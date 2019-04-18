People's United Financial Reports First Quarter Net Income of $114.6 Million, or $0.30 per Common Share
Operating Earnings of $0.33 per Common Share
Announces Increase in the Common Dividend to an Annual Rate of $0.71 Per Share
- Completed the acquisition of BSB Bancorp on April 1st.
- Results include merger-related expenses of $15.0 million ($11.9 million after-tax), or $0.03 per common share.
- Efficiency ratio of 57.3 percent, an improvement of 210 basis points from a year ago, reflecting higher revenues and well-controlled expenses.
- Net interest margin of 3.20 percent, expanded three basis points linked-quarter.
- Strong deposit growth as period-end balances increased $742 million or two percent from year-end.
Apr 18, 2019, 16:01 ET
BRIDGEPORT, Conn., April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT) today reported results for the first quarter 2019. These results along with comparison periods are summarized below:
|
($ in millions, except per common share data)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Mar. 31, 2019
|
Dec. 31, 2018
|
Mar. 31, 2018
|
Net income
|
$ 114.6
|
$ 132.9
|
$ 107.9
|
Net income available
|
111.1
|
129.4
|
104.4
|
to common shareholders
|
Per common share
|
0.30
|
0.35
|
0.30
|
Operating earnings1
|
123.0
|
134.2
|
104.4
|
Per common share
|
0.33
|
0.36
|
0.30
|
Net interest income
|
$ 332.8
|
$ 332.6
|
$ 295.8
|
Net interest margin
|
3.20%
|
3.17%
|
3.05%
|
Non-interest income1
|
94.6
|
88.7
|
90.4
|
Non-interest expense
|
$ 277.2
|
$ 262.7
|
$ 243.5
|
Operating non-interest expense1
|
262.2
|
254.7
|
243.5
|
Efficiency ratio
|
57.3%
|
55.1%
|
59.4%
|
Average balances
|
Loans
|
$ 35,046
|
$ 35,016
|
$ 32,096
|
Deposits
|
36,450
|
35,959
|
32,824
|
Period-end balances
|
Loans
|
35,515
|
35,241
|
32,104
|
Deposits
|
36,901
|
36,159
|
32,894
|
1See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP.
"We are pleased with our first quarter performance and continued success enhancing profitability," said Jack Barnes, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Operating earnings of $123 million grew 18 percent from a year ago and operating return on average tangible common equity of 14.4 percent improved 60 basis points. Total revenues increased 11 percent year-over-year due to both higher net interest income and non-interest income. The quarter benefited from the First Connecticut acquisition and further net interest margin expansion primarily resulting from higher yields on new business. With the acquisition of BSB Bancorp complete, we are excited to leverage our expanded customer and employee base to build upon our strong organic growth in Massachusetts, particularly in the Greater Boston area. Integration has gone very well, core systems conversion will take place in the third quarter, and we remain confident in achieving the transaction's attractive financial returns. In addition, we are proud to announce an increase to our common dividend for the 26th consecutive year, which demonstrates our commitment to deliver shareholder value through a consistent return of capital."
"In what is typically a seasonally slower quarter for loan growth, total period-end loans increased one percent from year-end," said David Rosato, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "Solid results across C&I businesses and equipment finance more than offset lower commercial real estate balances, reflecting the importance of our portfolio's diversification. We are encouraged with our ongoing success gathering deposits as period-end balances were up two percent during the quarter, lowering the loan-to-deposit ratio to 96 percent. Asset quality was once again exceptional in each of our portfolios as net charge-offs of six basis points improved linked-quarter from an already low level. While the credit environment has continued to be benign for an extended period, we remain committed to our conservative and well-defined approach to underwriting that has served us well for many years."
|
As of and for the Three Months Ended
|
Mar. 31, 2019
|
Dec. 31, 2018
|
Mar. 31, 2018
|
Asset Quality
|
Net loan charge-offs
|
0.06%
|
0.09%
|
0.06%
|
to average total loans
|
Originated non-performing loans
|
0.49%
|
0.55%
|
0.52%
|
as a percentage of originated loans
|
Returns
|
Return on average assets1
|
0.96%
|
1.11%
|
0.98%
|
Return on average tangible common equity1
|
13.0%
|
14.9%
|
13.8%
|
Capital Ratios
|
People's United Financial, Inc.
