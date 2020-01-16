People's United Financial Reports Fourth Quarter Net Income of $137.5 Million, or $0.31 per Common Share

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT) today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019. These results along with comparison periods are summarized below:



($ in millions, except per common share data)























Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended





Dec. 31, 2019

Sep. 30, 2019

Dec. 31, 2018



Dec. 31, 2019

Dec. 31, 2018

























Net income

$ 137.5

$ 135.1

$ 132.9



$ 520.4

$ 468.1 Net income available

134.0

131.6

129.4



506.3

454.0

to common shareholders













Per common share

0.31

0.33

0.35



1.27

1.29

























Operating earnings1

158.8

135.5

134.2



552.1

461.4

Per common share

0.37

0.34

0.36



1.39

1.31



















































Net interest income

$ 382.7

$ 348.7

$ 332.6



$ 1,412.3

$ 1,236.0

Net interest margin

3.14%

3.12%

3.17%



3.14%

3.12%

























Non-interest income

124.2

106.0

88.7



431.1

366.4 Operating non-interest income1 116.6

106.0

98.7



423.5

376.4



















































Non-interest expense

$ 325.7

$ 281.4

$ 262.7



$ 1,162.7

$ 996.1 Operating non-interest expense1 286.6

276.4

254.7



1,097.1

984.7

























Efficiency ratio

53.7%

56.8%

55.1%



55.8%

57.4%



















































Average balances





















Loans

$ 42,006

$ 38,317

$ 35,016



$ 38,419

$ 32,854 Deposits

42,195

38,657

35,959



39,143

33,601

























Period-end balances





















Loans

43,596

38,781

35,241









Deposits

43,590

38,574

36,159



































1See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP.















"We are very pleased with the Company's financial and operating performance in 2019," said Jack Barnes, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "It was another noteworthy year for People's United as we acquired two banks and a specialty finance company, enhanced our suite of banking technology and further strengthened core capabilities. As a result, we continued to build the earnings power of the Company as evidenced by a 20 percent increase in full year operating earnings from a year ago and an operating return on average tangible common equity of 14.7 percent. In addition, operating earnings per common share of $1.39 increased for the tenth consecutive year. While we have almost tripled total assets to nearly $60 billion over the last ten years, we have remained true to our roots of delivering superior service at a local level, maintaining exceptional asset quality and supporting our communities. As we start a new decade already filled with economic and competitive uncertainties, we are confident our long-term approach to managing the business will enable us to generate value for customers and shareholders regardless of the operating environment. "

"We concluded 2019 with a strong financial performance as demonstrated by another record quarter of earnings," stated David Rosato, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "Operating earnings of $158.8 million increased 17 percent linked-quarter and reflected the acquisition of United, improved net interest margin and positive operating leverage. The fourth quarter margin of 3.14 percent benefited from continued remixing of the loan portfolio, disciplined management of deposit costs and the net effect of purchase accounting adjustments related to the United transaction. Excluding these purchase accounting adjustments, the margin was 3.09 percent. On an organic basis, period-end loan balances were essentially flat compared to September 30th, while period-end deposits declined one percent. Commercial loan growth of $314 million was driven by solid results in commercial real estate, equipment finance and our specialized industry verticals within C&I. These increases were offset by a $343 million decline in retail loans mostly due to our planned reduction of residential mortgages as we continue to remix the balance sheet with a focus on higher yielding portfolios. The decline in period-end deposits of $287 million was primarily attributable to lower brokered deposit balances."











As of and for the Three Months Ended





Dec. 31, 2019

Sep. 30, 2019

Dec. 31, 2018















Asset Quality



























Net loan charge-offs

0.06%

0.06%

0.09% to average total loans





Originated non-performing loans

0.48%

0.48%

0.55% as a percentage of originated loans





































Returns



























Return on average assets1

0.98%

1.05%

1.11% Return on average tangible common equity1

12.8%

14.0%

14.9%































Capital Ratios



























People's United Financial, Inc.











Tangible common equity / tangible assets

8.0%

7.8%

7.6% Tier 1 leverage

9.2%

8.7%

8.7% Common equity tier 1

10.2%

10.1%

10.3% Tier 1 risk-based

10.7%

10.7%

10.9% Total risk-based

12.0%

12.0%

12.5%















People's United Bank, N.A.











Tier 1 leverage



9.3%

8.8%

9.0% Common equity tier 1



10.8%

10.8%

11.4% Tier 1 risk-based



10.8%

10.8%

11.4% Total risk-based



12.1%

12.2%

13.2%















1See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP.









The Board of Directors declared a $0.1775 per common share quarterly dividend payable February 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on February 1, 2020. Based on the closing stock price on January 15, 2020, the dividend yield on People's United Financial common stock is 4.4 percent.

People's United Bank, N.A. is a subsidiary of People's United Financial, Inc., a diversified, community-focused financial services company headquartered in the Northeast with approximately $59 billion in assets. Founded in 1842, People's United Bank offers commercial and retail banking through a network of over 400 retail locations in Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, as well as wealth management and insurance solutions. The company also provides specialized commercial services to customers nationwide.

4Q 2019 Financial Highlights

Summary

Net income totaled $137.5 million , or $0.31 per common share.

, or per common share. Net income available to common shareholders totaled $134.0 million .

.

Operating earnings totaled $158.8 million , or $0.37 per common share (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP).

, or per common share (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP). Net interest income totaled $382.7 million in 4Q19 compared to $348.7 million in 3Q19.

in 4Q19 compared to in 3Q19. Net interest margin increased two basis points from 3Q19 to 3.14% reflecting:

Lower rates on deposits (increase of four basis points).



Lower rates on borrowings (increase of two basis points).



Lower yields on the loan portfolio (decrease of four basis points).

Provision for loan losses totaled $7.3 million .

. Net loan charge-offs totaled $6.7 million .

.

Net loan charge-off ratio of 0.06% in 4Q19.

Non-interest income totaled $124.2 million in 4Q19 compared to $106.0 million in 3Q19.

in 4Q19 compared to in 3Q19. Customer interest rate swap income increased $3.3 million .

.

Bank service charges increased $1.9 million .

.

Commercial banking lending fees increased $1.1 million .

.

Insurance revenue decreased $2.8 million .

.

Included in other non-interest income is a $7.6 million net gain on the sale of branches (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP).

net gain on the sale of branches (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP).

At December 31, 2019 , assets under discretionary management totaled $9.2 billion .

