0.70

Return on average common equity (2)

7.5



7.4



6.4



4.8



5.5

Return on average tangible common equity (1), (2)

13.8



13.8



11.8



8.7



9.6

Efficiency ratio (1)

59.4



56.1



57.3



58.4



59.4

































Common Share Data:





























Earnings per common share:





























Basic $ 0.31

$ 0.30

$ 0.26

$ 0.20

$ 0.22

Diluted (1)

0.30



0.30



0.26



0.19



0.22

Dividends paid per common share

0.1725



0.1725



0.1725



0.1725



0.17

Common dividend payout ratio (1)

56.3 %

57.1 %

66.8 %

88.6 %

78.3 % Book value per common share (end of period) $ 16.43

$ 16.40

$ 16.29

$ 16.18

$ 15.94

Tangible book value per common share (end of period) (1) 8.93



8.87



8.68



8.99



9.07

Stock price:





























High

20.26



19.50



18.26



18.21



19.85

Low

18.18



17.58



15.97



16.44



17.47

Close (end of period)

18.66



18.70



18.14



17.66



18.20

Common shares (end of period) (in millions)

341.01



339.98



337.84



337.51



310.51

Weighted average diluted common shares (in millions) 344.00



341.11



338.82



338.51



311.08

































(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP.

























(2) Annualized.































People's United Financial, Inc.





















FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Continued

















































As of and for the Three Months Ended





March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

(dollars in millions)

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

Financial Condition Data:





















Total assets $ 44,101 $ 44,453 $ 43,998 $ 43,023 $ 40,230

Loans

32,104

32,575

32,384

31,611

29,687

Securities

7,173

7,043

6,914

6,880

6,424

Short-term investments

470

378

303

216

392

Allowance for loan losses

235

234

233

232

231

Goodwill and other acquisition-related intangible assets 2,555

2,560

2,568

2,426

2,136

Deposits

32,894

33,056

32,547

31,815

30,506

Borrowings

3,877

4,104

4,144

4,084

3,183

Notes and debentures

892

902

906

907

904

Stockholders' equity

5,846

5,820

5,746

5,704

5,195

Total risk-weighted assets (1):





















People's United Financial, Inc.

32,798

33,256

33,029

32,095

30,229

People's United Bank, N.A.

32,747

33,202

32,981

32,050

30,202

Non-performing assets (2)

174

168

191

198

183

Net loan charge-offs

4.5

6.5

5.2

6.8

2.4

























Average Balances:





















Loans $ 32,096 $ 32,271 $ 31,994 $ 31,400 $ 29,355

Securities (3)

7,186

7,023

6,559

6,728

6,831

Short-term investments

366

361

347

355

371

Total earning assets

39,648

39,654

38,900

38,483

36,557

Total assets

44,011

44,039

43,256

42,666

40,317

Deposits

32,824

32,879

32,065

32,024

29,923

Borrowings

3,752

3,836

4,010

3,498

3,709

Notes and debentures

895

904

909

907

966

Total funding liabilities

37,471

37,619

36,984

36,429

34,598

Stockholders' equity

5,821

5,774

5,722

5,696

5,166

























Ratios:





















Net loan charge-offs to average total loans (annualized) 0.06 % 0.08 % 0.06 % 0.09 % 0.03 % Non-performing assets to originated loans,





















real estate owned and repossessed assets (2)

0.58

0.56

0.64

0.67

0.63

Originated allowance for loan losses to:





















Originated loans (2)

0.78

0.77

0.77

0.77

0.77

Originated non-performing loans (2)

149.3

155.2

131.6

128.1

140.9

Average stockholders' equity to average total assets

13.2

13.1

13.2

13.4

12.8

Stockholders' equity to total assets

13.3

13.1

13.1

13.3

12.9

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (4)

7.3

7.2

7.1

7.5

7.4

Total risk-based capital (1):





















People's United Financial, Inc.

12.6

12.2

12.0

12.6

12.7

People's United Bank, N.A.

12.9

12.6

12.6

13.3

13.4

























(1) March 31, 2018 amounts and ratios are preliminary.





















(2) Excludes acquired loans.





















(3) Average balances for securities are based on amortized cost.

















(4) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP.



















People's United Financial, Inc.





