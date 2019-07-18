People's United Financial Reports Second Quarter Net Income of $133.2 Million, or $0.33 per Common Share
Operating Earnings of $0.34 per Common Share
Board of Directors Approves Share Repurchase Program
- Announced the acquisition of United Financial Bancorp on July 15th.
- Return on average assets of 1.04 percent and return on average tangible common equity of 14.1 percent.
- Efficiency ratio of 55.8 percent, an improvement of 150 basis points linked-quarter and 260 basis points year-over-year, reflecting continued focus on enhancing operating leverage.
- Non-interest income of $106.3 million, an increase of 12 percent both linked-quarter and year-over-year.
- Period-end loans and deposits increased nine percent and seven percent, respectively, from March 31st, driven by the BSB Bancorp acquisition and organic growth.
BRIDGEPORT, Conn., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT) today reported results for the second quarter 2019. These results along with comparison periods are summarized below:
|
($ in millions, except per common share data)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Jun. 30, 2019
|
Mar. 31, 2019
|
Jun. 30, 2018
|
Net income
|
$ 133.2
|
$ 114.6
|
$ 110.2
|
Net income available
|
129.7
|
111.1
|
106.7
|
to common shareholders
|
Per common share
|
0.33
|
0.30
|
0.31
|
Operating earnings1
|
134.8
|
123.0
|
109.0
|
Per common share
|
0.34
|
0.33
|
0.32
|
Net interest income
|
$ 348.1
|
$ 332.8
|
$ 301.2
|
Net interest margin
|
3.12%
|
3.20%
|
3.10%
|
Non-interest income
|
106.3
|
94.6
|
94.9
|
Non-interest expense
|
$ 278.4
|
$ 277.2
|
$ 248.6
|
Operating non-interest expense1
|
271.9
|
262.2
|
245.7
|
Efficiency ratio
|
55.8%
|
57.3%
|
58.4%
|
Average balances
|
Loans
|
$ 38,229
|
$ 35,046
|
$ 32,116
|
Deposits
|
39,211
|
36,450
|
32,535
|
Period-end balances
|
Loans
|
38,557
|
35,515
|
32,512
|
Deposits
|
39,467
|
36,901
|
32,468
|
1See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP.
"We are pleased with the Company's performance in the second quarter," said Jack Barnes, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Operating earnings of $135 million increased 24 percent from a year ago and operating return on average common tangible equity of 14.6 percent improved 40 basis points. These strong results reflect the success of our strategy of balancing organic growth with thoughtful M&A. The integration of BSB Bancorp continues to progress very well and we were excited to announce earlier this week the financially attractive acquisition of United Financial Bancorp, which strengthens our well-established presence in central Connecticut and western Massachusetts. We are also pleased to announce the Company's Board of Directors approved the repurchase of up to 20 million common shares, which further demonstrates our commitment to returning capital to shareholders."
"Higher revenues and our continued emphasis on controlling costs generated a second quarter efficiency ratio of 55.8 percent, an improvement of 260 basis points from the prior year quarter," stated David Rosato, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Offer. "Total revenues of $454 million grew 15 percent year-over-year due to increases in both net interest income and non-interest income. Net interest margin of 3.12 percent improved two basis points from a year ago, but declined eight basis points linked-quarter. While new business yields remained greater than the total loan portfolio yield, the margin contracted due to higher deposit costs and the addition of BSB Bancorp. Organic loan and deposit period-end balances grew one percent and two percent respectively, from March 31st. Loan growth was driven by strong results in mortgage warehouse lending, healthcare and equipment finance, partially offset by continued headwinds in commercial real estate and planned reductions in residential mortgage balances. Deposits benefited from higher than expected municipal balances and a large short-term deposit from a commercial customer."
|
As of and for the Three Months Ended
|
Jun. 30, 2019
|
Mar. 31, 2019
|
Jun. 30, 2018
|
Asset Quality
|
Net loan charge-offs
|
0.05%
|
0.06%
|
0.06%
|
to average total loans
|
Originated non-performing loans
|
0.52%
|
0.49%
|
0.56%
|
as a percentage of originated loans
|
Returns
|
Return on average assets1
|
1.04%
|
0.96%
|
1.00%
|
Return on average tangible common equity1
|
14.1%
|
13.0%
|
13.9%
|
Capital Ratios
|
People's United Financial, Inc.
