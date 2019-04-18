People's United Financial Reports First Quarter Net Income of $114.6 Million, or $0.30 per Common Share

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT) today reported results for the first quarter 2019. These results along with comparison periods are summarized below:



($ in millions, except per common share data)















Three Months Ended







Mar. 31, 2019

Dec. 31, 2018

Mar. 31, 2018



















Net income

$ 114.6

$ 132.9

$ 107.9

Net income available

111.1

129.4

104.4



to common shareholders









Per common share

0.30

0.35

0.30



















Operating earnings1

123.0

134.2

104.4



Per common share

0.33

0.36

0.30





































Net interest income

$ 332.8

$ 332.6

$ 295.8



Net interest margin

3.20%

3.17%

3.05%



















Non-interest income1

94.6

88.7

90.4





































Non-interest expense

$ 277.2

$ 262.7

$ 243.5

Operating non-interest expense1 262.2

254.7

243.5



















Efficiency ratio

57.3%

55.1%

59.4%





































Average balances













Loans

$ 35,046

$ 35,016

$ 32,096

Deposits

36,450

35,959

32,824



















Period-end balances













Loans

35,515

35,241

32,104

Deposits

36,901

36,159

32,894



















1See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP.







"We are pleased with our first quarter performance and continued success enhancing profitability," said Jack Barnes, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Operating earnings of $123 million grew 18 percent from a year ago and operating return on average tangible common equity of 14.4 percent improved 60 basis points. Total revenues increased 11 percent year-over-year due to both higher net interest income and non-interest income. The quarter benefited from the First Connecticut acquisition and further net interest margin expansion primarily resulting from higher yields on new business. With the acquisition of BSB Bancorp complete, we are excited to leverage our expanded customer and employee base to build upon our strong organic growth in Massachusetts, particularly in the Greater Boston area. Integration has gone very well, core systems conversion will take place in the third quarter, and we remain confident in achieving the transaction's attractive financial returns. In addition, we are proud to announce an increase to our common dividend for the 26th consecutive year, which demonstrates our commitment to deliver shareholder value through a consistent return of capital."

"In what is typically a seasonally slower quarter for loan growth, total period-end loans increased one percent from year-end," said David Rosato, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "Solid results across C&I businesses and equipment finance more than offset lower commercial real estate balances, reflecting the importance of our portfolio's diversification. We are encouraged with our ongoing success gathering deposits as period-end balances were up two percent during the quarter, lowering the loan-to-deposit ratio to 96 percent. Asset quality was once again exceptional in each of our portfolios as net charge-offs of six basis points improved linked-quarter from an already low level. While the credit environment has continued to be benign for an extended period, we remain committed to our conservative and well-defined approach to underwriting that has served us well for many years."











































As of and for the Three Months Ended







Mar. 31, 2019

Dec. 31, 2018

Mar. 31, 2018



















Asset Quality































Net loan charge-offs

0.06%

0.09%

0.06%

to average total loans







Originated non-performing loans

0.49%

0.55%

0.52%

as a percentage of originated loans











































Returns































Return on average assets1

0.96%

1.11%

0.98%

Return on average tangible common equity1 13.0%

14.9%

13.8%





































Capital Ratios































People's United Financial, Inc.













Tangible common equity / tangible assets 7.7%

7.6%

7.3%

Tier 1 leverage

8.8%

8.7%

8.5%

Common equity tier 1

10.2%

10.3%

10.1%

Tier 1 risk-based

10.8%

10.9%

10.8%

Total risk-based

12.4%

12.5%

12.6%



















People's United Bank, N.A.













Tier 1 leverage



9.0%

9.0%

8.6%

Common equity tier 1



11.2%

11.4%

11.0%

Tier 1 risk-based



11.2%

11.4%

11.0%

Total risk-based



12.9%

13.2%

12.9%



















1See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP



The Company's Board of Directors voted to increase the common stock dividend to an annual rate of $0.71 per share. Based on the closing stock price on April 17, 2019, the dividend yield on People's United Financial common stock is 4.1 percent. The quarterly dividend of $0.1775 per share is payable May 15, 2019 to shareholders of record on May 1, 2019.