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION















March 31, Dec. 31, March 31, (in millions) 2018 2017 2017 Assets





Cash and due from banks $ 402.2 $ 505.1 $ 380.8 Short-term investments 470.3 377.5 392.2 Securities:





Trading account securities, at fair value 8.2 8.2 7.8 Equity securities, at fair value 9.5 8.7 8.9 Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value 3,153.8 3,125.3 3,763.2 Debt securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 3,696.3 3,588.1 2,324.0 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost 305.2 312.3 319.6 Total securities 7,173.0 7,042.6 6,423.5 Loans held-for-sale 10.4 16.6 17.1 Loans:





Commercial real estate 10,810.4 11,068.7 10,225.3 Commercial and industrial 8,574.1 8,731.1 7,918.3 Equipment financing 3,887.9 3,905.4 2,969.5 Total Commercial Portfolio 23,272.4 23,705.2 21,113.1 Residential mortgage 6,834.2 6,805.7 6,487.7 Home equity and other consumer 1,997.8 2,064.4 2,086.5 Total Retail Portfolio 8,832.0 8,870.1 8,574.2 Total loans 32,104.4 32,575.3 29,687.3 Less allowance for loan losses (235.3) (234.4) (231.3) Total loans, net 31,869.1 32,340.9 29,456.0 Goodwill and other acquisition-related intangible assets 2,554.9 2,560.0 2,135.8 Bank-owned life insurance 406.0 405.0 348.8 Premises and equipment, net 250.0 253.0 239.4 Other assets 964.6 952.7 836.0 Total assets $ 44,100.5 $ 44,453.4 $ 40,229.6







Liabilities





Deposits:





Non-interest-bearing $ 7,938.6 $ 8,002.4 $ 6,669.5 Savings 4,442.1 4,410.5 4,451.7 Interest-bearing checking and money market 15,257.6 15,189.1 14,813.9 Time 5,255.5 5,454.3 4,570.6 Total deposits 32,893.8 33,056.3 30,505.7 Borrowings:





Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2,610.7 2,774.4 2,160.4 Federal funds purchased 805.0 820.0 613.0 Customer repurchase agreements 265.8 301.6 327.7 Other borrowings 195.4 207.8 81.9 Total borrowings 3,876.9 4,103.8 3,183.0 Notes and debentures 891.9 901.6 903.9 Other liabilities 592.4 571.8 442.0 Total liabilities 38,255.0 38,633.5 35,034.6







Stockholders' Equity





Preferred stock 244.1 244.1 244.1 Common stock 4.4 4.4 4.1 Additional paid-in capital 6,029.0 6,012.3 5,472.7 Retained earnings 1,121.4 1,040.2 960.9 Unallocated common stock of Employee Stock Ownership Plan, at cost (135.5) (137.3) (142.8) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (255.8) (181.7) (181.9) Treasury stock, at cost (1,162.1) (1,162.1) (1,162.1) Total stockholders' equity 5,845.5 5,819.9 5,195.0 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 44,100.5 $ 44,453.4 $ 40,229.6

People's United Financial, Inc.

















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME







































Three Months Ended

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31, (in millions, except per common share data) 2018

