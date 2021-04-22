People's United Financial Reports First Quarter Net Income of $144.5 Million, or $0.33 per Common Share

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT) today reported results for the first quarter of 2021. These results along with comparison periods are summarized below:

















($ in millions, except per common share data)

















Three Months Ended





Mar. 31, 2021

Dec. 31, 2020

Mar. 31, 2020















Net income (loss)

$ 144.5

$ (145.3)

$ 130.4 Net income (loss) available













to common shareholders

141.0

(148.8)

126.9

Per common share

0.33

(0.35)

0.30















Operating earnings1

156.5

147.7

141.1

Per common share

0.37

0.35

0.33































Net interest income

$ 385.9

$ 382.8

$ 396.0

Net interest margin

2.74%

2.84%

3.12%















Non-interest income

94.6

178.2

123.8 Operating non-interest income1

94.6

102.3

123.8































Non-interest expense

$ 311.9

$ 646.4

$ 320.1 Operating non-interest expense1

292.3

288.5

302.2















Efficiency ratio

56.6%

55.5%

54.0%































Average balances











Loans

$ 42,854

$ 44,061

$ 43,460 Deposits

52,876

50,674

44,163















Period-end balances











Loans

42,770

43,869

44,284 Deposits

53,475

52,138

44,741















1See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP.

"Our first quarter results marked a solid start to the year and further highlighted the strengths of the franchise," said Jack Barnes, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "In February, we announced the merger with M&T, a like-minded partner that has a similar culture, approach to service, complementary offerings, and minimal geographic overlap. This transaction will bring together two high-performing and well-respected institutions to create a leading U.S. super regional bank. The combined company will provide customers greater access to branches, expert bankers, innovative solutions, and enhanced digital capabilities. We are excited about the opportunities ahead and building upon the legacy forged by People's United over 178 years. Importantly, as we work towards the close of the merger, our focus remains steadfast on delivering value to customers, supporting communities, and caring for colleagues."

"We are pleased with the Company's financial performance in the first quarter," stated David Rosato, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "Operating income of $156.5 million, increased six percent linked-quarter and generated an operating return of average tangible common equity of 13.8 percent. These results included modestly higher net interest income, continued well-controlled expenses, and a negative provision for credit losses primarily driven by an improved economic outlook. Net interest margin of 2.74 percent was 10 basis points lower than the fourth quarter due to lower yields in the securities portfolio, two fewer calendars days and increased excess liquidity. These headwinds were partially offset by a further reduction in deposits costs for the seventh consecutive quarter, and stable loan yields. The loan-to-deposit ratio concluded the quarter at 80 percent as loans decreased $1.1 billion or three percent from December 31, while deposits grew $1.3 billion or three percent. The decline in period-end loans was largely driven by $586 million in lower retail balances, and a $431 million reduction in mortgage warehouse from a record level at year-end. Conversely, the loan portfolio benefited from a net increase in PPP balances of $288 million and continued solid results in LEAF. Deposit growth reflected federal stimulus payments, PPP funds and strong inflows in our municipal business."







































As of and for the Three Months Ended





Mar. 31, 2021

Dec. 31, 2020

Mar. 31, 2020















Asset Quality



























Net loan charge-offs

0.12%

0.12%

0.10%

to average total loans





Non-performing loans

0.83%

0.75%

0.54%

as a percentage of total loans





































Returns



























Return on average assets1

0.90%

(0.93%)

0.89% Return on average tangible common equity1

12.5%

(13.4%)

11.8%































Capital Ratios



























People's United Financial, Inc.











Tangible common equity / tangible assets

7.4%

7.5%

7.4% Tier 1 leverage

8.3%

8.3%

8.4% Common equity tier 1

10.9%

10.5%

9.5% Tier 1 risk-based

11.4%

11.0%

10.0% Total risk-based

12.8%

12.4%

11.3%















People's United Bank, N.A.











Tier 1 leverage

8.7%

8.7%

8.9% Common equity tier 1

12.1%

11.5%

10.7% Tier 1 risk-based

12.1%

11.5%

10.7% Total risk-based

13.3%

12.8%

12.0%















1See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP.

The Company's Board of Directors voted to increase the common stock dividend to an annual rate of $0.73 per share. Based on the closing stock price on April 21, 2021, the dividend yield on People's United Financial common stock is 4.1 percent. The quarterly dividend of $0.1825 per share is payable May 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on May 3, 2021.

People's United Bank, N.A. is a subsidiary of People's United Financial, Inc., a diversified, community-focused financial services company headquartered in the Northeast with over $64 billion in assets. Founded in 1842, People's United Bank offers commercial and retail banking through a network of more than 400 retail locations in Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, as well as wealth management solutions. The company also provides specialized commercial services to customers nationwide.

1Q 2021 Financial Highlights

Summary

Net income totaled $144.5 million , or $0.33 per common share.

, or per common share. Net income available to common shareholders totaled $141.0 million .

.

Operating earnings totaled $156.5 million , or $0.37 per common share (See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP).

, or per common share (See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP). Net interest income totaled $385.9 million in 1Q21 compared to $382.8 million in 4Q20.

in 1Q21 compared to in 4Q20. Includes $29.6 million associated with PPP loans in 1Q21 ( $24.6 million in net fees and $5.0 million in net interest income).

associated with PPP loans in 1Q21 ( in net fees and in net interest income). Net interest margin decreased ten basis points from 4Q20 to 2.74% reflecting:

Lower rates on deposits (increase of five basis points).