|
Tangible common equity / tangible assets
|
7.7%
|
7.7%
|
7.3%
|
Tier 1 leverage
|
8.7%
|
8.8%
|
8.6%
|
Common equity tier 1
|
10.0%
|
10.2%
|
10.0%
|
Tier 1 risk-based
|
10.7%
|
10.8%
|
10.8%
|
Total risk-based
|
12.0%
|
12.4%
|
12.5%
|
People's United Bank, N.A.
|
Tier 1 leverage
|
8.9%
|
9.0%
|
9.1%
|
Common equity tier 1
|
10.9%
|
11.2%
|
11.4%
|
Tier 1 risk-based
|
10.9%
|
11.2%
|
11.4%
|
Total risk-based
|
12.4%
|
12.9%
|
13.4%
|
1See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP.
The Company's Board of Directors approved the repurchase of up to 20 million shares of common stock. The share repurchases will be made at the discretion of the Company following the close of the United Financial Bancorp acquisition. The Board of Directors also declared a $0.1775 per common share quarterly dividend payable August 15, 2019 to shareholders of record on August 1, 2019. Based on the closing stock price on July 17, 2019, the dividend yield on People's United Financial common stock is 4.4 percent.
People's United Bank, N.A. is a subsidiary of People's United Financial, Inc., a diversified, community-focused financial services company headquartered in the Northeast with more than $51 billion in assets. Founded in 1842, People's United Bank offers commercial and retail banking through a network of over 400 retail locations in Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, as well as wealth management and insurance solutions. The company also provides specialized commercial services to customers nationwide.
2Q 2019 Financial Highlights
Summary
- Net income totaled $133.2 million, or $0.33 per common share.
- Net income available to common shareholders totaled $129.7 million.
- Operating earnings totaled $134.8 million, or $0.34 per common share (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP).
- Net interest income totaled $348.1 million in 2Q19 compared to $332.8 million in 1Q19.
- Net interest margin decreased eight basis points from 1Q19 to 3.12% reflecting:
- Higher yields on the loan portfolio (increase of six basis points).
- One additional calendar day in 2Q19 (increase of two basis points).
- Higher rates on deposits and borrowings (decrease of 15 basis points).
- Lower yields on the securities portfolio (decrease of one basis point).
- Provision for loan losses totaled $7.6 million.
- Net loan charge-offs totaled $4.5 million.
- Net loan charge-off ratio of 0.05% in 2Q19.
- Non-interest income totaled $106.3 million in 2Q19 compared to $94.6 million in 1Q19.
- Customer interest rate swap income increased $4.6 million.
- Commercial banking lending fees increased $2.4 million.
- Bank service charges increased $1.2 million.
- Insurance revenue decreased $1.8 million.
- At June 30, 2019, assets under discretionary management totaled $9.3 billion.
- Non-interest expense totaled $278.4 million in 2Q19 compared to $277.2 million in 1Q19.
- Operating non-interest expense totaled $271.9 million in 2Q19 (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP).
- Compensation and benefits expense, excluding $1.5 million of merger-related expenses in both 2Q19 and 1Q 19, increased $5.9 million, primarily reflecting additional personnel costs resulting from the BSB Bancorp acquisition, partially offset by lower payroll and benefit-related costs in 2Q19.
- Professional and outside services expense, excluding $4.7 million and $1.2 million of merger-related expenses in 2Q19 and 1Q19, respectively, increased $1.4 million.
- Intangible amortization expense increased $1.3 million.
- Other non-interest expense includes merger-related expenses of $0.2 million and $11.9 million in 2Q19 and 1Q19, respectively.
- The efficiency ratio was 55.8% for 2Q19 compared to 57.3% for 1Q19 and 58.4% for 2Q18 (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP).
- The effective income tax rate was 20.9% for 2Q19 and 20.8% for the first six months of 2019, compared to 18.8% for the full-year of 2018.
- The rate in 2018 reflects a $9.2 million benefit recognized in connection with tax reform.
Commercial Banking
- Commercial loans totaled $27.0 billion at June 30, 2019, an increase of $1.6 billion from March 31, 2019.
- Organic growth of $620 million.