2017

2017

2017

2017 Interest and dividend income:

















Commercial real estate $ 107.0

$ 106.2

$ 105.6

$ 105.3

$ 88.6 Commercial and industrial 82.3

80.1

80.0

74.1

64.6 Equipment financing 48.9

47.4

41.5

31.5

31.6 Residential mortgage 54.7

53.4

52.5

52.3

49.3 Home equity and other consumer 20.8

20.7

21.0

19.9

18.4 Total interest on loans 313.7

307.8

300.6

283.1

252.5 Securities 44.0

41.6

37.2

37.9

37.0 Short-term investments 1.2

1.0

1.1

0.9

0.7 Loans held-for-sale 0.2

0.2

0.3

0.1

0.3 Total interest and dividend income 359.1

350.6

339.2

322.0

290.5 Interest expense:

















Deposits 41.3

38.3

34.4

30.9

27.1 Borrowings 14.2

12.4

12.7

8.9

7.3 Notes and debentures 7.8

7.6

7.5

7.3

7.5 Total interest expense 63.3

58.3

54.6

47.1

41.9 Net interest income 295.8

292.3

284.6

274.9

248.6 Provision for loan losses 5.4

7.5

7.0

7.1

4.4 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 290.4

284.8

277.6

267.8

244.2 Non-interest income:

















Bank service charges 23.8

24.7

25.3

25.0

23.5 Investment management fees 17.7

17.3

16.9

16.3

16.0 Operating lease income 10.7

11.7

10.9

11.0

10.2 Commercial banking lending fees 10.4

8.8

7.0

11.5

8.2 Insurance revenue 9.8

6.9

9.7

7.5

9.1 Cash management fees 6.6

6.5

6.8

6.5

6.3 Brokerage commissions 3.1

2.9

2.8

3.4

3.0 Customer interest rate swap income, net 1.5

5.2

1.9

2.4

2.8 Net security gains (losses) (1) 0.1

(9.8)

-

0.1

(15.7) Other non-interest income 6.7

13.1

8.0

7.9

21.3 Total non-interest income 90.4

87.3

89.3

91.6

84.7 Non-interest expense:

















Compensation and benefits (2) 140.7

132.7

129.9

132.1

127.9 Occupancy and equipment 41.2

41.0

40.2

39.8

38.6 Professional and outside services 18.6

18.7

19.2

28.1

15.5 Regulatory assessments 10.6

11.9

10.3

9.9

9.6 Operating lease expense 9.0

8.9

8.8

8.7

8.8 Amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets 5.1

7.9

7.9

7.9

6.3 Other non-interest expense (2) 18.3

18.6

20.8

30.8

19.4 Total non-interest expense (1) 243.5

239.7

237.1

257.3

226.1 Income before income tax expense 137.3

132.4

129.8

102.1

102.8 Income tax expense (1) 29.4

26.2

39.0

32.8

32.0 Net income 107.9

106.2

90.8

69.3

70.8 Preferred stock dividend 3.5

3.5

3.5

3.5

3.5 Net income available to common shareholders $ 104.4

$ 102.7

$ 87.3

$ 65.8

$ 67.3



















Earnings per common share:

















Basic $ 0.31

$ 0.30

$ 0.26

$ 0.20

$ 0.22 Diluted 0.30

0.30

0.26

0.19

0.22



















(1) Includes $10.0 million of security losses incurred as a tax planning strategy in response to tax reform enacted on December 22, 2017, which are considered non-operating, for the three months ended December 31, 2017. Total non-interest expense includes $1.6 million, $3.0 million, $24.8 million and $1.2 million of non-operating expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2017, September 30, 2017, June 30, 2017 and March, 31, 2017, respectively. Income tax expense includes a $6.5 million benefit realized in connection with tax reform, which is considered non-operating, for the three months ended December 31, 2017. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP.















(2) In accordance with GAAP, effective January 1, 2018, net periodic pension and post retirement benefit costs are reported within other non-interest expense rather than compensation and benefits. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to this presentation.



















People's United Financial, Inc.





















AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET, INTEREST AND YIELD/RATE ANALYSIS (1)





































March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

March 31, 2017 Three months ended Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/ (dollars in millions) Balance Interest Rate

Balance Interest Rate

Balance Interest Rate Assets:





















Short-term investments $ 366.4 $ 1.2 1.35%

$ 360.7 $ 1.0 1.16%

$ 370.5 $ 0.7 0.81% Securities (2) 7,186.1 48.0 2.67

7,022.6 49.2 2.80

6,831.4 43.2 2.53 Loans:





















Commercial real estate 10,934.2 107.0 3.91

11,101.5 106.2 3.83

10,189.7 88.6 3.48 Commercial and industrial 8,418.6 84.6 4.02

8,533.3 84.3 3.95

7,704.4 67.9 3.53 Equipment financing 3,870.6 48.9 5.06

3,750.4 47.4 5.05

2,980.8 31.6 4.24 Residential mortgage 6,837.1 54.9 3.21

6,806.5 53.6 3.15

6,374.8 49.6 3.11 Home equity and other consumer 2,035.0 20.8 4.09

2,079.0 20.7 3.99

2,105.4 18.4 3.50 Total loans 32,095.5 316.2 3.94

32,270.7 312.2 3.87

29,355.1 256.1 3.49 Total earning assets 39,648.0 $ 365.4 3.69%

39,654.0 $ 362.4 3.66%

36,557.0 $ 300.0 3.28% Other assets 4,363.3





4,384.6





3,760.3



Total assets $ 44,011.3





$ 44,038.6





$ 40,317.3



























Liabilities and stockholders' equity:





