Higher yields on the loan portfolio (increase of three basis points).



Lower yields on the securities portfolio (decrease of 11 basis points).



Two less calendar days in 1Q21 (decrease of four basis points).



Excess liquidity resulting from deposits at the Federal Reserve Bank (decrease of three basis points).



PPP loans had a ten basis point favorable impact on the net interest margin in 1Q21.

Provision for credit losses on loans totaled $(13.6) million .

. Allowance for credit losses on loans decreased $26.0 million .

.

Net loan charge-offs totaled $12.4 million .

.

Net loan charge-off ratio of 0.12%.

Non-interest income totaled $94.6 million in 1Q21 compared to $178.2 million in 4Q20.

in 1Q21 compared to in 4Q20. Operating non-interest income totaled $94.6 million in 1Q21 and $102.3 million in 4Q20 (See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP).

in 1Q21 and in 4Q20 (See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP).

Investment management fees increased $1.0 million .

.

Customer interest rate swap income decreased $2.1 million .

.

Commercial banking lending fees decreased $1.9 million .

.

Operating lease income decreased $1.6 million .

.

Included in non-interest income in 4Q20 is a $75.9 million net gain on the sale of People's United Insurance Agency, Inc. (See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP).

net gain on the sale of People's United Insurance Agency, Inc. (See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP).

At March 31, 2021 , assets under discretionary management totaled $9.8 billion .

, assets under discretionary management totaled . Non-interest expense totaled $311.9 million in 1Q21 compared to $646.4 million in 4Q20.

in 1Q21 compared to in 4Q20. Operating non-interest expense totaled $292.3 million in 1Q21 and $288.5 million in 4Q20 (See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP).

in 1Q21 and in 4Q20 (See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP).

Compensation and benefits expense increased $6.2 million , primarily reflecting seasonally higher payroll and benefit-related costs in 1Q21.

, primarily reflecting seasonally higher payroll and benefit-related costs in 1Q21.

Occupancy and equipment expense, excluding $0.3 million of non-operating expenses in 4Q20, decreased $1.5 million .

of non-operating expenses in 4Q20, decreased .

Professional and outside services expense, excluding $9.4 million and $0.8 million of non-operating expenses in 1Q21 and 4Q20, respectively, increased $0.1 million .

and of non-operating expenses in 1Q21 and 4Q20, respectively, increased .

Regulatory assessment expense increased $1.2 million .

.

Other non-interest expense includes non-operating expenses totaling $10.1 million in 1Q21 and $3.8 million in 4Q20.

in 1Q21 and in 4Q20.

The efficiency ratio was 56.6% for 1Q21 compared to 55.5% for 4Q20 and 54.0% for 1Q20 (See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP).

The effective income tax rate was 20.7% for 1Q21 compared to 37.0% for the full-year of 2020.

The full-year 2020 effective income tax rate reflects the impact of a non-deductible goodwill impairment charge for which no tax benefit was realized. Excluding non-deductible goodwill impairment, the effective income tax rate was 18.4% for the full-year of 2020.

Commercial Banking

Commercial loans totaled $32.7 billion at March 31, 2021 , a $514 million decrease from December 31, 2020 .

at , a decrease from . PPP loans increased $288 million ( $965 million in initial funding less $677 million in loan forgiveness).

( in initial funding less in loan forgiveness).

The mortgage warehouse portfolio decreased $431 million .

.

The New York multifamily portfolio decreased $39 million .

multifamily portfolio decreased .

The equipment financing portfolio decreased $3 million .

. Average commercial loans totaled $32.5 billion in 1Q21, a $575 million decrease from 4Q20.

in 1Q21, a decrease from 4Q20. PPP loans decreased $5 million .

.

The average mortgage warehouse portfolio decreased $59 million .

.

The average New York multifamily portfolio decreased $53 million .

multifamily portfolio decreased .

The average equipment financing portfolio increased $20 million .

. Commercial deposits totaled $23.3 billion at March 31, 2021 compared to $22.9 billion at December 31, 2020 .

at compared to at . The ratio of non-accrual commercial loans to total commercial loans was 0.85% at March 31, 2021 compared to 0.74% at December 31, 2020 .

compared to 0.74% at . Non-performing commercial assets totaled $286.1 million at March 31, 2021 compared to $255.2 million at December 31, 2020 .

at compared to at . For the commercial loan portfolio, the allowance for credit losses as a percentage of commercial loans was 0.77% at March 31, 2021 compared to 0.91% at December 31, 2020 .

compared to 0.91% at . The commercial allowance for credit losses represented 90% of non-accrual commercial loans at March 31, 2021 compared to 123% at December 31, 2020 .