, assets under discretionary management totaled . Non-interest expense totaled $325.7 million in 4Q19 compared to $281.4 million in 3Q19.

in 4Q19 compared to in 3Q19. Operating non-interest expense totaled $286.6 million in 4Q19 (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP).

in 4Q19 (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP).

Compensation and benefits expense, excluding $7.5 million and $0.8 million of merger-related expenses in 4Q19 and 3Q19, respectively, increased $6.6 million , primarily reflecting additional employees resulting from the United Financial acquisition.

and of merger-related expenses in 4Q19 and 3Q19, respectively, increased , primarily reflecting additional employees resulting from the United Financial acquisition.

Professional and outside services expense, excluding $5.6 million and $3.7 million of merger-related expenses in 4Q19 and 3Q19, respectively, increased $4.0 million .

and of merger-related expenses in 4Q19 and 3Q19, respectively, increased .

Regulatory assessment expense increased $2.0 million .

.

Included in other non-interest expense in 4Q19 is a $16.5 million charge relating to the write-off of an intangible asset and $8.9 million of merger-related expenses (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP).

charge relating to the write-off of an intangible asset and of merger-related expenses (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP).

The efficiency ratio was 53.7% for 4Q19 compared to 56.8% for 3Q19 and 55.1% for 4Q18 (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP).

The effective income tax rate was 21.0% for 4Q19 and 20.2% for the full-year of 2019, compared to 18.8% for the full-year of 2018.

The rate in 2018 reflects a $9.2 million benefit recognized in connection with tax reform.

Commercial Banking

Commercial loans totaled $30.7 billion at December 31, 2019 , an increase of $3.2 billion from September 30, 2019 .

at , an increase of from . Organic growth of $314 million .

.

The equipment financing portfolio increased $175 million .

.

The mortgage warehouse portfolio decreased $180 million .

.

The New York multifamily portfolio decreased $55 million .

multifamily portfolio decreased . Average commercial loans totaled $29.4 billion in 4Q19, an increase of $2.5 billion from 3Q19.

in 4Q19, an increase of from 3Q19. The average equipment financing portfolio increased $144 million .

.

The average mortgage warehouse portfolio increased $138 million .

.

The average New York multifamily portfolio decreased $73 million .

multifamily portfolio decreased . Commercial deposits totaled $16.6 billion at December 31, 2019 compared to $14.9 billion at September 30, 2019 .

at compared to at . The ratio of originated non-performing commercial loans to originated commercial loans was 0.44% at both December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019 .

and . Non-performing commercial assets, excluding acquired non-performing loans, totaled $119.2 million at December 31, 2019 compared to $118.3 million at September 30, 2019 .

at compared to at . For the originated commercial loan portfolio, the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans was 0.89% at both December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019 .

and . The originated commercial allowance for loan losses represented 201% of originated non-performing commercial loans at December 31, 2019 compared to 205% at September 30, 2019 .

Retail Banking

Residential mortgage loans totaled $10.3 billion at December 31, 2019 , an increase of $1.0 billion from September 30, 2019 .

at , an increase of from . Average residential mortgage loans totaled $10.0 billion in 4Q19, an increase of $626 million from 3Q19.

in 4Q19, an increase of from 3Q19. Home equity loans totaled $2.4 billion at December 31, 2019 , an increase of $450 million from September 30, 2019 .

at , an increase of from . Average home equity loans totaled $2.3 billion in 4Q19, an increase of $279 million from 3Q19.

in 4Q19, an increase of from 3Q19. Retail deposits totaled $27.0 billion at December 31, 2019 compared to $23.7 billion at September 30, 2019 .

at compared to at . The ratio of originated non-performing residential mortgage loans to originated residential mortgage loans was 0.55% at both December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019 .

and . The ratio of originated non-performing home equity loans to originated home equity loans was 0.78% at December 31, 2019 compared to 0.85% at September 30, 2019 .

compared to 0.85% at . For the originated retail loan portfolio, the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans was 0.35% at both December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019 .

and . The originated retail allowance for loan losses represented 59% of originated non-performing retail loans at December 31, 2019 compared to 57% at September 30, 2019 .

Conference Call

On January 16, 2020, at 5 p.m., Eastern Time, People's United Financial will host a conference call to discuss this earnings announcement. The call may be heard through www.peoples.com by selecting "Investor Relations" in the "About Us" section on the home page, and then selecting "Conference Calls" in the "News and Events" section. Additional materials relating to the call may also be accessed at People's United Bank's web site. The call will be archived on the web site and available for approximately 90 days.

Certain statements contained in this release are forward-looking in nature. These include all statements about People's United Financial's plans, objectives, expectations and other statements that are not historical facts, and usually use words such as "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "should" and similar expressions. Such statements represent management's current beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause People's United Financial's actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. Factors of particular importance to People's United Financial include, but are not limited to: (1) changes in general, international, national or regional economic conditions; (2) changes in interest rates; (3) changes in loan default and charge-off rates; (4) changes in deposit levels; (5) changes in levels of income and expense in non-interest income and expense related activities; (6) changes in accounting and regulatory guidance applicable to banks; (7) price levels and conditions in the public securities markets generally; (8) competition and its effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (9) the successful integration of acquisitions; and (10) changes in regulation resulting from or relating to financial reform legislation. People's United Financial does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Access Information About People's United Financial at www.peoples.com.

People's United Financial, Inc.





















FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS













































People's United Financial completed its acquisition of United Financial Bancorp, Inc. effective November 1, 2019. Accordingly, United Financial's results of operations are included beginning with the effective date, and prior period results have not been restated to include United Financial.

