Deposits:





















Non-interest-bearing $ 7,796.7 $ - - %

$ 7,855.0 $ - - %

$ 6,435.0 $ - - % Savings, interest-bearing checking





















and money market 19,642.6 24.9 0.51

19,605.7 22.7 0.46

18,907.9 16.4 0.35 Time 5,384.5 16.4 1.22

5,417.8 15.6 1.15

4,580.3 10.7 0.93 Total deposits 32,823.8 41.3 0.50

32,878.5 38.3 0.47

29,923.2 27.1 0.36 Borrowings:





















Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2,677.1 10.9 1.63

2,616.7 9.2 1.40

2,711.9 5.8 0.86 Federal funds purchased 608.3 2.3 1.53

690.5 2.3 1.32

607.5 1.2 0.78 Customer repurchase agreements 262.6 0.1 0.18

309.2 0.1 0.19

309.5 0.1 0.19 Other borrowings 203.7 0.9 1.65

219.4 0.8 1.46

79.9 0.2 0.78 Total borrowings 3,751.7 14.2 1.51

3,835.8 12.4 1.29

3,708.8 7.3 0.79 Notes and debentures 895.2 7.8 3.48

904.4 7.6 3.36

965.8 7.5 3.10 Total funding liabilities 37,470.7 $ 63.3 0.68%

37,618.7 $ 58.3 0.62%

34,597.8 $ 41.9 0.48% Other liabilities 720.1





645.9





553.6



Total liabilities 38,190.8





38,264.6





35,151.4



Stockholders' equity 5,820.5





5,774.0





5,165.9



Total liabilities and





















stockholders' equity $ 44,011.3





$ 44,038.6





$ 40,317.3



























Net interest income/spread (3)

$ 302.1 3.01%



$ 304.1 3.04%



$ 258.1 2.80%























Net interest margin



3.05%





3.07%





2.82%























(1) Average yields earned and rates paid are annualized.

















(2) Average balances and yields for securities are based on amortized cost.











(3) The fully taxable equivalent adjustment was $6.3 million, $11.8 million and $9.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017 and March 31, 2017, respectively.



















People's United Financial, Inc.













































Loans acquired in a business combination are initially recorded at fair value with no carryover of an acquired entity's previous established allowance for loan losses. Accordingly, selected asset quality metrics have been highlighted to distinguish between the 'originated' portfolio and the 'acquired' portfolio.











































NON-PERFORMING ASSETS

















































March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

(dollars in millions)

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

Originated non-performing loans:





















Commercial:





















Commercial real estate $ 21.0 $ 23.7 $ 36.7 $ 42.9 $ 23.4

Commercial and industrial

34.6

32.6

34.9

40.2

47.4

Equipment financing

47.7

44.3

54.1

48.2

47.4

Total

103.3

100.6

125.7

131.3

118.2

Retail:





















Residential mortgage

35.4

32.7

33.8

30.8

26.3

Home equity

16.1

15.4

14.8

15.8

15.2

Other consumer

-

-

-

-

-

Total

51.5

48.1

48.6

46.6

41.5

Total originated non-performing loans (1)

154.8

148.7

174.3

177.9

159.7

REO:





















Commercial

10.6

9.3

6.3

4.3

4.1

Residential

6.8

7.6

4.7

6.7

10.9

Total REO

17.4

16.9

11.0

11.0

15.0

Repossessed assets

1.8

2.5

5.4

9.2

8.2

Total non-performing assets $ 174.0 $ 168.1 $ 190.7 $ 198.1 $ 182.9

Acquired non-performing loans (contractual amount) $ 30.1 $ 29.7 $ 26.6 $ 26.4 $ 22.1

























Originated non-performing loans as a percentage





















of originated loans

0.52 % 0.49 % 0.59 % 0.60 % 0.55 % Non-performing assets as a percentage of:





















Originated loans, REO and repossessed assets

0.58

0.56

0.64

0.67

0.63

Tangible stockholders' equity and originated





















allowance for loan losses

4.94

4.81

5.60

5.65

5.57

























(1) Reported net of government guarantees totaling $3.0 million at March 31, 2018, $3.1 million at December 31, 2017, $4.0 million at September 30, 2017, $4.2 million at June 30, 2017 and $4.4 million at March 31, 2017.