Retail Banking

Residential mortgage loans totaled $8.1 billion at March 31, 2021 , a $452 million decrease from December 31, 2020 .

at , a decrease from . Average residential mortgage loans totaled $8.3 billion in 1Q21, a $493 million decrease from 4Q20.

in 1Q21, a decrease from 4Q20. Home equity loans totaled $1.9 billion at March 31, 2021 , a $123 million decrease from December 31, 2020 .

at , a decrease from . Average home equity loans totaled $1.9 billion in 1Q21, a $128 million decrease from 4Q20.

in 1Q21, a decrease from 4Q20. Retail deposits totaled $30.2 billion at March 31, 2021 compared to $29.2 billion at December 31, 2020 .

at compared to at . The ratio of non-accrual residential mortgage loans to residential mortgage loans was 0.71% at March 31, 2021 compared to 0.73% at December 31, 2020 .

compared to 0.73% at . The ratio of non-accrual home equity loans to home equity loans was 1.00% at March 31, 2021 compared to 1.03% at December 31, 2020 .

compared to 1.03% at . For the retail loan portfolio, the allowance for credit losses as a percentage of retail loans was 1.48% at March 31, 2021 compared to 1.14% at December 31, 2020 .

compared to 1.14% at . The retail allowance for credit losses represented 195% of non-accrual retail loans at March 31, 2021 compared to 146% at December 31, 2020 .

Certain statements contained in this release are forward-looking in nature. These include all statements about People's United Financial's plans, objectives, expectations and other statements that are not historical facts, and usually use words such as "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "should" and similar expressions. Such statements represent management's current beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause People's United Financial's actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. Factors of particular importance to People's United Financial include, but are not limited to: (1) changes in general, international, national or regional economic conditions; (2) changes in interest rates; (3) changes in loan default and charge-off rates; (4) changes in deposit levels; (5) changes in levels of income and expense in non-interest income and expense related activities; (6) changes in accounting and regulatory guidance applicable to banks; (7) price levels and conditions in the public securities markets generally; (8) competition and its effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (9) the pending merger with M&T Bank Corporation; (10) changes in regulation resulting from or relating to financial reform legislation; and (11) the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the economic and business environment in which we operate. People's United Financial does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

People's United Financial, Inc.





















FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS















































As of and for the Three Months Ended



March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

(dollars in millions, except per common share data)

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

Earnings Data:





















Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) $ 393.5 $ 390.2 $ 398.7 $ 413.0 $ 403.7

Net interest income

385.9

382.8

391.4

405.6

396.0

Provision for credit losses

(13.6)

14.7

26.8

80.8

33.5

Non-interest income (1)

94.6

178.2

101.1

89.6

123.8

Non-interest expense (1)

311.9

646.4

293.6

304.0

320.1

Income (loss) before income tax expense

182.2

(100.1)

172.1

110.4

166.2

Net income (loss)

144.5

(145.3)

144.6

89.9

130.4

Net income (loss) available to common shareholders (1)

141.0

(148.8)

141.1

86.4

126.9

























Selected Statistical Data:





















Net interest margin (2)

2.74 % 2.84 % 2.97 % 3.05 % 3.12 % Return on average assets (1), (2)

0.90

(0.93)

0.94

0.58

0.89

Return on average common equity (2)

7.7

(7.8)

7.5

4.6

6.7

Return on average tangible common equity (1), (2)

12.5

(13.4)

13.1

8.1

11.8

Efficiency ratio (1)

56.6

55.5

53.8

53.5

54.0

























Common Share Data:





















Earnings per common share:





















Basic $ 0.34 $ (0.36) $ 0.34 $ 0.21 $ 0.30

Diluted (1)

0.33

(0.35)

0.34

0.21

0.30

Dividends paid per common share

0.1800

0.1800

0.1800

0.1800

0.1775

Common dividend payout ratio (1)

53.7 % (50.8) % 53.6 % 87.4 % 60.9 % Book value per common share $ 17.42 $ 17.56 $ 18.11 $ 17.95 $ 17.87

Tangible book value per common share (1)

10.70

10.77

10.37

10.18

10.07

Stock price:





















High

19.40

13.58

12.36

13.99

17.00

Low

12.66

9.98

9.74

9.37

10.40

Close

17.90

12.93

10.31

11.57

11.05

Common shares outstanding (in millions) (1)

427.22

424.68

424.67

424.59

424.47

Weighted average diluted common shares (in millions)

422.58

420.39

420.29

420.15

429.77

























(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP.

















(2) Annualized.























People's United Financial, Inc.





















FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Continued















































As of and for the Three Months Ended



March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

(dollars in millions)

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

Financial Condition Data:





















Total assets $ 64,173 $ 63,092 $ 60,871 $ 61,510 $ 60,433

Loans

42,770

43,870

45,231

45,452

44,284

Securities

10,445

9,191

8,270

8,233

8,552

Short-term investments

4,992

3,766

439

987

744

Allowance for credit losses on loans

399

425

424

414

342

Goodwill and other acquisition-related intangible assets

2,835

2,846

3,244

3,254

3,264

Deposits

53,475

52,138

49,637

49,934

44,741

Borrowings

1,156

1,148

1,237

1,782

5,911

Notes and debentures

1,003

1,010

1,012

1,015

1,013

Stockholders' equity

7,592

7,603

7,831

7,763

7,726

Total risk-weighted assets (1):





















People's United Financial, Inc.

44,302

45,075

45,756

45,657

46,408

People's United Bank, N.A.