Three Months Ended





Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

(dollars in millions, except per common share data)

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

Earnings Data:





















Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) $ 390.3 $ 356.0 $ 355.4 $ 340.0 $ 339.5

Net interest income

382.7

348.7

348.1

332.8

332.6

Provision for loan losses

7.3

7.8

7.6

5.6

9.9

Non-interest income (1)

124.2

106.0

106.3

94.6

88.7

Non-interest expense (1)

325.7

281.4

278.4

277.2

262.7

Income before income tax expense

173.9

165.5

168.4

144.6

148.7

Net income

137.5

135.1

133.2

114.6

132.9

Net income available to common shareholders (1)

134.0

131.6

129.7

111.1

129.4

























Selected Statistical Data:





















Net interest margin (2)

3.14 % 3.12 % 3.12 % 3.20 % 3.17 % Return on average assets (1), (2)

0.98

1.05

1.04

0.96

1.11

Return on average common equity (2)

7.2

7.7

7.7

7.0

8.3

Return on average tangible common equity (1), (2)

12.8

14.0

14.1

13.0

14.9

Efficiency ratio (1)

53.7

56.8

55.8

57.3

55.1

























Common Share Data:





















Earnings per common share:





















Basic $ 0.31 $ 0.34 $ 0.33 $ 0.30 $ 0.35

Diluted (1)

0.31

0.33

0.33

0.30

0.35

Dividends paid per common share

0.1775

0.1775

0.1775

0.1750

0.1750

Common dividend payout ratio (1)

52.2 % 53.1 % 53.8 % 58.6 % 50.3 % Book value per common share (end of period) $ 17.60 $ 17.54 $ 17.34 $ 17.13 $ 16.95

Tangible book value per common share (end of period) (1) 10.12

9.74

9.51

9.35

9.23

Stock price:





















High

17.22

17.10

17.66

18.03

17.46

Low

14.73

13.81

15.24

14.25

13.66

Close (end of period)

16.90

15.64

16.78

16.44

14.43

Common shares (end of period) (in millions)

437.74

392.57

392.24

372.18

371.02

Weighted average diluted common shares (in millions) 424.98

394.45

394.57

374.09

372.83

























(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP.

















(2) Annualized.























People's United Financial, Inc.











FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

























People's United Financial completed its acquisition of United Financial Bancorp, Inc. effective November 1, 2019. Accordingly, United Financial's results of operations are included beginning with the effective date, and prior period results have not been restated to include United Financial.













Twelve Months Ended







December 31,



(dollars in millions, except per common share data)

2019

2018



Earnings Data:











Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) $ 1,441.7 $ 1,262.4



Net interest income

1,412.3

1,236.0



Provision for loan losses

28.3

30.0



Non-interest income (1)

431.1

366.4



Non-interest expense (1)

1,162.7

996.1



Income before income tax expense

652.4

576.3



Net income

520.4

468.1



Net income available to common shareholders (1)

506.3

454.0

















Selected Statistical Data:











Net interest margin

3.14 % 3.12 %

Return on average assets (1)

1.01

1.04



Return on average common equity

7.4

7.8



Return on average tangible common equity (1)

13.4

14.3



Efficiency ratio (1)

55.8

57.4

















Common Share Data:











Earnings per common share:











Basic $ 1.28 $ 1.30



Diluted (1)

1.27

1.29



Dividends paid per common share

0.7075

0.6975



Common dividend payout ratio (1)

54.3 % 53.7 %

Book value per common share (end of period) $ 17.60 $ 16.95



Tangible book value per common share (end of period) (1)

10.12

9.23



Stock price:











High

18.03

20.26



Low

13.81

13.66



Close (end of period)

16.90

14.43



Common shares (end of period) (in millions)

437.74

371.02



Weighted average diluted common shares (in millions)

397.15

351.66

















(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP.













People's United Financial, Inc.





















FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Continued













































People's United Financial completed its acquisition of United Financial Bancorp, Inc. effective November 1, 2019. Accordingly, United Financial's results of operations are included beginning with the effective date, and prior period results have not been restated to include United Financial.

























As of and for the Three Months Ended



Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

(dollars in millions)

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

Financial Condition Data:





















Total assets $ 58,590 $ 52,072 $ 51,622 $ 48,092 $ 47,877

Loans

43,596

38,781

38,557

35,515

35,241

Securities

7,790

7,135

7,086

7,176

7,233

Short-term investments

317

158

275

106

266

Allowance for loan losses

247

246

244

241

240

Goodwill and other acquisition-related intangible assets 3,275

3,065

3,073

2,897

2,866

Deposits

43,590

38,574

39,467

36,901

36,159

Borrowings

5,155

4,629

3,400

2,860

3,593

Notes and debentures

993

916

912

902

896

Stockholders' equity

7,947

7,131

7,046

6,621

6,534

Total risk-weighted assets (1):





















People's United Financial, Inc.

45,243

39,779

39,026

36,466

35,910

People's United Bank, N.A.

45,210

39,727

38,976

36,447

35,875

Non-performing assets (2)

180

182

179

167

186

Net loan charge-offs

6.7

5.8

4.5

5.1

7.5

























Average Balances:





















Loans $ 42,006 $ 38,317 $ 38,229 $ 35,046 $ 35,016

Securities (3)

7,372

7,041

7,147

7,311

7,479

Short-term investments

294

219

214

203

292

Total earning assets

49,673

45,577

45,591

42,560

42,786

Total assets

56,130

51,524

51,088

47,800

47,721

Deposits

42,195

38,657

39,211

36,450

35,959

Borrowings

4,146

3,855

3,146

2,937

3,456

Notes and debentures

974

914

904

896

886

Total funding liabilities

47,314

43,427

43,261

40,284

40,302

Stockholders' equity

7,654

7,079

6,978

6,562

6,515

























Ratios:





















Net loan charge-offs to average total loans (annualized) 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.05 % 0.06 % 0.09 % Non-performing assets to originated loans,





















real estate owned and repossessed assets (2)

0.55

0.56

0.56

0.54

0.61

Originated allowance for loan losses to:





















Originated loans (2)

0.75

0.75

0.76

0.76

0.77

Originated non-performing loans (2)

156.4

156.0

146.0

157.0

140.9

Average stockholders' equity to average total assets

13.6

13.7

13.7

13.7

13.7

Stockholders' equity to total assets

13.6

13.7

13.6

13.8

13.6

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (4)

8.0

7.8

7.7

7.7

7.6

Total risk-based capital (1):





















People's United Financial, Inc.

12.0

12.0

12.0

12.4

12.5

People's United Bank, N.A.

12.1

12.2

12.4

12.9

13.2

























(1) December 31, 2019 amounts and ratios are preliminary.



















(2) Excludes acquired loans.





















(3) Average balances for securities are based on amortized cost.

















(4) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP.



















People's United Financial, Inc.