- The mortgage warehouse portfolio increased $340 million.
- The equipment financing portfolio increased $145 million.
- The New York multifamily portfolio decreased $59 million.
- Average commercial loans totaled $26.5 billion in 2Q19, an increase of $1.6 billion from 1Q19.
- The average mortgage warehouse portfolio increased $320 million.
- The average equipment financing portfolio increased $153 million.
- The average New York multifamily portfolio decreased $44 million.
- Commercial deposits totaled $15.1 billion at June 30, 2019 compared to $13.5 billion at March 31, 2019.
- Increase reflects, in part, a $500 million short-term deposit.
- The ratio of originated non-performing commercial loans to originated commercial loans was 0.48% at June 30, 2019 compared to 0.45% at March 31, 2019.
- Non-performing commercial assets, excluding acquired non-performing loans, totaled $117.6 million at June 30, 2019 compared to $111.1 million at March 31, 2019.
- For the originated commercial loan portfolio, the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans was 0.91% at both June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019.
- The originated commercial allowance for loan losses represented 190% of originated non-performing commercial loans at June 30, 2019 compared to 202% at March 31, 2019.
Retail Banking
- Residential mortgage loans totaled $9.5 billion at June 30, 2019, an increase of $1.4 billion from March 31, 2019.
- Average residential mortgage loans totaled $9.7 billion in 2Q19, an increase of $1.5 billion from 1Q19.
- Home equity loans totaled $2.0 billion at June 30, 2019, an increase of $114 million from March 31, 2019.
- Average home equity loans totaled $2.0 billion in 2Q19, an increase of $105 million from 1Q19.
- Retail deposits totaled $24.4 billion at June 30, 2019 compared to $23.4 billion at March 31, 2019.
- The ratio of originated non-performing residential mortgage loans to originated residential mortgage loans was 0.57% at June 30, 2019 compared to 0.52% at March 31, 2019.
- The ratio of originated non-performing home equity loans to originated home equity loans was 0.86% at June 30, 2019 compared to 0.81% at March 31, 2019.
Conference Call
On July 18, 2019, at 5 p.m., Eastern Time, People's United Financial will host a conference call to discuss this earnings announcement. The call may be heard through www.peoples.com by selecting "Investor Relations" in the "About Us" section on the home page, and then selecting "Conference Calls" in the "News and Events" section. Additional materials relating to the call may also be accessed at People's United Bank's web site. The call will be archived on the web site and available for approximately 90 days.
Certain statements contained in this release are forward-looking in nature. These include all statements about People's United Financial's plans, objectives, expectations and other statements that are not historical facts, and usually use words such as "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "should" and similar expressions. Such statements represent management's current beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause People's United Financial's actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. Factors of particular importance to People's United Financial include, but are not limited to: (1) changes in general, international, national or regional economic conditions; (2) changes in interest rates; (3) changes in loan default and charge-off rates; (4) changes in deposit levels; (5) changes in levels of income and expense in non-interest income and expense related activities; (6) changes in accounting and regulatory guidance applicable to banks; (7) price levels and conditions in the public securities markets generally; (8) competition and its effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (9) the successful integration of acquisitions; and (10) changes in regulation resulting from or relating to financial reform legislation. People's United Financial does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
|
People's United Financial, Inc.
|
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
People's United Financial completed its acquisition of BSB Bancorp, Inc. effective April 1, 2019. Accordingly, BSB Bancorp's
|
results of operations are included beginning with the effective date, and prior period results have not been restated to include
|
BSB Bancorp.
