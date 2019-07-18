People's United Financial Reports Second Quarter Net Income of $133.2 Million, or $0.33 per Common Share

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT) today reported results for the second quarter 2019. These results along with comparison periods are summarized below:

($ in millions, except per common share data)





Three Months Ended





Jun. 30, 2019

Mar. 31, 2019

Jun. 30, 2018















Net income

$ 133.2

$ 114.6

$ 110.2 Net income available

129.7

111.1

106.7

to common shareholders







Per common share

0.33

0.30

0.31















Operating earnings1

134.8

123.0

109.0

Per common share

0.34

0.33

0.32































Net interest income

$ 348.1

$ 332.8

$ 301.2

Net interest margin

3.12%

3.20%

3.10%















Non-interest income

106.3

94.6

94.9































Non-interest expense

$ 278.4

$ 277.2

$ 248.6 Operating non-interest expense1 271.9

262.2

245.7















Efficiency ratio

55.8%

57.3%

58.4%































Average balances











Loans

$ 38,229

$ 35,046

$ 32,116 Deposits

39,211

36,450

32,535















Period-end balances











Loans

38,557

35,515

32,512 Deposits

39,467

36,901

32,468















1See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP.





"We are pleased with the Company's performance in the second quarter," said Jack Barnes, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Operating earnings of $135 million increased 24 percent from a year ago and operating return on average common tangible equity of 14.6 percent improved 40 basis points. These strong results reflect the success of our strategy of balancing organic growth with thoughtful M&A. The integration of BSB Bancorp continues to progress very well and we were excited to announce earlier this week the financially attractive acquisition of United Financial Bancorp, which strengthens our well-established presence in central Connecticut and western Massachusetts. We are also pleased to announce the Company's Board of Directors approved the repurchase of up to 20 million common shares, which further demonstrates our commitment to returning capital to shareholders."

"Higher revenues and our continued emphasis on controlling costs generated a second quarter efficiency ratio of 55.8 percent, an improvement of 260 basis points from the prior year quarter," stated David Rosato, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Offer. "Total revenues of $454 million grew 15 percent year-over-year due to increases in both net interest income and non-interest income. Net interest margin of 3.12 percent improved two basis points from a year ago, but declined eight basis points linked-quarter. While new business yields remained greater than the total loan portfolio yield, the margin contracted due to higher deposit costs and the addition of BSB Bancorp. Organic loan and deposit period-end balances grew one percent and two percent respectively, from March 31st. Loan growth was driven by strong results in mortgage warehouse lending, healthcare and equipment finance, partially offset by continued headwinds in commercial real estate and planned reductions in residential mortgage balances. Deposits benefited from higher than expected municipal balances and a large short-term deposit from a commercial customer."























As of and for the Three Months Ended





Jun. 30, 2019

Mar. 31, 2019

Jun. 30, 2018















Asset Quality



























Net loan charge-offs

0.05%

0.06%

0.06% to average total loans





Originated non-performing loans

0.52%

0.49%

0.56% as a percentage of originated loans





































Returns



























Return on average assets1

1.04%

0.96%

1.00% Return on average tangible common equity1 14.1%

13.0%

13.9%































Capital Ratios



























People's United Financial, Inc.











Tangible common equity / tangible assets 7.7%

7.7%

7.3% Tier 1 leverage

8.7%

8.8%

8.6% Common equity tier 1

10.0%

10.2%

10.0% Tier 1 risk-based

10.7%

10.8%

10.8% Total risk-based

12.0%

12.4%

12.5%















People's United Bank, N.A.











Tier 1 leverage



8.9%

9.0%

9.1% Common equity tier 1



10.9%

11.2%

11.4% Tier 1 risk-based



10.9%

11.2%

11.4% Total risk-based



12.4%

12.9%

13.4%















1See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP.









The Company's Board of Directors approved the repurchase of up to 20 million shares of common stock. The share repurchases will be made at the discretion of the Company following the close of the United Financial Bancorp acquisition. The Board of Directors also declared a $0.1775 per common share quarterly dividend payable August 15, 2019 to shareholders of record on August 1, 2019. Based on the closing stock price on July 17, 2019, the dividend yield on People's United Financial common stock is 4.4 percent.

People's United Bank, N.A. is a subsidiary of People's United Financial, Inc., a diversified, community-focused financial services company headquartered in the Northeast with more than $51 billion in assets. Founded in 1842, People's United Bank offers commercial and retail banking through a network of over 400 retail locations in Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, as well as wealth management and insurance solutions. The company also provides specialized commercial services to customers nationwide.

2Q 2019 Financial Highlights

Summary

Net income totaled $133.2 million , or $0.33 per common share.