|
Tangible common equity / tangible assets
|
7.7%
|
7.6%
|
7.3%
|
Tier 1 leverage
|
8.8%
|
8.7%
|
8.5%
|
Common equity tier 1
|
10.2%
|
10.3%
|
10.1%
|
Tier 1 risk-based
|
10.8%
|
10.9%
|
10.8%
|
Total risk-based
|
12.4%
|
12.5%
|
12.6%
|
People's United Bank, N.A.
|
Tier 1 leverage
|
9.0%
|
9.0%
|
8.6%
|
Common equity tier 1
|
11.2%
|
11.4%
|
11.0%
|
Tier 1 risk-based
|
11.2%
|
11.4%
|
11.0%
|
Total risk-based
|
12.9%
|
13.2%
|
12.9%
|
1See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP
The Company's Board of Directors voted to increase the common stock dividend to an annual rate of $0.71 per share. Based on the closing stock price on April 17, 2019, the dividend yield on People's United Financial common stock is 4.1 percent. The quarterly dividend of $0.1775 per share is payable May 15, 2019 to shareholders of record on May 1, 2019.
People's United Bank, N.A. is a subsidiary of People's United Financial, Inc., a diversified, community-focused financial services company headquartered in the Northeast with more than $48 billion in assets. Founded in 1842, People's United Bank offers commercial and retail banking through a network of over 400 retail locations in Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, as well as wealth management and insurance solutions. The company also provides specialized commercial services to customers nationwide.
1Q 2019 Financial Highlights
Summary
- Net income totaled $114.6 million, or $0.30 per common share.
- Net income available to common shareholders totaled $111.1 million.
- Operating earnings totaled $123.0 million, or $0.33 per common share (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP).
- Net interest income totaled $332.8 million in 1Q19 compared to $332.6 million in 4Q18.
- Net interest margin increased three basis points from 4Q18 to 3.20% reflecting:
- Higher yields on the loan portfolio (increase of 15 basis points).
- Higher yields on the securities portfolio (increase of one basis point).
- Higher rates on deposits and borrowings (net decrease of nine basis points).
- Two fewer calendar days in 1Q19 (decrease of four basis points).
- Provision for loan losses totaled $5.6 million.
- Net loan charge-offs totaled $5.1 million.
- Net loan charge-off ratio of 0.06% in 1Q19.
- Non-interest income totaled $94.6 million in 1Q19 compared to $88.7 million in 4Q18.
- Insurance revenue increased $3.8 million.
- Customer interest rate swap income decreased $4.0 million.
- Commercial banking lending fees decreased $1.8 million.
- Bank service charges decreased $1.7 million.
- Net security losses of $10.0 million in 4Q18 incurred in response to a tax reform-related benefit recognized in the period (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP).
- At March 31, 2019, assets under administration totaled $25.5 billion, of which $9.3 billion are under discretionary management, compared to $23.3 billion and $8.6 billion, respectively, at December 31, 2018.
- Non-interest expense totaled $277.2 million in 1Q19 compared to $262.7 million in 4Q18.
- Operating non-interest expense totaled $262.2 million in 1Q19 (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP).
- Compensation and benefits expense, excluding $1.5 million and $3.5 million of merger-related expenses in 1Q19 and 4Q18, respectively, increased $5.9 million, primarily reflecting seasonally higher payroll and benefit-related costs in 1Q19.
- Professional and outside services expense, excluding $1.2 million and $3.7 million of merger-related expenses in 1Q19 and 4Q18, respectively, increased $1.1 million.
- Other non-interest expense includes merger-related expenses of $11.9 million and $0.2 million in 1Q19 and 4Q18, respectively.
- The efficiency ratio was 57.3% for 1Q19 compared to 55.1% for 4Q18 and 59.4% for 1Q18 (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP).
- The effective income tax rate was 20.8% for 1Q19 and 18.8% for the full-year of 2018.