|
Three Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sept. 30,
|
June 30,
|
(dollars in millions, except per common share data)
|
2019
|
2019
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
Earnings Data:
|
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent)
|
$
|
355.4
|
$
|
340.0
|
$
|
339.5
|
$
|
313.0
|
$
|
307.8
|
Net interest income
|
348.1
|
332.8
|
332.6
|
306.4
|
301.2
|
Provision for loan losses
|
7.6
|
5.6
|
9.9
|
8.2
|
6.5
|
Non-interest income (1)
|
106.3
|
94.6
|
88.7
|
92.3
|
94.9
|
Non-interest expense (1)
|
278.4
|
277.2
|
262.7
|
241.3
|
248.6
|
Income before income tax expense
|
168.4
|
144.6
|
148.7
|
149.2
|
141.0
|
Net income
|
133.2
|
114.6
|
132.9
|
117.0
|
110.2
|
Net income available to common shareholders (1)
|
129.7
|
111.1
|
129.4
|
113.5
|
106.7
|
Selected Statistical Data:
|
Net interest margin (2)
|
3.12
|
%
|
3.20
|
%
|
3.17
|
%
|
3.15
|
%
|
3.10
|
%
|
Return on average assets (1), (2)
|
1.04
|
0.96
|
1.11
|
1.06
|
1.00
|
Return on average common equity (2)
|
7.7
|
7.0
|
8.3
|
8.0
|
7.6
|
Return on average tangible common equity (1), (2)
|
14.1
|
13.0
|
14.9
|
14.5
|
13.9
|
Efficiency ratio (1)
|
55.8
|
57.3
|
55.1
|
56.7
|
58.4
|
Common Share Data:
|
Earnings per common share:
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.33
|
$
|
0.30
|
$
|
0.35
|
$
|
0.33
|
$
|
0.31
|
Diluted (1)
|
0.33
|
0.30
|
0.35
|
0.33
|
0.31
|
Dividends paid per common share
|
0.1775
|
0.1750
|
0.1750
|
0.1750
|
0.1750
|
Common dividend payout ratio (1)
|
53.8
|
%
|
58.6
|
%
|
50.3
|
%
|
52.9
|
%
|
56.2
|
%
|
Book value per common share (end of period)
|
$
|
17.34
|
$
|
17.13
|
$
|
16.95
|
$
|
16.69
|
$
|
16.56
|
Tangible book value per common share (end of period) (1)
|
9.51
|
9.35
|
9.23
|
9.19
|
9.02
|
Stock price:
|
High
|
17.66
|
18.03
|
17.46
|
19.00
|
19.37
|
Low
|
15.24
|
14.25
|
13.66
|
16.95
|
18.00
|
Close (end of period)
|
16.78
|
16.44
|
14.43
|
17.12
|
18.09
|
Common shares (end of period) (in millions)
|
392.24
|
372.18
|
371.02
|
342.36
|
341.59
|
Weighted average diluted common shares (in millions)
|
394.57
|
374.09
|
372.83
|
345.04
|
344.47
|
(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP.
|
(2) Annualized.
|
People's United Financial, Inc.
|
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
People's United Financial completed its acquisition of BSB Bancorp, Inc. effective April 1, 2019.
|
Accordingly, BSB Bancorp's results of operations are included beginning with the effective date,
|
and prior period results have not been restated to include BSB Bancorp.
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
(dollars in millions, except per common share data)
|
2019
|
2018
|
Earnings Data:
|
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent)
|
$
|
695.4
|
$
|
609.9
|
Net interest income
|
680.9
|
597.0
|
Provision for loan losses
|
13.2
|
11.9
|
Non-interest income
|
200.9
|
185.3
|
Non-interest expense (1)
|
555.6
|
492.1
|
Income before income tax expense
|
313.0
|
278.3
|
Net income
|
247.8
|
218.1
|
Net income available to common shareholders (1)
|
240.8
|
211.1
|
Selected Statistical Data:
|
Net interest margin (2)
|
3.15
|
%
|
3.07
|
%
|
Return on average assets (1), (2)
|
1.00
|
0.99
|
Return on average common equity (2)
|
7.4
|
7.5
|
Return on average tangible common equity (1), (2)
|
13.5
|
13.9
|
Efficiency ratio (1)
|
56.6
|
58.9
|
Common Share Data:
|
Earnings per common share:
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.63
|
$
|
0.62
|
Diluted (1)
|
0.63
|
0.61
|
Dividends paid per common share
|
0.3525
|
0.3475
|
Common dividend payout ratio (1)
|
56.0
|
%
|
56.2
|
%
|
Book value per common share (end of period)
|
$
|
17.34
|
$
|
16.56
|
Tangible book value per common share (end of period) (1)
|
9.51
|
9.02
|
Stock price:
|
High
|
18.03
|
20.26
|
Low
|
14.25
|
18.00
|
Close (end of period)
|
16.78
|
18.09
|
Common shares (end of period) (in millions)
|
392.24
|
341.59
|
Weighted average diluted common shares (in millions)
|
384.39
|
344.23
|
(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP.