People's United Bank, N.A. is a subsidiary of People's United Financial, Inc., a diversified, community-focused financial services company headquartered in the Northeast with more than $48 billion in assets. Founded in 1842, People's United Bank offers commercial and retail banking through a network of over 400 retail locations in Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, as well as wealth management and insurance solutions. The company also provides specialized commercial services to customers nationwide.

1Q 2019 Financial Highlights

Summary

Net income totaled $114.6 million , or $0.30 per common share.

, or per common share. Net income available to common shareholders totaled $111.1 million .

.

Operating earnings totaled $123.0 million , or $0.33 per common share (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP).

, or per common share (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP). Net interest income totaled $332.8 million in 1Q19 compared to $332.6 million in 4Q18.

in 1Q19 compared to in 4Q18. Net interest margin increased three basis points from 4Q18 to 3.20% reflecting:

Higher yields on the loan portfolio (increase of 15 basis points).



Higher yields on the securities portfolio (increase of one basis point).



Higher rates on deposits and borrowings (net decrease of nine basis points).



Two fewer calendar days in 1Q19 (decrease of four basis points).

Provision for loan losses totaled $5.6 million .

. Net loan charge-offs totaled $5.1 million .

.

Net loan charge-off ratio of 0.06% in 1Q19.

Non-interest income totaled $94.6 million in 1Q19 compared to $88.7 million in 4Q18.

in 1Q19 compared to in 4Q18. Insurance revenue increased $3.8 million .

.

Customer interest rate swap income decreased $4.0 million .

.

Commercial banking lending fees decreased $1.8 million .

.

Bank service charges decreased $1.7 million .

.

Net security losses of $10.0 million in 4Q18 incurred in response to a tax reform-related benefit recognized in the period (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP).

in 4Q18 incurred in response to a tax reform-related benefit recognized in the period (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP).

At March 31, 2019 , assets under administration totaled $25.5 billion , of which $9.3 billion are under discretionary management, compared to $23.3 billion and $8.6 billion , respectively, at December 31, 2018 .

, assets under administration totaled , of which are under discretionary management, compared to and , respectively, at . Non-interest expense totaled $277.2 million in 1Q19 compared to $262.7 million in 4Q18.

in 1Q19 compared to in 4Q18. Operating non-interest expense totaled $262.2 million in 1Q19 (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP).

in 1Q19 (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP).

Compensation and benefits expense, excluding $1.5 million and $3.5 million of merger-related expenses in 1Q19 and 4Q18, respectively, increased $5.9 million , primarily reflecting seasonally higher payroll and benefit-related costs in 1Q19.

and of merger-related expenses in 1Q19 and 4Q18, respectively, increased , primarily reflecting seasonally higher payroll and benefit-related costs in 1Q19.

Professional and outside services expense, excluding $1.2 million and $3.7 million of merger-related expenses in 1Q19 and 4Q18, respectively, increased $1.1 million .

and of merger-related expenses in 1Q19 and 4Q18, respectively, increased .

Other non-interest expense includes merger-related expenses of $11.9 million and $0.2 million in 1Q19 and 4Q18, respectively.

and in 1Q19 and 4Q18, respectively.

The efficiency ratio was 57.3% for 1Q19 compared to 55.1% for 4Q18 and 59.4% for 1Q18 (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP).

The effective income tax rate was 20.8% for 1Q19 and 18.8% for the full-year of 2018.

The rate in 2018 reflects a $9.2 million benefit recognized in connection with tax reform.

Commercial Banking

Commercial loans totaled $25.4 billion at March 31, 2019 , an increase of $334 million from December 31, 2018 .

at , an increase of from . The equipment financing portfolio increased $127 million .

.

The mortgage warehouse portfolio increased $93 million .