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION



















Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, Dec. 31, (in millions) 2019 2019 2019 2018 Assets







Cash and due from banks $ 484.2 $ 635.2 $ 505.9 $ 665.7 Short-term investments 316.8 157.8 274.8 266.3 Securities:







Trading debt securities, at fair value 7.1 9.3 9.3 8.4 Equity securities, at fair value 8.2 7.8 8.5 8.1 Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value 3,564.3 2,978.7 2,971.2 3,121.0 Debt securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 3,869.2 3,805.4 3,807.5 3,792.3 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost 341.1 334.0 289.4 303.4 Total securities 7,789.9 7,135.2 7,085.9 7,233.2 Loans held-for-sale 511.3 24.8 17.4 19.5 Loans:







Commercial real estate 14,762.3 12,186.9 12,230.7 11,649.6 Commercial and industrial 11,041.6 10,545.9 10,121.8 9,088.9 Equipment financing 4,910.4 4,735.6 4,611.0 4,339.2 Total Commercial Portfolio 30,714.3 27,468.4 26,963.5 25,077.7 Residential mortgage 10,318.1 9,308.7 9,532.6 8,154.2 Home equity and other consumer 2,563.7 2,004.3 2,060.6 2,009.5 Total Retail Portfolio 12,881.8 11,313.0 11,593.2 10,163.7 Total loans 43,596.1 38,781.4 38,556.7 35,241.4 Less allowance for loan losses (246.6) (246.0) (244.0) (240.4) Total loans, net 43,349.5 38,535.4 38,312.7 35,001.0 Goodwill and other acquisition-related intangible assets 3,274.6 3,064.9 3,072.9 2,865.7 Bank-owned life insurance 705.0 505.6 504.4 467.0 Premises and equipment, net 305.5 258.5 261.0 267.3 Other assets 1,853.0 1,754.4 1,587.5 1,091.6 Total assets $ 58,589.8 $ 52,071.8 $ 51,622.5 $ 47,877.3









Liabilities







Deposits:







Non-interest-bearing $ 9,803.7 $ 9,129.3 $ 8,747.2 $ 8,543.0 Savings 4,987.7 4,616.6 4,847.4 4,116.5 Interest-bearing checking and money market 19,592.6 16,727.2 17,424.8 16,583.3 Time 9,205.5 8,100.4 8,447.9 6,916.2 Total deposits 43,589.5 38,573.5 39,467.3 36,159.0 Borrowings:







Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3,125.4 2,948.5 2,054.4 2,404.5 Federal funds purchased 1,620.0 1,365.0 1,110.0 845.0 Customer repurchase agreements 409.1 315.6 235.2 332.9 Other borrowings - - - 11.0 Total borrowings 5,154.5 4,629.1 3,399.6 3,593.4 Notes and debentures 993.1 915.7 911.5 895.8 Other liabilities 905.5 822.8 797.9 695.2 Total liabilities 50,642.6 44,941.1 44,576.3 41,343.4









Stockholders' Equity







Preferred stock 244.1 244.1 244.1 244.1 Common stock 5.3 4.9 4.9 4.7 Additional paid-in capital 7,639.4 6,901.5 6,890.7 6,549.3 Retained earnings 1,512.8 1,449.3 1,388.1 1,284.8 Unallocated common stock of Employee Stock Ownership Plan, at cost (122.9) (124.7) (126.5) (130.1) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (166.9) (182.3) (193.0) (256.8) Treasury stock, at cost (1,164.6) (1,162.1) (1,162.1) (1,162.1) Total stockholders' equity 7,947.2 7,130.7 7,046.2 6,533.9 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 58,589.8 $ 52,071.8 $ 51,622.5 $ 47,877.3

People's United Financial, Inc.



















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME











































Three Months Ended



Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

(in millions, except per common share data) 2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

Interest and dividend income:



















Commercial real estate $ 147.2

$ 136.6

$ 139.9

$ 132.7

$ 130.2

Commercial and industrial 114.9

113.4

111.4

103.9

100.1

Equipment financing 66.7

65.3

62.8

59.0

56.7

Residential mortgage 88.2

84.7

85.5

70.7

70.2

Home equity and other consumer 30.8

24.7

25.7

24.9

24.4

Total interest on loans 447.8

424.7

425.3

391.2

381.6

Securities 47.8

44.7

46.2

47.8

48.5

Short-term investments 1.0

1.3

1.2

1.3

1.4

Loans held-for-sale 0.3

0.2

0.1

0.2

0.3

Total interest and dividend income 496.9

470.9

472.8

440.5

431.8

Interest expense:



















Deposits 86.9

92.2

96.6

81.2

70.6

Borrowings 18.5

21.5

19.3

17.7

20.0

Notes and debentures 8.8

8.5

8.8

8.8

8.6

Total interest expense 114.2

122.2

124.7

107.7

99.2

Net interest income 382.7

348.7

348.1

332.8

332.6

Provision for loan losses 7.3

7.8

7.6

5.6

9.9

Net interest income after provision for loan losses 375.4

340.9

340.5

327.2

322.7

Non-interest income:



















Bank service charges 28.9

27.0

26.4

25.2

26.9

Investment management fees 16.7

17.3

17.1

16.5

16.4

Commercial banking lending fees 12.9

11.8

10.2

7.8

9.6

Operating lease income 12.8

13.0

12.7

12.7

12.0

Customer interest rate swap income, net 8.9

5.6

7.6

3.0

6.3

Insurance revenue 7.5

10.3

8.7

10.5

6.7

Cash management fees 7.1

7.3

7.2

6.8

6.6

Brokerage commissions 2.6

2.6

2.6

2.8

3.3

Net security gains (losses) (1) 0.1

-

0.1

-

(10.0)

Other non-interest income (1) 26.7

11.1

13.7

9.3

10.9

Total non-interest income 124.2

106.0

106.3

94.6

88.7

Non-interest expense:



















Compensation and benefits 171.4

158.1

161.3

155.4

151.5

Occupancy and equipment 52.2

45.0

44.4

44.3

44.6

Professional and outside services 29.6

23.7

24.9

20.0

21.4

Amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets 9.8

8.0

8.0

6.7

6.9

Operating lease expense 9.6

9.9

9.9

9.4

9.8

Regulatory assessments 7.3

5.3

6.5

7.0

7.4

Other non-interest expense 45.8

31.4

23.4

34.4

21.1

Total non-interest expense (1) 325.7

281.4

278.4

277.2

262.7

Income before income tax expense 173.9

165.5

168.4

144.6

148.7

Income tax expense (1) 36.4

30.4

35.2

30.0

15.8

Net income 137.5

135.1

133.2

114.6

132.9

Preferred stock dividend 3.5

3.5

3.5

3.5

3.5

Net income available to common shareholders $ 134.0

$ 131.6

$ 129.7

$ 111.1

$ 129.4























Earnings per common share:



















Basic $ 0.31

$ 0.34

$ 0.33

$ 0.30

$ 0.35

Diluted 0.31

0.33

0.33

0.30

0.35























(1) Includes $10.0 million of security losses for the three months ended December 31, 2018, which are considered

non-operating, incurred in response to a tax reform-related benefit recognized in the period. Other non-interest income includes $7.6 million of non-operating income for the three months ended December 31, 2019. Total non-interest expense includes $39.1 million, $5.0 million, $6.5 million, $15.0 million and $8.0 million of non-operating expenses for the three months ended December, 31 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. Income tax expense for the three months ended December 31, 2018 includes a $9.2 million benefit recognized in connection with tax reform, which is considered non-operating. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP.