44,256

45,016

45,685

45,615

46,397

Non-accrual loans

353

329

306

296

240

Net loan charge-offs

12.4

13.4

17.3

8.5

10.6

























Average Balances:





















Loans $ 42,854 $ 44,061 $ 44,853 $ 45,153 $ 43,460

Securities (2)

9,561

8,390

7,922

8,240

8,022

Short-term investments

5,000

2,582

842

774

290

Total earning assets

57,415

55,034

53,617

54,168

51,772

Total assets

64,057

62,396

61,293

61,841

58,604

Deposits

52,876

50,674

49,542

48,447

44,163

Borrowings

1,143

1,233

1,283

2,911

4,353

Notes and debentures

1,008

1,011

1,014

1,014

1,000

Total funding liabilities

55,027

52,918

51,839

52,372

49,515

Stockholders' equity

7,606

7,884

7,801

7,757

7,804

























Ratios:





















Net loan charge-offs to average total loans (annualized)

0.12 % 0.12 % 0.15 % 0.08 % 0.10 % Non-performing assets to total loans, real estate owned





















and repossessed assets

0.85

0.78

0.71

0.69

0.59

Allowance for credit losses on loans to:





















Total loans

0.93

0.97

0.94

0.91

0.77

Non-accrual loans

113.0

129.1

138.4

139.8

142.2

Average stockholders' equity to average total assets

11.9

12.6

12.7

12.5

13.3

Stockholders' equity to total assets

11.8

12.1

12.9

12.6

12.8

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3)

7.4

7.5

7.5

7.3

7.4

Total risk-based capital (1):





















People's United Financial, Inc.

12.8

12.4

11.8

11.8

11.3

People's United Bank, N.A.

13.3

12.8

12.3

12.3

12.0

























(1) March 31, 2021 amounts and ratios are preliminary.





















(2) Average balances for securities are based on amortized cost.

















(3) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP.



















People's United Financial, Inc.





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION















March 31, Dec. 31, March 31, (in millions) 2021 2020 2020 Assets





Cash and due from banks $ 464.2 $ 477.3 $ 507.6 Short-term investments 4,992.1 3,766.0 744.3 Securities:





Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value 6,160.6 4,925.5 4,276.6 Debt securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 4,016.8 3,993.8 3,861.5 Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 266.2 266.6 407.2 Equity securities, at fair value 1.5 5.3 6.2 Total securities 10,445.1 9,191.2 8,551.5 Loans held-for-sale 10.1 26.5 19.2 Loans:





Commercial and industrial (1) 14,288.2 14,982.3 12,045.7 Commercial real estate (1) 13,520.1 13,336.9 14,651.6 Equipment financing 4,927.2 4,930.0 5,012.7 Total Commercial Portfolio 32,735.5 33,249.2 31,710.0 Residential mortgage 8,067.2 8,518.9 10,081.9 Home equity and other consumer 1,967.0 2,101.4 2,492.1 Total Retail Portfolio 10,034.2 10,620.3 12,574.0 Total loans 42,769.7 43,869.5 44,284.0 Less allowance for credit losses on loans (399.1) (425.1) (341.7) Total loans, net 42,370.6 43,444.4 43,942.3 Goodwill and other acquisition-related intangible assets 2,834.6 2,845.9 3,264.0 Bank-owned life insurance 713.1 711.6 707.6 Premises and equipment, net 269.5 276.7 300.8 Other assets 2,073.2 2,352.2 2,396.0 Total assets $ 64,172.5 $ 63,091.8 $ 60,433.3







Liabilities





Deposits:





Non-interest-bearing $ 16,266.5 $ 15,881.7 $ 10,526.0 Savings 6,517.7 6,029.7 5,136.0 Interest-bearing checking and money market 25,782.8 24,567.5 20,238.9 Time 4,908.3 5,658.8 8,840.2 Total deposits 53,475.3 52,137.7 44,741.1 Borrowings:





Federal Home Loan Bank advances 569.7 569.7 4,489.7 Customer repurchase agreements 436.2 452.9 301.1 Federal funds purchased 150.0 125.0 1,120.0 Total borrowings 1,155.9 1,147.6 5,910.8 Notes and debentures 1,003.3 1,009.6 1,012.6 Other liabilities 945.8 1,194.1 1,043.3 Total liabilities 56,580.3 55,489.0 52,707.8







Stockholders' Equity





Preferred stock 244.1 244.1 244.1 Common stock 5.4 5.3 5.3 Additional paid-in capital 7,693.9 7,663.6 7,644.4 Retained earnings 1,426.9 1,363.6 1,514.5 Unallocated common stock of ESOP, at cost (113.8) (115.6) (121.1) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (195.3) (89.2) (92.7) Treasury stock, at cost (1,469.0) (1,469.0) (1,469.0) Total stockholders' equity 7,592.2 7,602.8 7,725.5 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 64,172.5 $ 63,091.8 $ 60,433.3







(1) In the first quarter of 2021, the Company completed a portfolio review to ensure consistent classification of certain commercial loans across the Company's franchise and conformity to industry practice for such loans. As a result, approximately $350 million of loans secured by non-owner-occupied commercial properties were prospectively reclassified, in March 2021, from commercial and industrial loans to commercial real estate loans. Prior period balances were not restated to conform to the current presentation.





People's United Financial, Inc.

