.

The New York multifamily portfolio decreased $27 million .

multifamily portfolio decreased . Average commercial loans totaled $24.9 billion in 1Q19, an increase of $108 million from 4Q18.

in 1Q19, an increase of from 4Q18. The average equipment financing portfolio increased $115 million .

.

The average mortgage warehouse portfolio decreased $91 million .

.

The average New York multifamily portfolio decreased $48 million .

multifamily portfolio decreased . Commercial deposits totaled $13.5 billion at March 31, 2019 compared to $13.1 billion at December 31, 2018 .

at compared to at . The ratio of originated non-performing commercial loans to originated commercial loans was 0.45% at March 31, 2019 compared to 0.52% at December 31, 2018 .

compared to 0.52% at . Non-performing commercial assets, excluding acquired non-performing loans, totaled $111.1 million at March 31, 2019 compared to $126.1 million at December 31, 2018 .

at compared to at . For the originated commercial loan portfolio, the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans was 0.91% at March 31, 2019 compared to 0.93% at December 31, 2018 .

compared to 0.93% at . The originated commercial allowance for loan losses represented 202% of originated non-performing commercial loans at March 31, 2019 compared to 181% at December 31, 2018 .

Retail Banking

Residential mortgage loans totaled $8.2 billion at March 31, 2019 , an increase of $9 million from December 31, 2018 .

at , an increase of from . Average residential mortgage loans totaled $8.2 billion in 1Q19, a decrease of $12 million from 4Q18.

in 1Q19, a decrease of from 4Q18. Home equity loans totaled $1.9 billion at March 31, 2019 , a decrease of $67 million from December 31, 2018 .

at , a decrease of from . Average home equity loans totaled $1.9 billion in 1Q19, a decrease of $66 million from 4Q18.

in 1Q19, a decrease of from 4Q18. Retail deposits totaled $23.4 billion at March 31, 2019 compared to $23.1 billion at December 31, 2018 .

at compared to at . The ratio of originated non-performing residential mortgage loans to originated residential mortgage loans was 0.52% at March 31, 2019 compared to 0.57% at December 31, 2018 .

compared to 0.57% at . The ratio of originated non-performing home equity loans to originated home equity loans was 0.81% at March 31, 2019 compared to 0.85% at December 31, 2018 .

Conference Call

On April 18, 2019, at 5 p.m., Eastern Time, People's United Financial will host a conference call to discuss this earnings announcement. The call may be heard through www.peoples.com by selecting "Investor Relations" in the "About Us" section on the home page, and then selecting "Conference Calls" in the "News and Events" section. Additional materials relating to the call may also be accessed at People's United Bank's web site. The call will be archived on the web site and available for approximately 90 days.

Certain statements contained in this release are forward-looking in nature. These include all statements about People's United Financial's plans, objectives, expectations and other statements that are not historical facts, and usually use words such as "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "should" and similar expressions. Such statements represent management's current beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause People's United Financial's actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. Factors of particular importance to People's United Financial include, but are not limited to: (1) changes in general, international, national or regional economic conditions; (2) changes in interest rates; (3) changes in loan default and charge-off rates; (4) changes in deposit levels; (5) changes in levels of income and expense in non-interest income and expense related activities; (6) changes in accounting and regulatory guidance applicable to banks; (7) price levels and conditions in the public securities markets generally; (8) competition and its effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (9) the successful integration of acquisitions; and (10) changes in regulation resulting from or relating to financial reform legislation. People's United Financial does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Access Information About People's United Financial at www.peoples.com.

People's United Financial, Inc.





















FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS















































Three Months Ended



March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

(dollars in millions, except per common share data)

2019

2018

2018

2018

2018

Earnings Data:





















Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) $ 340.0 $ 339.5 $ 313.0 $ 307.8 $ 302.1

Net interest income

332.8

332.6

306.4

301.2

295.8

Provision for loan losses

5.6

9.9

8.2

6.5

5.4

Non-interest income (1)

94.6

88.7

92.3

94.9

90.4

Non-interest expense (1)

277.2

262.7

241.3

248.6

243.5

Income before income tax expense

144.6

148.7

149.2

141.0

137.3

Net income

114.6

132.9

117.0

110.2

107.9

Net income available to common shareholders (1)

111.1

129.4

113.5

106.7

104.4

























Selected Statistical Data:





















Net interest margin (2)

3.20 % 3.17 % 3.15 % 3.10 % 3.05 % Return on average assets (1), (2)

0.96

1.11

1.06

1.00

0.98

Return on average common equity (2)

7.0

8.3

8.0

7.6

7.5

Return on average tangible common equity (1), (2)

13.0

14.9

14.5

13.9

13.8

Efficiency ratio (1)

57.3

55.1

56.7

58.4

59.4

























Common Share Data:





















Earnings per common share:





















Basic $ 0.30 $ 0.35 $ 0.33 $ 0.31 $ 0.31

Diluted (1)

0.30

0.35

0.33

0.31

0.30

Dividends paid per common share

0.1750

0.1750

0.1750

0.1750

0.1725

Common dividend payout ratio (1)

58.6 % 50.3 % 52.9 % 56.2 % 56.3 % Book value per common share (end of period) $ 17.13 $ 16.95 $ 16.69 $ 16.56 $ 16.43

Tangible book value per common share (end of period) (1)

9.35

9.23

9.19

9.02

8.93

Stock price:





















High

18.03

17.46

19.00

19.37

20.26

Low

14.25

13.66

16.95

18.00

18.18

Close (end of period)

16.44

14.43

17.12

18.09

18.66

Common shares (end of period) (in millions)

372.18

371.02

342.36

341.59

341.01

Weighted average diluted common shares (in millions) 374.09

372.83

345.04

344.47

344.00

























(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP.

(2) Annualized.























People's United Financial, Inc.





















FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Continued















































As of and for the Three Months Ended



March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

(dollars in millions)

2019

2018

2018

2018

2018

Financial Condition Data:





















Total assets $ 48,092 $ 47,877 $ 44,133 $ 44,575 $ 44,101

Loans

35,515

35,241

32,199

32,512

32,104

Securities

7,175

7,233

7,385

7,324

7,173

Short-term investments

106

266

128

253

470

Allowance for loan losses

241

240

238

237

235

Goodwill and other acquisition-related intangible assets 2,896

2,866

2,569

2,574

2,555

Deposits

36,901

36,159

33,210

32,468

32,894

Borrowings

2,860

3,593

3,392

4,639

3,877

Notes and debentures

902

896

886

889

892

Stockholders' equity

6,621

6,534

5,959

5,900

5,845

Total risk-weighted assets (1):





















People's United Financial, Inc.

36,479

35,910

33,181

33,369

32,833

People's United Bank, N.A.

36,461

35,875

33,132

33,317

32,784

Non-performing assets (2)

167

186

173

187

174

Net loan charge-offs

5.1

7.5

7.0

5.0

4.5

























Average Balances:





















Loans $ 35,046 $ 35,016 $ 32,166 $ 32,116 $ 32,096

Securities (3)

7,311

7,479

7,404

7,302

7,186

Short-term investments

203

292

193

267

366

Total earning assets

42,560

42,786

39,763

39,685

39,648

Total assets

47,800

47,721

44,245

44,110

44,011

Deposits

36,450

35,959

33,058

32,535

32,824

Borrowings

2,937

3,456

3,539

4,031

3,752

Notes and debentures

896

886

888

890

895

Total funding liabilities

40,284

40,302

37,485

37,456

37,471

Stockholders' equity

6,562

6,515

5,937

5,870

5,820

























Ratios:





















Net loan charge-offs to average total loans (annualized) 0.06 % 0.09 % 0.09 % 0.06 % 0.06 % Non-performing assets to originated loans,





















real estate owned and repossessed assets (2)

0.54

0.61

0.57

0.62

0.58

Originated allowance for loan losses to:





















Originated loans (2)

0.76

0.77

0.78

0.77

0.78

Originated non-performing loans (2)

157.0

140.9

147.9

138.4

149.3

Average stockholders' equity to average total assets

13.7

13.7

13.4

13.3

13.2

Stockholders' equity to total assets

13.8

13.6

13.5

13.2

13.3

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (4)

7.7

7.6

7.6

7.3

7.3

Total risk-based capital (1):





















People's United Financial, Inc.