People's United Financial, Inc.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME























Twelve Months Ended





December 31,



(in millions, except per common share data) 2019

2018



Interest and dividend income:









Commercial real estate $ 556.4

$ 463.4



Commercial and industrial 443.6

365.7



Equipment financing 253.8

212.3



Residential mortgage 329.1

236.2



Home equity and other consumer 106.1

88.6



Total interest on loans 1,689.0

1,366.2



Securities 186.5

184.2



Short-term investments 4.8

5.0



Loans held for sale 0.8

0.9



Total interest and dividend income 1,881.1

1,556.3



Interest expense:









Deposits 356.9

216.1



Borrowings 77.0

70.9



Notes and debentures 34.9

33.3



Total interest expense 468.8

320.3



Net interest income 1,412.3

1,236.0



Provision for loan losses 28.3

30.0



Net interest income after provision for loan losses 1,384.0

1,206.0



Non-interest income:









Bank service charges 107.5

99.9



Investment management fees 67.6

68.7



Operating lease income 51.2

44.9



Commercial banking lending fees 42.7

37.3



Insurance revenue 37.0

34.6



Cash management fees 28.4

27.1



Customer interest rate swap income, net 25.1

14.6



Brokerage commissions 10.6

12.8



Net security gains (losses) (1) 0.2

(9.8)



Other non-interest income (1) 60.8

36.3



Total non-interest income 431.1

366.4



Non-interest expense:









Compensation and benefits 646.2

562.9



Occupancy and equipment 185.9

168.2



Professional and outside services 98.2

77.6



Operating lease expense 38.8

36.4



Amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets 32.5

21.8



Regulatory assessments 26.1

37.9



Other non-interest expense 135.0

91.3



Total non-interest expense (1) 1,162.7

996.1



Income before income tax expense 652.4

576.3



Income tax expense (1) 132.0

108.2



Net income 520.4

468.1



Preferred stock dividend 14.1

14.1



Net income available to common shareholders $ 506.3

$ 454.0















Earnings per common share:









Basic $ 1.28

$ 1.30



Diluted 1.27

1.29















(1) Includes $10.0 million of security losses for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, which are considered non-operating, incurred in response to a tax reform-related benefit recognized in the period. Other non-interest income includes $7.6 million of non-operating income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019. Total non-interest expense includes $65.6 million and $11.4 million of non-operating expenses for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Income tax expense for the twelve months ended

December 31, 2018 includes a $9.2 million benefit recognized in connection with tax reform, which is considered non-operating. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP.







People's United Financial, Inc.





















AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET, INTEREST AND YIELD/RATE ANALYSIS (1)





































December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 Three months ended Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/ (dollars in millions) Balance Interest Rate

Balance Interest Rate

Balance Interest Rate Assets:





















Short-term investments $ 294.4 $ 1.0 1.39%

$ 218.7 $ 1.3 2.33%

$ 291.6 $ 1.4 2.02% Securities (2) 7,372.2 52.6 2.85

7,041.3 49.4 2.80

7,478.7 52.9 2.83 Loans:





















Commercial real estate 13,793.2 147.2 4.27

12,194.8 136.6 4.48

11,688.1 130.2 4.45 Commercial and industrial 10,805.1 117.7 4.36

10,059.2 116.0 4.61

8,880.3 102.6 4.62 Equipment financing 4,785.0 66.7 5.58

4,640.6 65.3 5.63

4,243.2 56.7 5.34 Residential mortgage 10,019.0 88.5 3.53

9,392.7 84.9 3.62

8,165.4 70.5 3.46 Home equity and other consumer 2,603.8 30.8 4.72

2,029.2 24.7 4.88

2,038.5 24.4 4.80 Total loans 42,006.1 450.9 4.29

38,316.5 427.5 4.46

35,015.5 384.4 4.39 Total earning assets 49,672.7 $ 504.5 4.06%

45,576.5 $ 478.2 4.20%

42,785.8 $ 438.7 4.10% Other assets 6,457.2





5,947.8





4,935.3



Total assets $ 56,129.9





$ 51,524.3





$ 47,721.1



























Liabilities and stockholders' equity:





















Deposits:





















Non-interest-bearing $ 9,593.6 $ - - %

$ 8,777.3 $ - - %

$ 8,576.4 $ - - % Savings, interest-bearing checking





















and money market 23,674.3 49.7 0.84

21,758.5 53.4 0.98

20,621.7 41.7 0.81 Time 8,926.8 37.2 1.67

8,121.6 38.8 1.91

6,761.1 28.9 1.71 Total deposits 42,194.7 86.9 0.82

38,657.4 92.2 0.95

35,959.2 70.6 0.79 Borrowings:





















Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2,287.7 11.4 1.99

2,363.0 14.1 2.39

2,371.9 14.9 2.51 Federal funds purchased 1,489.3 6.4 1.73

1,202.3 6.8 2.26

761.4 4.5 2.38 Customer repurchase agreements 369.2 0.7 0.73

290.1 0.6 0.86

285.1 0.4 0.56 Other borrowings - - -

- - -

37.5 0.2 2.26 Total borrowings 4,146.2 18.5 1.78

3,855.4 21.5 2.23

3,455.9 20.0 2.32 Notes and debentures 973.5 8.8 3.61

913.8 8.5 3.73

886.4 8.6 3.90 Total funding liabilities 47,314.4 $ 114.2 0.96%

43,426.6 $ 122.2 1.13%

40,301.5 $ 99.2 0.99% Other liabilities 1,161.3





1,019.1





904.2



Total liabilities 48,475.7





44,445.7





41,205.7



Stockholders' equity 7,654.2





7,078.6





6,515.4



Total liabilities and





















stockholders' equity $ 56,129.9





$ 51,524.3





$ 47,721.1



























Net interest income/spread (3)

$ 390.3 3.10%



$ 356.0 3.07%



$ 339.5 3.11%























Net interest margin



3.14%





3.12%





3.17%























(1) Average yields earned and rates paid are annualized.

