, or per common share. Net income available to common shareholders totaled $129.7 million .

.

Operating earnings totaled $134.8 million , or $0.34 per common share (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP).

, or per common share (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP). Net interest income totaled $348.1 million in 2Q19 compared to $332.8 million in 1Q19.

in 2Q19 compared to in 1Q19. Net interest margin decreased eight basis points from 1Q19 to 3.12% reflecting:

Higher yields on the loan portfolio (increase of six basis points).



One additional calendar day in 2Q19 (increase of two basis points).



Higher rates on deposits and borrowings (decrease of 15 basis points).



Lower yields on the securities portfolio (decrease of one basis point).

Provision for loan losses totaled $7.6 million .

. Net loan charge-offs totaled $4.5 million .

.

Net loan charge-off ratio of 0.05% in 2Q19.

Non-interest income totaled $106.3 million in 2Q19 compared to $94.6 million in 1Q19.

in 2Q19 compared to in 1Q19. Customer interest rate swap income increased $4.6 million .

.

Commercial banking lending fees increased $2.4 million .

.

Bank service charges increased $1.2 million .

.

Insurance revenue decreased $1.8 million .

.

At June 30, 2019 , assets under discretionary management totaled $9.3 billion .

, assets under discretionary management totaled . Non-interest expense totaled $278.4 million in 2Q19 compared to $277.2 million in 1Q19.

in 2Q19 compared to in 1Q19. Operating non-interest expense totaled $271.9 million in 2Q19 (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP).

in 2Q19 (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP).

Compensation and benefits expense, excluding $1.5 million of merger-related expenses in both 2Q19 and 1Q 19, increased $5.9 million , primarily reflecting additional personnel costs resulting from the BSB Bancorp acquisition, partially offset by lower payroll and benefit-related costs in 2Q19.

of merger-related expenses in both 2Q19 and 1Q 19, increased , primarily reflecting additional personnel costs resulting from the BSB Bancorp acquisition, partially offset by lower payroll and benefit-related costs in 2Q19.

Professional and outside services expense, excluding $4.7 million and $1.2 million of merger-related expenses in 2Q19 and 1Q19, respectively, increased $1.4 million .

and of merger-related expenses in 2Q19 and 1Q19, respectively, increased .

Intangible amortization expense increased $1.3 million .

.

Other non-interest expense includes merger-related expenses of $0.2 million and $11.9 million in 2Q19 and 1Q19, respectively.

and in 2Q19 and 1Q19, respectively.

The efficiency ratio was 55.8% for 2Q19 compared to 57.3% for 1Q19 and 58.4% for 2Q18 (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP).

The effective income tax rate was 20.9% for 2Q19 and 20.8% for the first six months of 2019, compared to 18.8% for the full-year of 2018.

The rate in 2018 reflects a $9.2 million benefit recognized in connection with tax reform.

Commercial Banking

Commercial loans totaled $27.0 billion at June 30, 2019 , an increase of $1.6 billion from March 31, 2019 .

at , an increase of from . Organic growth of $620 million .

.

The mortgage warehouse portfolio increased $340 million .

.

The equipment financing portfolio increased $145 million .

.

The New York multifamily portfolio decreased $59 million .

multifamily portfolio decreased . Average commercial loans totaled $26.5 billion in 2Q19, an increase of $1.6 billion from 1Q19.

in 2Q19, an increase of from 1Q19. The average mortgage warehouse portfolio increased $320 million .

.

The average equipment financing portfolio increased $153 million .

.

The average New York multifamily portfolio decreased $44 million .

multifamily portfolio decreased . Commercial deposits totaled $15.1 billion at June 30, 2019 compared to $13.5 billion at March 31, 2019 .

at compared to at . Increase reflects, in part, a $500 million short-term deposit.

short-term deposit. The ratio of originated non-performing commercial loans to originated commercial loans was 0.48% at June 30, 2019 compared to 0.45% at March 31, 2019 .

compared to 0.45% at . Non-performing commercial assets, excluding acquired non-performing loans, totaled $117.6 million at June 30, 2019 compared to $111.1 million at March 31, 2019 .

at compared to at . For the originated commercial loan portfolio, the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans was 0.91% at both June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019 .

and . The originated commercial allowance for loan losses represented 190% of originated non-performing commercial loans at June 30, 2019 compared to 202% at March 31, 2019 .