- The rate in 2018 reflects a $9.2 million benefit recognized in connection with tax reform.
Commercial Banking
- Commercial loans totaled $25.4 billion at March 31, 2019, an increase of $334 million from December 31, 2018.
- The equipment financing portfolio increased $127 million.
- The mortgage warehouse portfolio increased $93 million.
- The New York multifamily portfolio decreased $27 million.
- Average commercial loans totaled $24.9 billion in 1Q19, an increase of $108 million from 4Q18.
- The average equipment financing portfolio increased $115 million.
- The average mortgage warehouse portfolio decreased $91 million.
- The average New York multifamily portfolio decreased $48 million.
- Commercial deposits totaled $13.5 billion at March 31, 2019 compared to $13.1 billion at December 31, 2018.
- The ratio of originated non-performing commercial loans to originated commercial loans was 0.45% at March 31, 2019 compared to 0.52% at December 31, 2018.
- Non-performing commercial assets, excluding acquired non-performing loans, totaled $111.1 million at March 31, 2019 compared to $126.1 million at December 31, 2018.
- For the originated commercial loan portfolio, the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans was 0.91% at March 31, 2019 compared to 0.93% at December 31, 2018.
- The originated commercial allowance for loan losses represented 202% of originated non-performing commercial loans at March 31, 2019 compared to 181% at December 31, 2018.
Retail Banking
- Residential mortgage loans totaled $8.2 billion at March 31, 2019, an increase of $9 million from December 31, 2018.
- Average residential mortgage loans totaled $8.2 billion in 1Q19, a decrease of $12 million from 4Q18.
- Home equity loans totaled $1.9 billion at March 31, 2019, a decrease of $67 million from December 31, 2018.
- Average home equity loans totaled $1.9 billion in 1Q19, a decrease of $66 million from 4Q18.
- Retail deposits totaled $23.4 billion at March 31, 2019 compared to $23.1 billion at December 31, 2018.
- The ratio of originated non-performing residential mortgage loans to originated residential mortgage loans was 0.52% at March 31, 2019 compared to 0.57% at December 31, 2018.
- The ratio of originated non-performing home equity loans to originated home equity loans was 0.81% at March 31, 2019 compared to 0.85% at December 31, 2018.
Conference Call
On April 18, 2019, at 5 p.m., Eastern Time, People's United Financial will host a conference call to discuss this earnings announcement. The call may be heard through www.peoples.com by selecting "Investor Relations" in the "About Us" section on the home page, and then selecting "Conference Calls" in the "News and Events" section. Additional materials relating to the call may also be accessed at People's United Bank's web site. The call will be archived on the web site and available for approximately 90 days.
Certain statements contained in this release are forward-looking in nature. These include all statements about People's United Financial's plans, objectives, expectations and other statements that are not historical facts, and usually use words such as "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "should" and similar expressions. Such statements represent management's current beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause People's United Financial's actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. Factors of particular importance to People's United Financial include, but are not limited to: (1) changes in general, international, national or regional economic conditions; (2) changes in interest rates; (3) changes in loan default and charge-off rates; (4) changes in deposit levels; (5) changes in levels of income and expense in non-interest income and expense related activities; (6) changes in accounting and regulatory guidance applicable to banks; (7) price levels and conditions in the public securities markets generally; (8) competition and its effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (9) the successful integration of acquisitions; and (10) changes in regulation resulting from or relating to financial reform legislation. People's United Financial does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Access Information About People's United Financial at www.peoples.com.
|
People's United Financial, Inc.