(1) Average balances and yields for securities are based on amortized cost.











(2) The fully taxable equivalent adjustment was $7.6 million, $7.3 million and $6.9 million for the three months ended

December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.













People's United Financial, Inc.















AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET, INTEREST AND YIELD/RATE ANALYSIS

























December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

Twelve months ended Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

(dollars in millions) Balance Interest Rate

Balance Interest Rate

Assets:















Short-term investments $ 232.7 $ 4.8 2.06%

$ 278.9 $ 5.0 1.81%

Securities (1) 7,217.5 205.2 2.84

7,343.7 200.9 2.74

Loans:















Commercial real estate 12,480.1 556.4 4.46

11,017.7 463.4 4.21

Commercial and industrial 9,874.7 454.3 4.60

8,611.7 375.4 4.36

Equipment financing 4,574.9 253.8 5.55

4,040.8 212.3 5.25

Residential mortgage 9,314.8 329.9 3.54

7,188.6 237.1 3.30

Home equity and other consumer 2,174.0 106.1 4.88

1,995.6 88.6 4.44

Total loans 38,418.5 1,700.5 4.43

32,854.4 1,376.8 4.19

Total earning assets 45,868.7 $ 1,910.5 4.17%

40,477.0 $ 1,582.7 3.91%

Other assets 5,789.3





4,552.7





Total assets $ 51,658.0





$ 45,029.7























Liabilities and stockholders' equity:















Deposits:















Non-interest-bearing $ 8,822.9 $ - - %

$ 8,069.8 $ - - %

Savings, interest-bearing checking















and money market 22,204.1 209.3 0.94

19,630.1 127.4 0.65

Time 8,115.7 147.6 1.82

5,901.4 88.7 1.50

Total deposits 39,142.7 356.9 0.91

33,601.3 216.1 0.64

Borrowings:















Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2,098.0 50.1 2.39

2,653.6 54.5 2.05

Federal funds purchased 1,127.5 24.6 2.18

682.2 13.6 2.00

Customer repurchase agreements 296.6 2.2 0.75

252.7 1.0 0.40

Other borrowings 3.3 0.1 1.87

104.5 1.8 1.66

Total borrowings 3,525.4 77.0 2.18

3,693.0 70.9 1.92

Notes and debentures 922.1 34.9 3.78

889.8 33.3 3.75

Total funding liabilities 43,590.2 $ 468.8 1.08%

38,184.1 $ 320.3 0.84%

Other liabilities 996.5





808.4





Total liabilities 44,586.7





38,992.5





Stockholders' equity 7,071.3





6,037.2





Total liabilities and















stockholders' equity $ 51,658.0





$ 45,029.7























Net interest income/spread (2)

$ 1,441.7 3.09%



$ 1,262.4 3.07%



















Net interest margin



3.14%





3.12%



















(2) Average balances and yields for securities are based on amortized cost.





(3) The fully taxable equivalent adjustment was $29.4 million and $26.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.















People's United Financial, Inc.













































Loans acquired in a business combination are initially recorded at fair value with no carryover of an acquired entity's previous established allowance for loan losses. Accordingly, selected asset quality metrics have been highlighted to distinguish between the 'originated' portfolio and the 'acquired' portfolio.











































NON-PERFORMING ASSETS

















































Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

(dollars in millions)

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

Originated non-performing loans:





















Commercial:





















Commercial real estate $ 29.8 $ 25.1 $ 23.2 $ 33.6 $ 33.5

Commercial and industrial

32.1

37.7

45.4

30.3

38.0

Equipment financing

46.2

41.5

42.7

37.5

42.0

Total

108.1

104.3

111.3

101.4

113.5

Retail:





















Residential mortgage

36.3

36.6

38.4

35.4

38.9

Home equity

12.6

14.3

14.7

14.1

15.3

Other consumer

-

0.1

-

-

-

Total

48.9

51.0

53.1

49.5

54.2

Total originated non-performing loans (1)

157.0

155.3

164.4

150.9

167.7

REO:





















Residential

11.9

12.3

8.1

6.9

5.5

Commercial

7.3

7.7

0.6

4.1

8.7

Total REO

19.2

20.0

8.7

11.0

14.2

Repossessed assets

4.2

6.3

5.7

5.6

3.9

Total non-performing assets $ 180.4 $ 181.6 $ 178.8 $ 167.5 $ 185.8

























Acquired non-performing loans (contractual amount) $ 67.1 $ 21.1 $ 34.1 $ 42.6 $ 50.1

























Originated non-performing loans as a percentage





















of originated loans

0.48 % 0.48 % 0.52 % 0.49 % 0.55 % Non-performing assets as a percentage of:





















Originated loans, REO and repossessed assets

0.55

0.56

0.56

0.54

0.61

Tangible stockholders' equity and originated





















allowance for loan losses

3.67

4.21

4.24

4.23

4.76

























(1) Reported net of government guarantees totaling $1.3 million at December 31, 2019, $1.4 million at September 30, 2019, $1.6 million at June 30, 2019, $1.4 million at March 31, 2019 and $1.9 million at December 31, 2018.