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME







































Three Months Ended

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31, (in millions, except per common share data) 2021

2020

2020

2020

2020 Interest and dividend income:

















Commercial and industrial $ 116.1

$ 111.3

$ 110.7

$ 112.4

$ 106.4 Commercial real estate 98.8

106.1

110.5

122.4

149.6 Equipment financing 62.8

62.1

65.4

67.6

68.2 Residential mortgage 69.9

74.9

82.1

84.8

90.4 Home equity and other consumer 16.5

18.7

19.9

20.1

28.0 Total interest on loans 364.1

373.1

388.6

407.3

442.6 Securities 51.4

47.2

47.5

49.8

51.2 Short-term investments 1.2

0.8

0.4

0.2

2.0 Loans held-for-sale 0.3

0.4

0.3

0.3

3.3 Total interest and dividend income 417.0

421.5

436.8

457.6

499.1 Interest expense:

















Deposits 22.7

30.1

36.5

41.7

78.9 Borrowings 1.2

1.3

1.5

2.0

15.4 Notes and debentures 7.2

7.3

7.4

8.3

8.8 Total interest expense 31.1

38.7

45.4

52.0

103.1 Net interest income 385.9

382.8

391.4

405.6

396.0 Provision for credit losses on loans (13.6)

14.7

27.1

80.8

33.5 Provision for credit losses on securities -

-

(0.3)

-

- Net interest income after provision for credit losses 399.5

368.1

364.6

324.8

362.5 Non-interest income:

















Bank service charges 23.5

24.7

24.5

20.3

28.0 Investment management fees 19.9

18.9

18.8

17.4

18.1 Commercial banking lending fees 13.6

15.5

12.7

10.6

12.1 Operating lease income 11.3

12.9

12.4

11.8

12.6 Cash management fees 9.2

9.1

8.8

8.1

7.4 Customer interest rate swap income, net 0.1

2.2

1.2

2.7

8.8 Gain on sale of business, net of expenses (1) -

75.9

-

-

- Other non-interest income 17.0

19.0

22.7

18.7

36.8 Total non-interest income 94.6

178.2

101.1

89.6

123.8 Non-interest expense:

















Compensation and benefits 172.8

166.6

166.5

167.8

173.9 Occupancy and equipment 49.1

50.9

49.1

48.0

51.0 Professional and outside services 33.6

24.9

24.1

25.7

38.5 Amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets 11.0

9.7

10.2

10.2

10.7 Regulatory assessments 8.1

6.9

8.4

8.7

8.7 Operating lease expense 7.8

8.5

9.3

8.8

9.8 Goodwill impairment -

353.0

-

-

- Other non-interest expense 29.5

25.9

26.0

34.8

27.5 Total non-interest expense (1) 311.9

646.4

293.6

304.0

320.1 Income (loss) before income tax expense 182.2

(100.1)

172.1

110.4

166.2 Income tax expense 37.7

45.2

27.5

20.5

35.8 Net income (loss) 144.5

(145.3)

144.6

89.9

130.4 Preferred stock dividend 3.5

3.5

3.5

3.5

3.5 Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 141.0

$ (148.8)

$ 141.1

$ 86.4

$ 126.9



















Earnings per common share:

















Basic $ 0.34

$ (0.36)

$ 0.34

$ 0.21

$ 0.30 Diluted 0.33

(0.35)

0.34

0.21

0.30



















(1) The gain on sale of business, net of expenses, is considered non-operating income. Total non-interest expense includes $19.6 million,$357.9 million, $4.6 million, $18.5 million and $17.9 million of non-operating expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP.



















People's United Financial, Inc.





















AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET, INTEREST AND YIELD/RATE ANALYSIS (1)





































March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

March 31, 2020 Three months ended Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/ (dollars in millions) Balance Interest Rate

Balance Interest Rate

Balance Interest Rate Assets:





















Short-term investments $ 5,000.0 $ 1.2 0.10%

$ 2,582.1 $ 0.8 0.12%

$ 289.8 $ 2.0 2.70% Securities (2) 9,560.6 56.7 2.37

8,390.2 52.3 2.50

8,021.8 56.0 2.80 Loans:





















Commercial real estate 13,281.3 98.8 2.98

13,574.3 106.1 3.13

14,715.3 149.6 4.07 Commercial and industrial 14,319.6 118.4 3.31

14,621.8 113.6 3.11

10,866.6 109.8 4.04 Equipment financing 4,887.7 62.8 5.13

4,867.5 62.1 5.10

4,915.6 68.2 5.55 Residential mortgage 8,328.3 70.2 3.37

8,821.0 75.3 3.41

10,236.3 90.5 3.54 Home equity and other consumer 2,037.1 16.5 3.23

2,176.6 18.7 3.44

2,726.1 30.7 4.51 Total loans 42,854.0 366.7 3.42

44,061.2 375.8 3.41

43,459.9 448.8 4.13 Total earning assets 57,414.6 $ 424.6 2.96%

55,033.5 $ 428.9 3.12%

51,771.5 $ 506.8 3.92% Other assets 6,642.1





7,362.6





6,832.2



Total assets $ 64,056.7





$ 62,396.1





$ 58,603.7



























Liabilities and stockholders' equity:





















Deposits:





















Non-interest-bearing $ 15,820.0 $ - - %

$ 14,742.6 $ - - %

$ 10,077.8 $ - - % Savings, interest-bearing checking





















and money market 31,820.1 12.8 0.16

29,978.3 14.7 0.20

24,940.7 44.1 0.71 Time 5,236.4 9.9 0.75

5,953.5 15.4 1.03

9,144.6 34.8 1.52 Total deposits 52,876.5 22.7 0.17

50,674.4 30.1 0.24

44,163.1 78.9 0.71 Borrowings:





