|
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
Three Months Ended
|
March 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sept. 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
(dollars in millions, except per common share data)
|
2019
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
Earnings Data:
|
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent)
|
$
|
340.0
|
$
|
339.5
|
$
|
313.0
|
$
|
307.8
|
$
|
302.1
|
Net interest income
|
332.8
|
332.6
|
306.4
|
301.2
|
295.8
|
Provision for loan losses
|
5.6
|
9.9
|
8.2
|
6.5
|
5.4
|
Non-interest income (1)
|
94.6
|
88.7
|
92.3
|
94.9
|
90.4
|
Non-interest expense (1)
|
277.2
|
262.7
|
241.3
|
248.6
|
243.5
|
Income before income tax expense
|
144.6
|
148.7
|
149.2
|
141.0
|
137.3
|
Net income
|
114.6
|
132.9
|
117.0
|
110.2
|
107.9
|
Net income available to common shareholders (1)
|
111.1
|
129.4
|
113.5
|
106.7
|
104.4
|
Selected Statistical Data:
|
Net interest margin (2)
|
3.20
|
%
|
3.17
|
%
|
3.15
|
%
|
3.10
|
%
|
3.05
|
%
|
Return on average assets (1), (2)
|
0.96
|
1.11
|
1.06
|
1.00
|
0.98
|
Return on average common equity (2)
|
7.0
|
8.3
|
8.0
|
7.6
|
7.5
|
Return on average tangible common equity (1), (2)
|
13.0
|
14.9
|
14.5
|
13.9
|
13.8
|
Efficiency ratio (1)
|
57.3
|
55.1
|
56.7
|
58.4
|
59.4
|
Common Share Data:
|
Earnings per common share:
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.30
|
$
|
0.35
|
$
|
0.33
|
$
|
0.31
|
$
|
0.31
|
Diluted (1)
|
0.30
|
0.35
|
0.33
|
0.31
|
0.30
|
Dividends paid per common share
|
0.1750
|
0.1750
|
0.1750
|
0.1750
|
0.1725
|
Common dividend payout ratio (1)
|
58.6
|
%
|
50.3
|
%
|
52.9
|
%
|
56.2
|
%
|
56.3
|
%
|
Book value per common share (end of period)
|
$
|
17.13
|
$
|
16.95
|
$
|
16.69
|
$
|
16.56
|
$
|
16.43
|
Tangible book value per common share (end of period) (1)
|
9.35
|
9.23
|
9.19
|
9.02
|
8.93
|
Stock price:
|
High
|
18.03
|
17.46
|
19.00
|
19.37
|
20.26
|
Low
|
14.25
|
13.66
|
16.95
|
18.00
|
18.18
|
Close (end of period)
|
16.44
|
14.43
|
17.12
|
18.09
|
18.66
|
Common shares (end of period) (in millions)
|
372.18
|
371.02
|
342.36
|
341.59
|
341.01
|
Weighted average diluted common shares (in millions)
|
374.09
|
372.83
|
345.04
|
344.47
|
344.00
|
(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP.
|
(2) Annualized.
|
People's United Financial, Inc.
|
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Continued
|
As of and for the Three Months Ended
|
March 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sept. 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
(dollars in millions)
|
2019
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
Financial Condition Data:
|
Total assets
|
$
|
48,092
|
$
|
47,877
|
$
|
44,133
|
$
|
44,575
|
$
|
44,101
|
Loans
|
35,515
|
35,241
|
32,199
|
32,512
|
32,104
|
Securities
|
7,175
|
7,233
|
7,385
|
7,324
|
7,173
|
Short-term investments
|
106
|
266
|
128
|
253
|
470
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
241
|
240
|
238
|
237
|
235
|
Goodwill and other acquisition-related intangible assets
|
2,896
|
2,866
|
2,569
|
2,574
|
2,555
|
Deposits
|
36,901
|
36,159
|
33,210
|
32,468
|
32,894
|
Borrowings
|
2,860
|
3,593
|
3,392
|
4,639
|
3,877
|
Notes and debentures
|
902
|
896
|
886
|
889
|
892
|
Stockholders' equity
|
6,621
|
6,534
|
5,959
|
5,900
|
5,845
|
Total risk-weighted assets (1):
|
People's United Financial, Inc.
|
36,479
|
35,910
|
33,181
|
33,369
|
32,833
|
People's United Bank, N.A.