Retail Banking

Residential mortgage loans totaled $9.5 billion at June 30, 2019 , an increase of $1.4 billion from March 31, 2019 .

at , an increase of from . Average residential mortgage loans totaled $9.7 billion in 2Q19, an increase of $1.5 billion from 1Q19.

in 2Q19, an increase of from 1Q19. Home equity loans totaled $2.0 billion at June 30, 2019 , an increase of $114 million from March 31, 2019 .

at , an increase of from . Average home equity loans totaled $2.0 billion in 2Q19, an increase of $105 million from 1Q19.

in 2Q19, an increase of from 1Q19. Retail deposits totaled $24.4 billion at June 30, 2019 compared to $23.4 billion at March 31, 2019 .

at compared to at . The ratio of originated non-performing residential mortgage loans to originated residential mortgage loans was 0.57% at June 30, 2019 compared to 0.52% at March 31, 2019 .

compared to 0.52% at . The ratio of originated non-performing home equity loans to originated home equity loans was 0.86% at June 30, 2019 compared to 0.81% at March 31, 2019 .

Conference Call

On July 18, 2019, at 5 p.m., Eastern Time, People's United Financial will host a conference call to discuss this earnings announcement. The call may be heard through www.peoples.com by selecting "Investor Relations" in the "About Us" section on the home page, and then selecting "Conference Calls" in the "News and Events" section. Additional materials relating to the call may also be accessed at People's United Bank's web site. The call will be archived on the web site and available for approximately 90 days.

Certain statements contained in this release are forward-looking in nature. These include all statements about People's United Financial's plans, objectives, expectations and other statements that are not historical facts, and usually use words such as "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "should" and similar expressions. Such statements represent management's current beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause People's United Financial's actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. Factors of particular importance to People's United Financial include, but are not limited to: (1) changes in general, international, national or regional economic conditions; (2) changes in interest rates; (3) changes in loan default and charge-off rates; (4) changes in deposit levels; (5) changes in levels of income and expense in non-interest income and expense related activities; (6) changes in accounting and regulatory guidance applicable to banks; (7) price levels and conditions in the public securities markets generally; (8) competition and its effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (9) the successful integration of acquisitions; and (10) changes in regulation resulting from or relating to financial reform legislation. People's United Financial does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

People's United Financial, Inc.





















FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS













































People's United Financial completed its acquisition of BSB Bancorp, Inc. effective April 1, 2019. Accordingly, BSB Bancorp's results of operations are included beginning with the effective date, and prior period results have not been restated to include BSB Bancorp.























Three Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

(dollars in millions, except per common share data)

2019

2019

2018

2018

2018

Earnings Data:





















Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) $ 355.4 $ 340.0 $ 339.5 $ 313.0 $ 307.8

Net interest income

348.1

332.8

332.6

306.4

301.2

Provision for loan losses

7.6

5.6

9.9

8.2

6.5

Non-interest income (1)

106.3

94.6

88.7

92.3

94.9

Non-interest expense (1)

278.4

277.2

262.7

241.3

248.6

Income before income tax expense

168.4

144.6

148.7

149.2

141.0

Net income

133.2

114.6

132.9

117.0

110.2

Net income available to common shareholders (1)

129.7

111.1

129.4

113.5

106.7

























Selected Statistical Data:





















Net interest margin (2)

3.12 % 3.20 % 3.17 % 3.15 % 3.10 % Return on average assets (1), (2)

1.04

0.96

1.11

1.06

1.00

Return on average common equity (2)

7.7

7.0

8.3

8.0

7.6

Return on average tangible common equity (1), (2)

14.1

13.0

14.9

14.5

13.9

Efficiency ratio (1)

55.8

57.3

55.1

56.7

58.4

























Common Share Data:





















Earnings per common share:





















Basic $ 0.33 $ 0.30 $ 0.35 $ 0.33 $ 0.31

Diluted (1)

0.33

0.30

0.35

0.33

0.31

Dividends paid per common share

0.1775

0.1750

0.1750

0.1750

0.1750

Common dividend payout ratio (1)

53.8 % 58.6 % 50.3 % 52.9 % 56.2 % Book value per common share (end of period) $ 17.34 $ 17.13 $ 16.95 $ 16.69 $ 16.56

Tangible book value per common share (end of period) (1)

9.51

9.35

9.23

9.19

9.02

Stock price:





















High

17.66

18.03

17.46

19.00

19.37

Low

15.24

14.25

13.66

16.95

18.00

Close (end of period)

16.78

16.44

14.43

17.12

18.09

Common shares (end of period) (in millions)

392.24

372.18

371.02

342.36

341.59

Weighted average diluted common shares (in millions)

394.57

374.09

372.83

345.04

344.47

























(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP.

















(2) Annualized.



















People's United Financial, Inc.









FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS





















People's United Financial completed its acquisition of BSB Bancorp, Inc. effective April 1, 2019.