Federal Home Loan Bank advances 569.7 1.0 0.72

571.8 1.1 0.77

2,430.6 9.8 1.61 Customer repurchase agreements 422.8 0.2 0.13

447.6 0.2 0.15

328.0 0.5 0.67 Federal funds purchased 150.6 - 0.09

213.3 - 0.09

1,593.9 5.1 1.28 Total borrowings 1,143.1 1.2 0.42

1,232.7 1.3 0.43

4,352.5 15.4 1.42 Notes and debentures 1,007.8 7.2 2.87

1,010.8 7.3 2.89

999.5 8.8 3.51 Total funding liabilities 55,027.4 $ 31.1 0.23%

52,917.9 $ 38.7 0.29%

49,515.1 $ 103.1 0.83% Other liabilities 1,423.4





1,594.2





1,284.3



Total liabilities 56,450.8





54,512.1





50,799.4



Stockholders' equity 7,605.9





7,884.0





7,804.3



Total liabilities and





















stockholders' equity $ 64,056.7





$ 62,396.1





$ 58,603.7



























Net interest income/spread (3)

$ 393.5 2.73%



$ 390.2 2.83%



$ 403.7 3.09%























Net interest margin



2.74%





2.84%





3.12%























(1) Average yields earned and rates paid are annualized.

















(2) Average balances and yields for securities are based on amortized cost.











(3) The fully taxable equivalent adjustment was $7.6 million, $7.4 million and $7.7 million for the three months ended

March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively.













People's United Financial, Inc.





















NON-PERFORMING ASSETS

















































March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

(dollars in millions)

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

Non-accrual loans:





















Commercial:





















Commercial real estate $ 90.2 $ 60.4 $ 85.3 $ 73.6 $ 53.5

Commercial and industrial

69.2

76.4

86.7

88.8

55.6

Equipment financing

118.1

109.3

49.0

48.6

42.5

Total Commercial

277.5

246.1

221.0

211.0

151.6

Retail:





















Residential mortgage

56.9

62.3

62.9

62.6

66.6

Home equity

18.7

20.5

22.1

22.5

22.1

Other consumer

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.1

0.1

Total Retail

75.8

83.0

85.2

85.2

88.8

Total non-accrual loans (1)

353.3

329.1

306.2

296.2

240.4

Real estate owned:





















Commercial

3.5

3.6

3.6

7.3

7.3

Residential

1.5

3.2

1.9

4.9

9.5

Total real estate owned

5.0

6.8

5.5

12.2

9.5

Repossessed assets

5.4

5.7

9.7

6.2

4.6

Total non-performing assets $ 363.7 $ 341.6 $ 321.4 $ 314.6 $ 254.5

























Non-accrual loans as a percentage of total loans

0.83 % 0.75 % 0.68 % 0.65 % 0.54 % Non-performing assets as a percentage of:





















Total loans, real estate owned and repossessed assets

0.85

0.78

0.71

0.69

0.59

Tangible stockholders' equity and allowance





















for credit losses

7.05

6.59

6.41

6.39

5.45

























(1) Reported net of government guarantees totaling $2.5 million at March 31, 2021, $2.5 million at December 31, 2020,

$2.4 million at September 30, 2020, $2.9 million at June 30, 2020 and $1.2 million at March 31, 2020.







People's United Financial, Inc.













































PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS







































Three Months Ended



March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept 30,

June 30,

March 31,

(dollars in millions)

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

Allowance for credit losses on loans:





















Balance at beginning of period $ 425.1 $ 423.8 $ 414.0 $ 341.7 $ 246.6

CECL transition adjustment

-

-

-

-

72.2

Balance at beginning of period, adjusted

425.1

423.8

414.0

341.7

318.8

Charge-offs

(17.8)

(16.7)

(19.3)

(10.3)

(12.6)

Recoveries

5.4

3.3

2.0

1.8

2.0

Net loan charge-offs

(12.4)

(13.4)

(17.3)

(8.5)

(10.6)

Provision for credit losses on loans

(13.6)

14.7

27.1

80.8

33.5

Balance at end of period $ 399.1 $ 425.1 $ 423.8 $ 414.0 $ 341.7

























Allowance for credit losses on loans





















as a percentage of:





















Total loans

0.93 % 0.97 % 0.94 % 0.91 % 0.77 % Non-accrual loans

113.0

129.1

138.4

139.8

142.2









































































NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES)















































Three Months Ended



March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

(dollars in millions)

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

Commercial:





















Commercial real estate $ 5.8 $ 0.1 $ 4.1 $ 1.8 $ 3.4

Commercial and industrial

(0.5)

6.6

6.9

-

1.0

Equipment financing

7.2

6.8

6.2

5.2

3.9

Total

12.5

13.5

17.2

7.0

8.3

Retail:





















Residential mortgage

(0.3)

(0.3)

(0.2)

-

0.8

Home equity

(0.2)

-

-

0.6

0.1

Other consumer

0.4

0.2

0.3

0.9

1.4

Total

(0.1)

(0.1)

0.1

1.5

2.3

Total net loan charge-offs $ 12.4 $ 13.4 $ 17.3 $ 8.5 $ 10.6

























Net loan charge-offs to





















average total loans (annualized)

0.12 % 0.12 % 0.15 % 0.08 % 0.10 %

People's United Financial, Inc.













NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION TO GAAP



















































In addition to evaluating People's United Financial Inc. ("People's United") results of operations in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), management routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as the efficiency and tangible common equity ratios, tangible book value per common share and operating earnings metrics. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding People's United's underlying operating performance and trends, and facilitates comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. Further, the efficiency ratio and operating earnings metrics are used by management in its assessment of financial performance, including non-interest expense control, while the tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per common share are used to analyze the relative strength of People's United's capital position.

































The efficiency ratio, which represents an approximate measure of the cost required by People's United to generate a dollar of revenue, is the ratio of (i) total non-interest expense (excluding operating lease expense, goodwill impairment charges, amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets, losses on real estate assets and non-recurring expenses) (the numerator) to (ii) net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis plus total non-interest income (including the FTE adjustment on bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") income, the netting of operating lease expense and excluding gains and losses on sales of assets other than residential mortgage loans and acquired loans, and non-recurring income) (the denominator). People's United generally considers an item of income or expense to be non-recurring if it is not similar to an item of income or expense of a type incurred within the last two years and is not similar to an item of income or expense of a type reasonably expected to be incurred within the following two years.





















Operating earnings exclude from net income available to common shareholders those items that management considers to be of such a non-recurring or infrequent nature that, by excluding such items (net of income taxes), People's United's results can be measured and assessed on a more consistent basis from period to period. Items excluded from operating earnings, which include, but are not limited to: (i) non-recurring gains/losses; (ii) merger-related expenses, including acquisition integration and other costs; (iii) writedowns of banking house assets and related lease termination costs; (iv) severance-related costs; and (v) charges related to executive-level management separation costs, are generally also excluded when calculating the efficiency ratio. Operating earnings per common share ("EPS") is derived by determining the per common share impact of the respective adjustments to arrive at operating earnings and adding (subtracting) such amounts to (from) diluted EPS, as reported. Operating return on average assets is calculated by dividing operating earnings (annualized) by average total assets. Operating return on average tangible common equity is calculated by dividing operating earnings (annualized) by average tangible common equity. The operating common dividend payout ratio is calculated by dividing common dividends paid by operating earnings for the respective period.

























Pre-provision net revenue is a useful financial measure as it enables an assessment of the Company's ability to generate earnings to cover credit losses through a credit cycle as well as providing an additional basis for comparing the Company's results of operation between periods by isolating the impact of the provision for credit losses, which can vary significantly between periods.







































The tangible common equity ratio is the ratio of (i) tangible common equity (total stockholders' equity less preferred stock, goodwill and other acquisition-related intangible assets) (the numerator) to (ii) tangible assets (total assets less goodwill and other acquisition-related intangible assets) (the denominator). Tangible book value per common share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by common shares (total common shares issued, less common shares classified as treasury shares and unallocated Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP") common shares).























In light of diversity in presentation among financial institutions, the methodologies used by People's United for determining the non-GAAP financial measures discussed above may differ from those used by other financial

institutions.



















People's United Financial, Inc.



















NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION TO GAAP - Continued

























OPERATING NON-INTEREST EXPENSE AND EFFICIENCY RATIO















Three Months Ended



March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31, (dollars in millions)

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020 Total non-interest expense

$ 311.9

$ 646.4

$ 293.6

$ 304.0

$ 320.1 Adjustments to arrive at operating



















non-interest expense:



















Stop & Shop contract termination costs

(12.1)

-

-

-

- Merger-related expenses

(7.5)

(4.9)

(4.6)

(18.5)

(17.9) Goodwill impairment

-

(353.0)

-

-

- Total

(19.6)

(357.9)

(4.6)

(18.5)

(17.9) Operating non-interest expense

292.3

288.5

289.0

285.5

302.2





















Adjustments:



















Amortization of other acquisition-related



















intangible assets

(11.0)

(9.7)

(10.2)

(10.2)

(10.7) Operating lease expense

(7.8)

(8.5)

(9.3)

(8.8)

(9.8) Other (1)

(1.7)

(1.3)

(5.1)

(1.9)

(1.9) Total non-interest expense for



















efficiency ratio

$ 271.8

$ 269.0

$ 264.4

$ 264.6

$ 279.8





















Net interest income (FTE basis)

$ 393.5

$ 390.2

$ 398.7

$ 413.0

$ 403.7 Total non-interest income

94.6

178.2

101.1

89.6

123.8 Total revenues

488.1

568.4

499.8

502.6

527.5 Adjustments:



















Operating lease expense

(7.8)

(8.5)

(9.3)

(8.8)

(9.8) BOLI FTE adjustment

0.6

0.9

0.8

1.0

0.8 Gain on sale of business, net of expenses

-

(75.9)

-

-

- Other (2)

(1.1)

-

(0.1)

-

(0.3) Total revenues for efficiency ratio

$ 479.8

$ 484.9

$ 491.2

$ 494.8

$ 518.2 Efficiency ratio

56.6%

55.5%

53.8%

53.5%

54.0%





















(1) Items classified as "other" and deducted from non-interest expense for purposes of calculating the efficiency ratio include certain franchise taxes and real estate owned expenses.



(2) Items classified as "other" and deducted from total revenues for purposes of calculating the efficiency ratio include, as applicable, asset write-offs and gains/losses associated with the sale of branch locations.





