People's United Financial, Inc.













































PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES













































Three Months Ended





Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

(dollars in millions)

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

Allowance for loan losses on originated loans:



















Balance at beginning of period $ 242.3 $ 240.1 $ 236.9 $ 236.3 $ 233.9

Charge-offs

(7.2)

(6.8)

(4.4)

(5.6)

(7.3)

Recoveries

1.6

2.1

2.2

2.2

1.3

Net loan charge-offs

(5.6)

(4.7)

(2.2)

(3.4)

(6.0)

Provision for loan losses

8.8

6.9

5.4

4.0

8.4

Balance at end of period

245.5

242.3

240.1

236.9

236.3

























Allowance for loan losses on acquired loans:





















Balance at beginning of period

3.7

3.9

4.0

4.1

4.1

Charge-offs

(1.3)

(1.4)

(2.9)

(1.9)

(1.8)

Recoveries

0.2

0.3

0.6

0.2

0.3

Net loan charge-offs

(1.1)

(1.1)

(2.3)

(1.7)

(1.5)

Provision for loan losses

(1.5)

0.9

2.2

1.6

1.5

Balance at end of period

1.1

3.7

3.9

4.0

4.1

Total allowance for loan losses $ 246.6 $ 246.0 $ 244.0 $ 240.9 $ 240.4

























Originated commercial allowance for loan losses



















as a percentage of originated commercial loans 0.89 % 0.89 % 0.91 % 0.91 % 0.93 % Originated retail allowance for loan losses





















as a percentage of originated retail loans

0.35

0.35

0.34

0.37

0.36

Total originated allowance for loan losses





















as a percentage of:





















Originated loans

0.75

0.75

0.76

0.76

0.77

Originated non-performing loans

156.4

156.0

146.0

157.0

140.9

























NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES)















































Three Months Ended



Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

(dollars in millions)

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

Commercial:





















Commercial real estate $ (0.1) $ (0.2) $ 0.1 $ 1.1 $ 1.4

Commercial and industrial

2.3

1.6

0.2

1.7

1.4

Equipment financing

4.2

4.2

3.9

2.2

4.4

Total

6.4

5.6

4.2

5.0

7.2

Retail:





















Residential mortgage

(0.2)

-

0.1

0.1

-

Home equity

0.3

-

-

(0.2)

0.1

Other consumer

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.2

Total

0.3

0.2

0.3

0.1

0.3

Total net loan charge-offs $ 6.7 $ 5.8 $ 4.5 $ 5.1 $ 7.5

























Net loan charge-offs to





















average total loans (annualized)

0.06 % 0.06 % 0.05 % 0.06 % 0.09 %

People's United Financial, Inc.

















NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION TO GAAP





























































In addition to evaluating People's United Financial Inc. ("People's United") results of operations in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), management routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as the efficiency and tangible common equity ratios, tangible book value per common share and operating earnings metrics. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding People's United's underlying operating performance and trends, and facilitates comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. Further, the efficiency ratio and operating earnings metrics are used by management in its assessment of financial performance, including non-interest expense control, while the tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per common share are used to analyze the relative strength of People's United's capital position.

























The efficiency ratio, which represents an approximate measure of the cost required by People's United to generate a dollar of revenue, is the ratio of (i) total non-interest expense (excluding operating lease expense, goodwill impairment charges, amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets, losses on real estate assets and non-recurring expenses) (the numerator) to (ii) net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis plus total non-interest income (including the FTE adjustment on bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") income, the netting of operating lease expense and excluding gains and losses on sales of assets other than residential mortgage loans and acquired loans, and non-recurring income) (the denominator). People's United generally considers an item of income or expense to be non-recurring if it is not similar to an item of income or expense of a type incurred within the last two years and is not similar to an item of income or expense of a type reasonably expected to be incurred within the following two years.

























Operating earnings exclude from net income available to common shareholders those items that management considers to be of such a non-recurring or infrequent nature that, by excluding such items (net of income taxes), People's United's results can be measured and assessed on a more consistent basis from period to period. Items excluded from operating earnings, which include, but are not limited to: (i) non-recurring gains/losses; (ii) merger-related expenses, including acquisition integration and other costs; (iii) writedowns of banking house assets and related lease termination costs; (iv) severance-related costs; and (v) charges related to executive-level management separation costs, are generally also excluded when calculating the efficiency ratio. Operating earnings per common share ("EPS") is derived by determining the per common share impact of the respective adjustments to arrive at operating earnings and adding (subtracting) such amounts to (from) diluted EPS, as reported. Operating return on average assets is calculated by dividing operating earnings (annualized) by average total assets. Operating return on average tangible common equity is calculated by dividing operating earnings (annualized) by average tangible common equity. The operating common dividend payout ratio is calculated by dividing common dividends paid by operating earnings for the respective period.

























The tangible common equity ratio is the ratio of (i) tangible common equity (total stockholders' equity less preferred stock, goodwill and other acquisition-related intangible assets) (the numerator) to (ii) tangible assets (total assets less goodwill and other acquisition-related intangible assets) (the denominator). Tangible book value per common share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by common shares (total common shares issued, less common shares classified as treasury shares and unallocated Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP") common shares).

























In light of diversity in presentation among financial institutions, the methodologies used by People's United for determining the non-GAAP financial measures discussed above may differ from those used by other financial institutions.

People's United Financial, Inc.





NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION TO GAAP - Continued













































OPERATING NON-INTEREST EXPENSE AND EFFICIENCY RATIO





















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended





Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

(dollars in millions)

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018

Total non-interest expense

$ 325.7

$ 281.4

$ 278.4

$ 277.2

$ 262.7

$ 1,162.7

$ 996.1

Adjustments to arrive at operating





























non-interest expense:





























Merger-related expenses

(22.6)

(5.0)

(6.5)

(15.0)

(8.0)

(49.1)

(11.4)

Intangible asset write off

(16.5)

-

-

-

-

(16.5)

-

Total

(39.1)

(5.0)

(6.5)

(15.0)

(8.0)

(65.6)

(11.4)

Operating non-interest expense

286.6

276.4

271.9

262.2

254.7

1,097.1

984.7

































Operating lease expense

(9.6)

(9.9)

(9.9)

(9.4)

(9.8)

(38.8)

(36.4)

Amortization of other acquisition-related



























intangible assets

(9.8)

(8.0)

(8.0)

(6.7)

(6.9)

(32.5)

(21.8)

Other (1)

(1.6)

(1.4)

(1.4)

(1.8)

(1.6)

(6.2)

(6.4)

Total non-interest expense for





























efficiency ratio

$ 265.6

$ 257.1

$ 252.6

$ 244.3

$ 236.4

$ 1,019.6

$ 920.1

































Net interest income (FTE basis)

$ 390.3

$ 356.0

$ 355.4

$ 340.0

$ 339.5

$ 1,441.7

$ 1,262.4

Total non-interest income

124.2

106.0

106.3

94.6

88.7

431.1

366.4

Total revenues

514.5

462.0

461.7

434.6

428.2

1,872.8

1,628.8

Adjustments:





























Operating lease expense

(9.6)

(9.9)

(9.9)

(9.4)

(9.8)

(38.8)

(36.4)

Gain on sale of branches, net of expenses (7.6)

-

-

-

-

(7.6)

-

BOLI FTE adjustment

0.7

0.5

0.7

0.6

0.5

2.5

9.8

Net security (gains) losses

(0.1)

-

(0.1)

-

10.0

(0.2)

1.9

Other (2)

(3.2)

0.1

-

0.3

-

(2.8)

-

Total revenues for efficiency ratio

$ 494.7

$ 452.7

$ 452.4

$ 426.1

$ 428.9

$ 1,825.9

$ 1,604.1

Efficiency ratio

53.7%

56.8%

55.8%

57.3%

55.1%

55.8%

57.4%

































(1) Items classified as "other" and deducted from non-interest expense for purposes of calculating the efficiency ratio include certain franchise taxes and real estate owned expenses.





