|
(2) Annualized.
|
People's United Financial, Inc.
|
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Continued
|
People's United Financial completed its acquisition of BSB Bancorp, Inc. effective April 1, 2019. Accordingly, BSB Bancorp's
|
results of operations are included beginning with the effective date, and prior period results have not been restated to include
|
BSB Bancorp.
|
As of and for the Three Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sept. 30,
|
June 30,
|
(dollars in millions)
|
2019
|
2019
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
Financial Condition Data:
|
Total assets
|
$
|
51,622
|
$
|
48,092
|
$
|
47,877
|
$
|
44,133
|
$
|
44,575
|
Loans
|
38,557
|
35,515
|
35,241
|
32,199
|
32,512
|
Securities
|
7,086
|
7,176
|
7,233
|
7,385
|
7,324
|
Short-term investments
|
275
|
106
|
266
|
128
|
253
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
244
|
241
|
240
|
238
|
237
|
Goodwill and other acquisition-related intangible assets
|
3,073
|
2,897
|
2,866
|
2,569
|
2,574
|
Deposits
|
39,467
|
36,901
|
36,159
|
33,210
|
32,468
|
Borrowings
|
3,400
|
2,860
|
3,593
|
3,392
|
4,639
|
Notes and debentures
|
911
|
902
|
896
|
886
|
889
|
Stockholders' equity
|
7,046
|
6,621
|
6,534
|
5,959
|
5,900
|
Total risk-weighted assets (1):
|
People's United Financial, Inc.
|
39,128
|
36,466
|
35,910
|
33,181
|
33,369
|
People's United Bank, N.A.
|
39,078
|
36,447
|
35,875
|
33,132
|
33,317
|
Non-performing assets (2)
|
179
|
167
|
186
|
173
|
187
|
Net loan charge-offs
|
4.5
|
5.1
|
7.5
|
7.0
|
5.0
|
Average Balances:
|
Loans
|
$
|
38,229
|
$
|
35,046
|
$
|
35,016
|
$
|
32,166
|
$
|
32,116
|
Securities (3)
|
7,147
|
7,311
|
7,479
|
7,404
|
7,302
|
Short-term investments
|
214
|
203
|
292
|
193
|
267
|
Total earning assets
|
45,591
|
42,560
|
42,786
|
39,763
|
39,685
|
Total assets
|
51,088
|
47,800
|
47,721
|
44,245
|
44,110
|
Deposits
|
39,211
|
36,450
|
35,959
|
33,058
|
32,535
|
Borrowings
|
3,146
|
2,937
|
3,456
|
3,539
|
4,031
|
Notes and debentures
|
904
|
896
|
886
|
888
|
890
|
Total funding liabilities
|
43,261
|
40,284
|
40,302
|
37,485
|
37,456
|
Stockholders' equity
|
6,978
|
6,562
|
6,515
|
5,937
|
5,870
|
Ratios:
|
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans (annualized)
|
0.05
|
%
|
0.06
|
%
|
0.09
|
%
|
0.09
|
%
|
0.06
|
%
|
Non-performing assets to originated loans,
|
real estate owned and repossessed assets (2)
|
0.56
|
0.54
|
0.61
|
0.57
|
0.62
|
Originated allowance for loan losses to:
|
Originated loans (2)
|
0.76
|
0.76
|
0.77
|
0.78
|
0.77
|
Originated non-performing loans (2)
|
146.0
|
157.0
|
140.9
|
147.9
|
138.4
|
Average stockholders' equity to average total assets
|
13.7
|
13.7
|
13.7
|
13.4
|
13.3
|
Stockholders' equity to total assets
|
13.6
|
13.8
|
13.6
|
13.5
|
13.2
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (4)
|
7.7
|
7.7
|
7.6
|
7.6
|
7.3
|
Total risk-based capital (1):
|
People's United Financial, Inc.
|
12.0
|
12.4
|
12.5
|
12.8
|
12.5
|
People's United Bank, N.A.
|
12.4
|
12.9
|
13.2
|
13.6
|
13.4
|
(1) June 30, 2019 amounts and ratios are preliminary.
|
(2) Excludes acquired loans.
|
(3) Average balances for securities are based on amortized cost.