Accordingly, BSB Bancorp's results of operations are included beginning with the effective date,

and prior period results have not been restated to include BSB Bancorp.









Six Months Ended

June 30, (dollars in millions, except per common share data) 2019

2018 Earnings Data:









Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) $ 695.4 $ 609.9

Net interest income

680.9

597.0

Provision for loan losses

13.2

11.9

Non-interest income

200.9

185.3

Non-interest expense (1)

555.6

492.1

Income before income tax expense

313.0

278.3

Net income

247.8

218.1

Net income available to common shareholders (1)

240.8

211.1













Selected Statistical Data:









Net interest margin (2)

3.15 % 3.07 % Return on average assets (1), (2)

1.00

0.99

Return on average common equity (2)

7.4

7.5

Return on average tangible common equity (1), (2)

13.5

13.9

Efficiency ratio (1)

56.6

58.9













Common Share Data:









Earnings per common share:









Basic $ 0.63 $ 0.62

Diluted (1)

0.63

0.61

Dividends paid per common share

0.3525

0.3475

Common dividend payout ratio (1)

56.0 % 56.2 % Book value per common share (end of period) $ 17.34 $ 16.56

Tangible book value per common share (end of period) (1)

9.51

9.02

Stock price:









High

18.03

20.26

Low

14.25

18.00

Close (end of period)

16.78

18.09

Common shares (end of period) (in millions)

392.24

341.59

Weighted average diluted common shares (in millions)

384.39

344.23













(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP.









(2) Annualized.











People's United Financial, Inc.





















FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Continued













































People's United Financial completed its acquisition of BSB Bancorp, Inc. effective April 1, 2019. Accordingly, BSB Bancorp's results of operations are included beginning with the effective date, and prior period results have not been restated to include BSB Bancorp.























As of and for the Three Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

(dollars in millions)

2019

2019

2018

2018

2018

Financial Condition Data:





















Total assets $ 51,622 $ 48,092 $ 47,877 $ 44,133 $ 44,575

Loans

38,557

35,515

35,241

32,199

32,512

Securities

7,086

7,176

7,233

7,385

7,324

Short-term investments

275

106

266

128

253

Allowance for loan losses

244

241

240

238

237

Goodwill and other acquisition-related intangible assets 3,073

2,897

2,866

2,569

2,574

Deposits

39,467

36,901

36,159

33,210

32,468

Borrowings

3,400

2,860

3,593

3,392

4,639

Notes and debentures

911

902

896

886

889

Stockholders' equity

7,046

6,621

6,534

5,959

5,900

Total risk-weighted assets (1):





















People's United Financial, Inc.

39,128

36,466

35,910

33,181

33,369

People's United Bank, N.A.

39,078

36,447

35,875

33,132

33,317

Non-performing assets (2)

179

167

186

173

187

Net loan charge-offs

4.5

5.1

7.5

7.0

5.0

























Average Balances:





















Loans $ 38,229 $ 35,046 $ 35,016 $ 32,166 $ 32,116

Securities (3)

7,147

7,311

7,479

7,404

7,302

Short-term investments

214

203

292

193

267

Total earning assets

45,591

42,560

42,786

39,763

39,685

Total assets

51,088

47,800

47,721

44,245

44,110

Deposits

39,211

36,450

35,959

33,058

32,535

Borrowings

3,146

2,937

3,456

3,539

4,031

Notes and debentures

904

896

886

888

890

Total funding liabilities

43,261

40,284

40,302

37,485

37,456

Stockholders' equity

6,978

6,562

6,515

5,937

5,870

























Ratios:





















Net loan charge-offs to average total loans (annualized) 0.05 % 0.06 % 0.09 % 0.09 % 0.06 % Non-performing assets to originated loans,





















real estate owned and repossessed assets (2)

0.56

0.54

0.61

0.57

0.62

Originated allowance for loan losses to:





















Originated loans (2)

0.76

0.76

0.77

0.78

0.77

Originated non-performing loans (2)

146.0

157.0

140.9

147.9

138.4

Average stockholders' equity to average total assets

13.7

13.7

13.7

13.4

13.3

Stockholders' equity to total assets

13.6

13.8

13.6

13.5

13.2

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (4)

7.7

7.7

7.6

7.6

7.3

Total risk-based capital (1):





















People's United Financial, Inc.

12.0

12.4

12.5

12.8

12.5

People's United Bank, N.A.

12.4

12.9

13.2

13.6

13.4

























(1) June 30, 2019 amounts and ratios are preliminary.





















(2) Excludes acquired loans.





















(3) Average balances for securities are based on amortized cost.

















(4) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP.

