12.4

12.5

12.8

12.5

12.6

People's United Bank, N.A.

12.9

13.2

13.6

13.4

12.9

























(1) March 31, 2019 amounts and ratios are preliminary.

(2) Excludes acquired loans. (3) Average balances for securities are based on amortized cost. (4) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP.

People's United Financial, Inc.





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION















March 31, Dec. 31, March 31, (in millions) 2019 2018 2018 Assets





Cash and due from banks $ 508.5 $ 665.7 $ 402.2 Short-term investments 106.0 266.3 470.3 Securities:





Trading debt securities, at fair value 8.3 8.4 8.2 Equity securities, at fair value 8.2 8.1 9.5 Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value 3,060.0 3,121.0 3,153.8 Debt securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 3,823.4 3,792.3 3,696.3 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost 275.6 303.4 305.2 Total securities 7,175.5 7,233.2 7,173.0 Loans held-for-sale 7.8 19.5 10.4 Loans:





Commercial real estate 11,591.2 11,649.6 10,810.4 Commercial and industrial 9,354.7 9,088.9 8,574.1 Equipment financing 4,466.1 4,339.2 3,887.9 Total Commercial Portfolio 25,412.0 25,077.7 23,272.4 Residential mortgage 8,163.1 8,154.2 6,834.2 Home equity and other consumer 1,940.1 2,009.5 1,997.8 Total Retail Portfolio 10,103.2 10,163.7 8,832.0 Total loans 35,515.2 35,241.4 32,104.4 Less allowance for loan losses (240.9) (240.4) (235.3) Total loans, net 35,274.3 35,001.0 31,869.1 Goodwill and other acquisition-related intangible assets 2,896.5 2,865.7 2,554.9 Bank-owned life insurance 467.8 467.0 406.0 Premises and equipment, net 255.8 267.3 250.0 Other assets 1,399.7 1,091.6 964.6 Total assets $ 48,091.9 $ 47,877.3 $ 44,100.5







Liabilities





Deposits:





Non-interest-bearing $ 8,315.6 $ 8,543.0 $ 7,938.6 Savings 4,159.1 4,116.5 4,442.1 Interest-bearing checking and money market 17,130.0 16,583.3 15,257.6 Time 7,296.2 6,916.2 5,255.5 Total deposits 36,900.9 36,159.0 32,893.8 Borrowings:





Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,573.2 2,404.5 2,610.7 Federal funds purchased 1,020.0 845.0 805.0 Customer repurchase agreements 264.8 332.9 265.8 Other borrowings 1.6 11.0 195.4 Total borrowings 2,859.6 3,593.4 3,876.9 Notes and debentures 901.6 895.8 891.9 Other liabilities 808.6 695.2 592.4 Total liabilities 41,470.7 41,343.4 38,255.0







Stockholders' Equity





Preferred stock 244.1 244.1 244.1 Common stock 4.7 4.7 4.4 Additional paid-in capital 6,558.8 6,549.3 6,029.0 Retained earnings 1,328.6 1,284.8 1,121.4 Unallocated common stock of Employee Stock Ownership Plan, at cost (128.3) (130.1) (135.5) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (224.6) (256.8) (255.8) Treasury stock, at cost (1,162.1) (1,162.1) (1,162.1) Total stockholders' equity 6,621.2 6,533.9 5,845.5 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 48,091.9 $ 47,877.3 $ 44,100.5