|
(4) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP.
|
People's United Financial, Inc.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
June 30,
|
(in millions)
|
2019
|
2019
|
2018
|
2018
|
Assets
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$ 505.9
|
$ 508.5
|
$ 665.7
|
$ 462.7
|
Short-term investments
|
274.8
|
106.0
|
266.3
|
253.1
|
Securities:
|
Trading debt securities, at fair value
|
9.3
|
8.3
|
8.4
|
8.2
|
Equity securities, at fair value
|
8.5
|
8.2
|
8.1
|
9.9
|
Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value
|
2,971.2
|
3,060.0
|
3,121.0
|
3,245.1
|
Debt securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
|
3,807.5
|
3,823.4
|
3,792.3
|
3,718.7
|
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost
|
289.4
|
275.6
|
303.4
|
342.2
|
Total securities
|
7,085.9
|
7,175.5
|
7,233.2
|
7,324.1
|
Loans held-for-sale
|
17.4
|
7.8
|
19.5
|
17.1
|
Loans:
|
Commercial real estate
|
12,230.7
|
11,591.2
|
11,649.6
|
10,761.1
|
Commercial and industrial
|
10,121.8
|
9,354.7
|
9,088.9
|
8,823.3
|
Equipment financing
|
4,611.0
|
4,466.1
|
4,339.2
|
4,103.9
|
Total Commercial Portfolio
|
26,963.5
|
25,412.0
|
25,077.7
|
23,688.3
|
Residential mortgage
|
9,532.6
|
8,163.1
|
8,154.2
|
6,866.2
|
Home equity and other consumer
|
2,060.6
|
1,940.1
|
2,009.5
|
1,957.5
|
Total Retail Portfolio
|
11,593.2
|
10,103.2
|
10,163.7
|
8,823.7
|
Total loans
|
38,556.7
|
35,515.2
|
35,241.4
|
32,512.0
|
Less allowance for loan losses
|
(244.0)
|
(240.9)
|
(240.4)
|
(236.8)
|
Total loans, net
|
38,312.7
|
35,274.3
|
35,001.0
|
32,275.2
|
Goodwill and other acquisition-related intangible assets
|
3,072.9
|
2,896.5
|
2,865.7
|
2,573.8
|
Bank-owned life insurance
|
504.4
|
467.8
|
467.0
|
407.2
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
261.0
|
255.8
|
267.3
|
246.3
|
Other assets
|
1,587.5
|
1,399.7
|
1,091.6
|
1,015.0
|
Total assets
|
$ 51,622.5
|
$ 48,091.9
|
$ 47,877.3
|
$ 44,574.5
|
Liabilities
|
Deposits:
|
Non-interest-bearing
|
$ 8,747.2
|
$ 8,315.6
|
$ 8,543.0
|
$ 8,002.4
|
Savings
|
4,847.4
|
4,159.1
|
4,116.5
|
4,184.9
|
Interest-bearing checking and money market
|
17,424.8
|
17,130.0
|
16,583.3
|
14,659.4
|
Time
|
8,447.9
|
7,296.2
|
6,916.2
|
5,621.5
|
Total deposits
|
39,467.3
|
36,900.9
|
36,159.0
|
32,468.2
|
Borrowings:
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
2,054.4
|
1,573.2
|
2,404.5
|
3,510.1
|
Federal funds purchased
|
1,110.0
|
1,020.0
|
845.0
|
855.0
|
Customer repurchase agreements
|
235.2
|
264.8
|
332.9
|
254.9
|
Other borrowings
|
-
|
1.6
|
11.0
|
19.1
|
Total borrowings
|
3,399.6
|
2,859.6
|
3,593.4
|
4,639.1
|
Notes and debentures
|
911.5
|
901.6
|
895.8
|
888.7
|
Other liabilities
|
797.9
|
808.6
|
695.2
|
678.3
|
Total liabilities
|
44,576.3
|
41,470.7
|
41,343.4
|
38,674.3
|
Stockholders' Equity
|
Preferred stock
|
244.1
|
244.1
|
244.1
|
244.1
|
Common stock
|
4.9
|
4.7
|
4.7
|
4.4
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
6,890.7
|
6,558.8
|
6,549.3
|
6,040.3
Retained earnings</