People's United Financial, Inc.





















PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES













































Three Months Ended





March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

(dollars in millions)

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

Allowance for loan losses on originated loans:



















Balance at beginning of period $ 230.8 $ 229.2 $ 227.9 $ 225.0 $ 223.0

Charge-offs

(4.4)

(6.4)

(5.8)

(6.7)

(4.6)

Recoveries

1.4

1.2

1.5

1.8

2.2

Net loan charge-offs

(3.0)

(5.2)

(4.3)

(4.9)

(2.4)

Provision for loan losses

3.5

6.8

5.6

7.8

4.4

Balance at end of period

231.3

230.8

229.2

227.9

225.0

























Allowance for loan losses on acquired loans:





















Balance at beginning of period

3.6

4.2

3.7

6.3

6.3

Charge-offs

(1.8)

(1.5)

(1.0)

(1.9)

-

Recoveries

0.3

0.2

0.1

-

-

Net loan charge-offs

(1.5)

(1.3)

(0.9)

(1.9)

-

Provision for loan losses

1.9

0.7

1.4

(0.7)

-

Balance at end of period

4.0

3.6

4.2

3.7

6.3

Total allowance for loan losses $ 235.3 $ 234.4 $ 233.4 $ 231.6 $ 231.3

























Originated commercial allowance for loan losses



















as a percentage of originated commercial loans 0.94 % 0.93 % 0.94 % 0.94 % 0.94 % Originated retail allowance for loan losses





















as a percentage of originated retail loans

0.36

0.35

0.35

0.35

0.36

Total originated allowance for loan losses





















as a percentage of:





















Originated loans

0.78

0.77

0.77

0.77

0.77

Originated non-performing loans

149.3

155.2

131.6

128.1

140.9

























NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES)















































Three Months Ended



March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

(dollars in millions)

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

Commercial:





















Commercial real estate $ 0.5 $ 1.5 $ 1.5 $ 1.2 $ -

Commercial and industrial

1.7

2.1

2.0

1.8

0.8

Equipment financing

1.6

2.0

0.5

2.7

0.5

Total

3.8

5.6

4.0

5.7

1.3

Retail:





















Residential mortgage

0.2

0.2

0.1

0.1

0.1

Home equity

0.4

0.5

0.9

0.7

1.1

Other consumer

0.1

0.2

0.2

0.3

(0.1)

Total

0.7

0.9

1.2

1.1

1.1

Total net loan charge-offs $ 4.5 $ 6.5 $ 5.2 $ 6.8 $ 2.4

























Net loan charge-offs to





















average total loans (annualized)

0.06 % 0.08 % 0.06 % 0.09 % 0.03 %

People's United Financial, Inc.













NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION TO GAAP

















































In addition to evaluating People's United Financial Inc. ("People's United") results of operations in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), management routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as the efficiency and tangible common equity ratios, tangible book value per common share and operating earnings metrics. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding People's United's underlying operating performance and trends, and facilitates comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. Further, the efficiency ratio and operating earnings metrics are used by management in its assessment of financial performance, including non-interest expense control, while the tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per common share are used to analyze the relative strength of People's United's capital position.































The efficiency ratio, which represents an approximate measure of the cost required by People's United to generate a dollar of revenue, is the ratio of (i) total non-interest expense (excluding operating lease expense, goodwill impairment charges, amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets, losses on real estate assets and non-recurring expenses) (the numerator) to (ii) net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis plus total non-interest income (including the FTE adjustment on bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") income, the netting of operating lease expense and excluding gains and losses on sales of assets other than residential mortgage loans and acquired loans, and non-recurring income) (the denominator). People's United generally considers an item of income or expense to be non-recurring if it is not similar to an item of income or expense of a type incurred within the last two years and is not similar to an item of income or expense of a type reasonably expected to be incurred within the following two years.





