PRE-PROVISION NET REVENUE























Three Months Ended



March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31, (in millions)

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020 Net interest income

$ 385.9

$ 382.8

$ 391.4

$ 405.6

$ 396.0 Non-interest income

94.6

178.2

101.1

89.6

123.8 Non-interest expense

(311.9)

(646.4)

(293.6)

(304.0)

(320.1) Pre-provision net revenue

168.6

(85.4)

198.9

191.2

199.7 Non-operating income

-

(75.9)

-

-

- Non-operating expense

19.6

357.9

4.6

18.5

17.9 Operating pre-provision net revenue

$ 188.2

$ 196.6

$ 203.5

$ 209.7

$ 217.6

People's United Financial, Inc.



















NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION TO GAAP - Continued





























OPERATING EARNINGS























Three Months Ended



March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31, (dollars in millions, except per common share data)

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020 Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$ 141.0

$ (148.8)

$ 141.1

$ 86.4

$ 126.9 Adjustments to arrive at operating earnings:



















Stop & Shop contract termination costs

12.1

-

-

-

- Merger-related expenses

7.5

4.9

4.6

18.5

17.9 Goodwill impairment (1)

-

353.0

-

-

- Gain on sale of business, net of expenses

-

(75.9)

-

-

- Total pre-tax adjustments

19.6

282.0

4.6

18.5

17.9 Tax effect (1)

(4.1)

14.5

(1.0)

(3.9)

(3.7) Total adjustments, net of tax

15.5

296.5

3.6

14.6

14.2 Operating earnings

$ 156.5

$ 147.7

$ 144.7

$ 101.0

$ 141.1





















Diluted EPS, as reported

$ 0.33

$ (0.35)

$ 0.34

$ 0.21

$ 0.30 Adjustments to arrive at operating EPS:



















Stop & Shop contract termination costs

0.02

-

-

-

- Merger-related expenses

0.02

0.01

-

0.03

0.03 Goodwill impairment (1)

-

0.83

-

-

- Gain on sale of business, net of expenses

-

(0.14)

-

-

- Total adjustments per common share

0.04

0.70

-

0.03

0.03 Operating EPS

$ 0.37

$ 0.35

$ 0.34

$ 0.24

$ 0.33





















Average total assets

$ 64,057

$ 62,396

$ 61,293

$ 61,841

$ 58,603





















Operating return on



















average assets (annualized)

0.98%

0.95%

0.94%

0.65%

0.96%





















(1) The goodwill impairment charge for the three months ended December 31, 2020 is non-tax-deductible.

























OPERATING RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY

















Three Months Ended



March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31, (dollars in millions)

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020 Operating earnings

$ 156.5

$ 147.7

$ 144.7

$ 101.0

$ 141.1





















Average stockholders' equity

$ 7,606

$ 7,884

$ 7,801

$ 7,757

$ 7,804 Less: Average preferred stock

244

244

244

244

244 Average common equity

7,362

7,640

7,557

7,513

7,560 Less: Average goodwill and average other



















acquisition-related intangible assets

2,842

3,213

3,249

3,259

3,269 Average tangible common equity

$ 4,520

$ 4,427

$ 4,308

$ 4,254

$ 4,291





















Operating return on average tangible



















common equity (annualized)

13.8%

13.3%

13.4%

9.5%

13.2%

People's United Financial, Inc.



















NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION TO GAAP - Continued

























OPERATING COMMON DIVIDEND PAYOUT RATIO



















Three Months Ended



March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31, (dollars in millions)

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020 Common dividends paid

$ 75.7

$ 75.6

$ 75.7

$ 75.5

$ 77.3 Operating earnings

$ 156.5

$ 147.7

$ 144.7

$ 101.0

$ 141.1





















Operating common dividend payout ratio

48.4%

51.2%

52.3%

74.8%

54.8%











































TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY RATIO























March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31, (dollars in millions)

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020 Total stockholders' equity

$ 7,592

$ 7,603

$ 7,831

$ 7,763

$ 7,726 Less: Preferred stock

244

244

244

244

244 Common equity

7,348

7,359

7,587

7,519

7,482 Less: Goodwill and other



















acquisition-related intangible assets

2,835

2,846

3,244

3,254

3,264 Tangible common equity

$ 4,513

$ 4,513

$ 4,343

$ 4,265

$ 4,218





















Total assets

$ 64,172

$ 63,092

$ 60,871

$ 61,510

$ 60,433 Less: Goodwill and other



















acquisition-related intangible assets

2,835

2,846

3,244

3,254

3,264 Tangible assets

$ 61,337

$ 60,246

$ 57,627

$ 58,256

$ 57,169





















Tangible common equity ratio

7.4%

7.5%

7.5%

7.3%

7.4%





















TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE





















March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31, (in millions, except per common share data)

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020 Tangible common equity

$ 4,513

$ 4,513

$ 4,343

$ 4,265

$ 4,218





















Common shares issued

536.20

533.68

533.67

533.59

533.47 Less: Shares classified as treasury shares

108.98

109.00

109.00

109.00

109.00 Common shares outstanding

427.22

424.68

424.67

424.59

424.47 Less: Unallocated ESOP shares

5.49

5.57

5.66

5.75

5.84 Common shares

421.73

419.11

419.01

418.84

418.63





















Tangible book value per common share

$ 10.70

$ 10.77

$ 10.18

$ 10.07

$ 10.07