|
36,461
|
35,875
|
33,132
|
33,317
|
32,784
|
Non-performing assets (2)
|
167
|
186
|
173
|
187
|
174
|
Net loan charge-offs
|
5.1
|
7.5
|
7.0
|
5.0
|
4.5
|
Average Balances:
|
Loans
|
$
|
35,046
|
$
|
35,016
|
$
|
32,166
|
$
|
32,116
|
$
|
32,096
|
Securities (3)
|
7,311
|
7,479
|
7,404
|
7,302
|
7,186
|
Short-term investments
|
203
|
292
|
193
|
267
|
366
|
Total earning assets
|
42,560
|
42,786
|
39,763
|
39,685
|
39,648
|
Total assets
|
47,800
|
47,721
|
44,245
|
44,110
|
44,011
|
Deposits
|
36,450
|
35,959
|
33,058
|
32,535
|
32,824
|
Borrowings
|
2,937
|
3,456
|
3,539
|
4,031
|
3,752
|
Notes and debentures
|
896
|
886
|
888
|
890
|
895
|
Total funding liabilities
|
40,284
|
40,302
|
37,485
|
37,456
|
37,471
|
Stockholders' equity
|
6,562
|
6,515
|
5,937
|
5,870
|
5,820
|
Ratios:
|
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans (annualized)
|
0.06
|
%
|
0.09
|
%
|
0.09
|
%
|
0.06
|
%
|
0.06
|
%
|
Non-performing assets to originated loans,
|
real estate owned and repossessed assets (2)
|
0.54
|
0.61
|
0.57
|
0.62
|
0.58
|
Originated allowance for loan losses to:
|
Originated loans (2)
|
0.76
|
0.77
|
0.78
|
0.77
|
0.78
|
Originated non-performing loans (2)
|
157.0
|
140.9
|
147.9
|
138.4
|
149.3
|
Average stockholders' equity to average total assets
|
13.7
|
13.7
|
13.4
|
13.3
|
13.2
|
Stockholders' equity to total assets
|
13.8
|
13.6
|
13.5
|
13.2
|
13.3
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (4)
|
7.7
|
7.6
|
7.6
|
7.3
|
7.3
|
Total risk-based capital (1):
|
People's United Financial, Inc.
|
12.4
|
12.5
|
12.8
|
12.5
|
12.6
|
People's United Bank, N.A.
|
12.9
|
13.2
|
13.6
|
13.4
|
12.9
|
(1) March 31, 2019 amounts and ratios are preliminary.
|
(2) Excludes acquired loans.
|
(3) Average balances for securities are based on amortized cost.
|
(4) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP.
|
People's United Financial, Inc.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION
|
March 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
March 31,
|
(in millions)
|
2019
|
2018
|
2018
|
Assets
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$ 508.5
|
$ 665.7
|
$ 402.2
|
Short-term investments
|
106.0
|
266.3
|
470.3
|
Securities:
|
Trading debt securities, at fair value
|
8.3
|
8.4
|
8.2
|
Equity securities, at fair value
|
8.2
|
8.1
|
9.5
|
Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value
|
3,060.0
|
3,121.0
|
3,153.8
|
Debt securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
|
3,823.4
|
3,792.3
|
3,696.3
|
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost
|
275.6
|
303.4
|
305.2
|
Total securities
|
7,175.5
|
7,233.2
|
7,173.0
|
Loans held-for-sale
|
7.8
|
19.5
|
10.4
|
Loans:
|
Commercial real estate
|
11,591.2
|
11,649.6
|
10,810.4
|
Commercial and industrial
|
9,354.7
|
9,088.9
|
8,574.1
|
Equipment financing
|
4,466.1
|
4,339.2
|
3,887.9
|
Total Commercial Portfolio
|
25,412.0
|
25,077.7
|
23,272.4
|
Residential mortgage
|
8,163.1
|
8,154.2
|
6,834.2
|
Home equity and other consumer
|
1,940.1
|
2,009.5
|
1,997.8
|
Total Retail Portfolio
|
10,103.2
|
10,163.7
|
8,832.0
|
Total loans
|
35,515.2
|
35,241.4
|
32,104.4
|
Less allowance for loan losses
|
(240.9)
|
(240.4)
|
(235.3)
|