(2) Items classified as "other" and (deducted from) added to total revenues for purposes of calculating the efficiency ratio include, as applicable, asset write-offs and gains/losses associated with the sale of branch locations.











People's United Financial, Inc.



























NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION TO GAAP - Continued









































OPERATING EARNINGS































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31, (dollars in millions, except per common share data) 2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019 (3)

2018 Net income available to common shareholders $ 134.0

$ 131.6

$ 129.7

$ 111.1

$ 129.4

$ 506.3

$ 454.0 Adjustments to arrive at operating earnings:



























Gain on sale of branches, net of expenses

(7.6)

-

-

-

-

(7.6)

- Merger-related expenses

22.6

5.0

6.5

15.0

8.0

49.1

11.4 Intangible asset write off

16.5

-

-

-

-

16.5

- Security losses associated with tax reform (1) -

-

-

-

10.0

-

10.0 Total pre-tax adjustments

31.5

5.0

6.5

15.0

18.0

58.0

21.4 Tax effect (2)

(6.7)

(1.1)

(1.4)

(3.1)

(13.2)

(12.2)

(14.0) Total adjustments, net of tax

24.8

3.9

5.1

11.9

4.8

45.8

7.4 Operating earnings

$ 158.8

$ 135.5

$ 134.8

$ 123.0

$ 134.2

$ 552.1

$ 461.4





























Diluted EPS, as reported

$ 0.31

$ 0.33

$ 0.33

$ 0.30

$ 0.35

$ 1.27

$ 1.29 Adjustments to arrive at operating EPS:



























Gain on sale of branches, net of expenses

(0.01)

-

-

-

-

(0.01)

- Merger-related expenses

0.04

0.01

0.01

0.03

0.01

0.10

0.02 Intangible asset write off

0.03

-

-

-

-

0.03

- Security losses associated with tax reform

-

-

-

-

0.02

-

0.02 Tax benefit associated with tax reform

-

-

-

-

(0.02)

-

(0.02) Total adjustments per common share

0.06

0.01

0.01

0.03

0.01

0.12

0.02 Operating EPS

$ 0.37

$ 0.34

$ 0.34

$ 0.33

$ 0.36

$ 1.39

$ 1.31





























Average total assets

$ 56,130

$ 51,524

$ 51,088

$ 47,800

$ 47,721

$ 51,658

$ 45,030





























Operating return on



























average assets (annualized)

1.13%

1.05%

1.06%

1.03%

1.12%

1.07%

1.02%





























(1) Security losses incurred as a tax planning strategy in response to a tax reform-related benefit are considered non-operating. (2) Includes a $9.2 million benefit recognized in connection with tax reform for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018. (3) The sum of the quarterly amounts for certain line items do not equal the full-year amount due to rounding.

































OPERATING RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY





















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31, (dollars in millions)

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018 Operating earnings

$ 158.8

$ 135.5

$ 134.8

$ 123.0

$ 134.2

$ 552.1

$ 461.4





























Average stockholders' equity

$ 7,654

$ 7,079

$ 6,978

$ 6,562

$ 6,515

$ 7,071

$ 6,037 Less: Average preferred stock

244

244

244

244

244

244

244 Average common equity

7,410

6,835

6,734

6,318

6,271

6,827

5,793 Less: Average goodwill and average other



























acquisition-related intangible assets

3,226

3,069

3,043

2,900

2,807

3,060

2,623 Average tangible common equity

$ 4,184

$ 3,766

$ 3,691

$ 3,418

$ 3,464

$ 3,767

$ 3,170





























Operating return on average tangible



























common equity (annualized)

15.2%

14.4%

14.6%

14.4%

15.5%

14.7%

14.6%

People's United Financial, Inc. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION TO GAAP - Continued





























OPERATING COMMON DIVIDEND PAYOUT RATIO



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31, (dollars in millions)

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018 Common dividends paid

$ 69.9

$ 69.9

$ 69.8

$ 65.2

$ 65.1

$ 274.8

$ 243.8 Operating earnings

$ 158.8

$ 135.5

$ 134.8

$ 123.0

$ 134.2

$ 552.1

$ 461.4





























Operating common dividend payout ratio

44.0%

51.6%

51.8%

53.0%

48.5%

49.8%

52.8%





























TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY RATIO































Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,







(dollars in millions)

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018







Total stockholders' equity

$ 7,947

$ 7,131

$ 7,046

$ 6,621

$ 6,534







Less: Preferred stock

244

244

244

244

244







Common equity

7,703

6,887

6,802

6,377

6,290







Less: Goodwill and other



























acquisition-related intangible assets

3,275

3,065

3,073

2,896

2,866







Tangible common equity

$ 4,428

$ 3,822

$ 3,730

$ 3,481

$ 3,424





































Total assets

$58,590

$52,072

$ 51,622

$ 48,092

$ 47,877







Less: Goodwill and other



























acquisition-related intangible assets

3,275

3,065

3,073

2,896

2,866







Tangible assets

$55,315

$49,007

$ 48,549

$ 45,196

$ 45,011





































Tangible common equity ratio

8.0%

7.8%

7.7%

7.7%

7.6%





































TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE





























Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,







(in millions, except per common share data) 2019

2019

2019

2019

2018







Tangible common equity

$ 4,428

$ 3,822

$ 3,730

$ 3,481

$ 3,424





































Common shares issued

532.83

487.59

487.35

467.38

466.32







Less: Shares classified as treasury shares

89.17

89.01

89.01

89.01

89.03







Unallocated ESOP shares

5.92

6.01

6.10

6.19

6.27







Common shares

437.74

392.57

392.24

372.18

371.02





































Tangible book value per common share

$ 10.12

$ 9.74

$ 9.51

$ 9.35

$ 9.23