Operating earnings exclude from net income available to common shareholders those items that management considers to be of such a non-recurring or infrequent nature that, by excluding such items (net of income taxes), People's United's results can be measured and assessed on a more consistent basis from period to period. Items excluded from operating earnings, which include, but are not limited to: (i) non-recurring gains/losses; (ii) merger-related expenses, including acquisition integration and other costs; (iii) writedowns of banking house assets and related lease termination costs; (iv) severance-related costs; and (v) charges related to executive-level management separation costs, are generally also excluded when calculating the efficiency ratio. Operating earnings per common share ("EPS") is derived by determining the per common share impact of the respective adjustments to arrive at operating earnings and adding (subtracting) such amounts to (from) diluted EPS, as reported. Operating return on average assets is calculated by dividing operating earnings (annualized) by average total assets. Operating return on average tangible common equity is calculated by dividing operating earnings (annualized) by average tangible common equity. The operating common dividend payout ratio is calculated by dividing common dividends paid by operating earnings for the respective period.























The tangible common equity ratio is the ratio of (i) tangible common equity (total stockholders' equity less preferred stock, goodwill and other acquisition-related intangible assets) (the numerator) to (ii) tangible assets (total assets less goodwill and other acquisition-related intangible assets) (the denominator). Tangible book value per common share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by common shares (total common shares issued, less common shares classified as treasury shares and unallocated Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP") common shares).





















In light of diversity in presentation among financial institutions, the methodologies used by People's United for determining the non-GAAP financial measures discussed above may differ from those used by other financial institutions.



















People's United Financial, Inc.



















NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION TO GAAP - Continued

























OPERATING NON-INTEREST EXPENSE AND EFFICIENCY RATIO















Three Months Ended



March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31, (dollars in millions)

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017 Total non-interest expense

$ 243.5

$ 239.7

$ 237.1

$ 257.3

$ 226.1 Adjustments to arrive at operating



















non-interest expense:



















Merger-related expenses

-

(1.6)

(3.0)

(24.8)

(1.2) Total

-

(1.6)

(3.0)

(24.8)

(1.2) Operating non-interest expense

243.5

238.1

234.1

232.5

224.9





















Operating lease expense

(9.0)

(8.9)

(8.8)

(8.7)

(8.8) Amortization of other acquisition-related



















intangible assets

(5.1)

(7.9)

(7.9)

(7.9)

(6.3) Other (1)

(1.3)

(1.4)

(1.5)

(0.4)

(1.8) Total non-interest expense for



















efficiency ratio

$ 228.1

$ 219.9

$ 215.9

$ 215.5

$ 208.0





















Net interest income (FTE basis)

$ 302.1

$ 304.1

$ 295.8

$ 285.2

$ 258.1 Total non-interest income

90.4

87.3

89.3

91.6

84.7 Total revenues

392.5

391.4

385.1

376.8

342.8 Adjustments:



















Operating lease expense

(9.0)

(8.9)

(8.8)

(8.7)

(8.8) BOLI FTE adjustment

0.4

0.8

1.2

1.0

0.4 Net security (gains) losses

(0.1)

9.8

-

(0.1)

15.7 Other (2)

-

(1.3)

(0.2)

-

0.2 Total revenues for efficiency ratio

$ 383.8

$ 391.8

$ 377.3

$ 369.0

$ 350.3 Efficiency ratio

59.4%

56.1%

57.3%

58.4%

59.4%





















(1) Items classified as "other" and deducted from non-interest expense for purposes of calculating the efficiency ratio include, as applicable, certain franchise taxes and real estate owned expenses. (2) Items classified as "other" and (deducted from) added to total revenues for purposes of calculating the efficiency ratio include, as applicable, asset write-offs and gains associated with the sale of branch locations.

People's United Financial, Inc.



















NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION TO GAAP - Continued

























OPERATING EARNINGS























Three Months Ended



March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31, (dollars in millions, except per common share data) 2018

2017

2017

2017

2017 Net income available to common shareholders $ 104.4

$ 102.7

$ 87.3

$ 65.8

$ 67.3 Adjustments to arrive at operating earnings:



















Merger-related expenses

-

1.6

3.0

24.8

1.2 Security losses associated with tax reform (1) -

10.0

-

-

- Total pre-tax adjustments

-

11.6

3.0

24.8

1.2 Tax effect (2)

-

(9.8)

(1.0)

(8.0)

(0.4) Total adjustments, net of tax

-

1.8

2.0

16.8

0.8 Operating earnings

$ 104.4

$ 104.5

$ 89.3

$ 82.6

$ 68.1





















Diluted EPS, as reported

$ 0.30

$ 0.30

$ 0.26

$ 0.19

$ 0.22 Adjustments to arrive at operating EPS:



















Merger-related expenses

-

0.01

-

0.05

- Security losses associated with tax reform

-

0.02

-

-

- Tax benefit associated with tax reform

-

(0.02)

-

-

- Total adjustments per common share

-

0.01

-

0.05

- Operating EPS

$ 0.30

$ 0.31

$ 0.26

$ 0.24

$ 0.22





















Average total assets

$ 44,011

$ 44,039

$ 43,256

$ 42,666

$ 40,317





















Operating return on



















average assets (annualized)

0.95%

0.95%

0.83%

0.77%

0.68%





















(1) Security losses incurred as a tax planning strategy in response to tax reform enacted on December 22, 2017 are considered non-operating.



















(2) Includes a $6.5 million benefit realized in connection with tax reform enacted on December 22, 2017.





















OPERATING RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY

















Three Months Ended



March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31, (dollars in millions)

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017 Operating earnings

$ 104.4

$ 104.5

$ 89.3

$ 82.6

$ 68.1





















Average stockholders' equity

$ 5,820

$ 5,774

$ 5,722

$ 5,696

$ 5,166 Less: Average preferred stock

244

244

244

244

244 Average common equity

5,576

5,530

5,478

5,452

4,922 Less: Average goodwill and average other



















acquisition-related intangible assets

2,558

2,564

2,524

2,415

2,134 Average tangible common equity

$ 3,018

$ 2,966

$ 2,954

$ 3,037

$ 2,788





















Operating return on average tangible



















common equity (annualized)

13.8%

14.1%

12.1%

10.9%

9.8%

People's United Financial, Inc.



















NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION TO GAAP - Continued

























OPERATING COMMON DIVIDEND PAYOUT RATIO



Three Months Ended



March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31, (dollars in millions)

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017 Common dividends paid

$ 58.8

$ 58.6

$ 58.3

$ 58.3

$ 52.7 Operating earnings

$ 104.4

$ 104.5

$ 89.3

$ 82.6

$ 68.1





















Operating common dividend payout ratio

56.3%

56.1%

65.3%

70.6%

77.3%





















TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY RATIO























March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31, (dollars in millions)

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017 Total stockholders' equity

$ 5,845

$ 5,820

$ 5,746

$ 5,704

$ 5,195 Less: Preferred stock

244

244

244

244

244 Common equity

5,601

5,576

5,502

5,460

4,951 Less: Goodwill and other



















acquisition-related intangible assets

2,555

2,560

2,568

2,426

2,136 Tangible common equity

$ 3,046

$ 3,016

$ 2,934

$ 3,034

$ 2,815





















Total assets

$ 44,101

$ 44,453

$ 43,998

$ 43,023

$ 40,230 Less: Goodwill and other



















acquisition-related intangible assets

2,555

2,560

2,568

2,426

2,136 Tangible assets

$ 41,546

$ 41,893

$ 41,430

$ 40,597

$ 38,094





















Tangible common equity ratio

7.3%

7.2%

7.1%

7.5%

7.4%





















TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE





















March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31, (in millions, except per common share data) 2018

2017

2017

2017

2017 Tangible common equity

$ 3,046

$ 3,016

$ 2,934

$ 3,034

$ 2,815





















Common shares issued

436.56

435.64

433.59

433.34

406.43 Less: Shares classified as treasury shares

89.02

89.04

89.04

89.04

89.04 Unallocated ESOP shares

6.53

6.62

6.71

6.79

6.88 Common shares

341.01

339.98

337.84

337.51

310.51





















Tangible book value per common share

$ 8.93

$ 8.87

$ 8.68

$ 8.99

$ 9.07

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peoples-united-financial-reports-first-quarter-net-income-of-107-9-million-or-0-30-per-common-share-300632559.html

SOURCE People's United Financial, Inc.