Total loans, net
|
35,274.3
|
35,001.0
|
31,869.1
|
Goodwill and other acquisition-related intangible assets
|
2,896.5
|
2,865.7
|
2,554.9
|
Bank-owned life insurance
|
467.8
|
467.0
|
406.0
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
255.8
|
267.3
|
250.0
|
Other assets
|
1,399.7
|
1,091.6
|
964.6
|
Total assets
|
$ 48,091.9
|
$ 47,877.3
|
$ 44,100.5
|
Liabilities
|
Deposits:
|
Non-interest-bearing
|
$ 8,315.6
|
$ 8,543.0
|
$ 7,938.6
|
Savings
|
4,159.1
|
4,116.5
|
4,442.1
|
Interest-bearing checking and money market
|
17,130.0
|
16,583.3
|
15,257.6
|
Time
|
7,296.2
|
6,916.2
|
5,255.5
|
Total deposits
|
36,900.9
|
36,159.0
|
32,893.8
|
Borrowings:
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
1,573.2
|
2,404.5
|
2,610.7
|
Federal funds purchased
|
1,020.0
|
845.0
|
805.0
|
Customer repurchase agreements
|
264.8
|
332.9
|
265.8
|
Other borrowings
|
1.6
|
11.0
|
195.4
|
Total borrowings
|
2,859.6
|
3,593.4
|
3,876.9
|
Notes and debentures
|
901.6
|
895.8
|
891.9
|
Other liabilities
|
808.6
|
695.2
|
592.4
|
Total liabilities
|
41,470.7
|
41,343.4
|
38,255.0
|
Stockholders' Equity
|
Preferred stock
|
244.1
|
244.1
|
244.1
|
Common stock
|
4.7
|
4.7
|
4.4
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
6,558.8
|
6,549.3
|
6,029.0
|
Retained earnings
|
1,328.6
|
1,284.8
|
1,121.4
|
Unallocated common stock of Employee Stock Ownership Plan, at cost
|
(128.3)
|
(130.1)
|
(135.5)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(224.6)
|
(256.8)
|
(255.8)
|
Treasury stock, at cost
|
(1,162.1)
|
(1,162.1)
|
(1,162.1)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
6,621.2
|
6,533.9
|
5,845.5
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 48,091.9
|
$ 47,877.3
|
$ 44,100.5
|
People's United Financial, Inc.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
Three Months Ended
|
March 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sept. 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
(in millions, except per common share data)
|
2019
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
Interest and dividend income:
|
Commercial real estate
|
$ 132.7
|
$ 130.2
|
$ 114.7
|
$ 111.5
|
$ 107.0
|
Commercial and industrial
|
103.9
|
100.1
|
93.2
|
90.1
|
82.3
|
Equipment financing
|
59.0
|
56.7
|
56.2
|
50.5
|
48.9
|
Residential mortgage
|
70.7
|
70.2
|
56.0
|
55.3
|
54.7
|
Home equity and other consumer
|
24.9
|
24.4
|
22.0
|
21.4
|
20.8
|
Total interest on loans
|
391.2
|
381.6
|
342.1
|
328.8
|
313.7
|
Securities
|
47.8
|
48.5
|
46.6
|
45.1
|
44.0
|
Short-term investments
|
1.3
|
1.4
|
1.1
|
1.3
|
1.2
|
Loans held-for-sale
|
0.2
|
0.3
|
0.2
|
0.2
|
0.2
|
Total interest and dividend income
|
440.5
|
431.8
|
390.0
|
375.4
|
359.1
|
Interest expense:
|
Deposits
|
81.2
|
70.6
|
56.9
|
47.3
|
41.3
|
Borrowings
|
17.7
|
20.0
|
18.2
|
18.5
|
14.2
|
Notes and debentures
|
8.8
|
8.6
|
8.5
|
8.4
|
7.8
|
Total interest expense
|
107.7
|
99.2
|
83.6
|
74.2
|
63.3
|
Net interest income
|
332.8
|
332.6
|
306.4
|
301.2
|
295.8
|
Provision for loan losses
|
5.6
|
9.9
|
8.2
|
6.5
|
5.4
|
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|
327.2
|
322.7
|
298.2
|
294.7
|
290.4
|
Non-interest income:
|
Bank service charges
|
25.2
|
26.9