People's United Financial Reports Second Quarter Net Income of $170.8 Million, or $0.39 per Common Share

($ in millions, except per common share data)













Three Months Ended





Jun. 30, 2021

Mar. 31, 2021

Jun. 30, 2020















Net income

$ 170.8

$ 144.5

$ 89.9 Net income available

167.3

141.0

86.4

to common shareholders







Per common share

0.39

0.33

0.21















Operating earnings1

176.1

156.5

101.0

Per common share

0.41

0.37

0.24































Net interest income

$ 380.9

$ 385.9

$ 405.6

Net interest margin

2.70%

2.74%

3.05%















Non-interest income

99.0

94.6

89.6































Non-interest expense

$ 305.0

$ 311.9

$ 304.0 Operating non-interest expense1 293.8

292.3

285.5















Efficiency ratio

57.4%

56.6%

53.5%































Average balances











Loans

$ 41,683

$ 42,854

$ 45,153 Deposits

53,041

52,876

48,447















Period-end balances











Loans

41,366

42,770

45,452 Deposits

52,581

53,475

49,934















1See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP.





"We are pleased with the overwhelming shareholder approval received during the quarter for the announced merger with M&T," said Jack Barnes, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "The vote reflects investor confidence in the value of merging two market-leading financial institutions, and in the ability of the combined company to better serve clients across some of the most populated and attractive banking markets in the nation. While preparations for the transaction's close and integration move forward, our most important objective remains servicing the needs of customers, communities, and colleagues. Looking to the future, we are excited about executing on the growth opportunities ahead and building upon the extraordinary legacy of People's United."

"We delivered another quarter of strong financial performance," stated David Rosato, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "Record quarterly operating income of $176.1 million, increased 12.5 percent linked-quarter and generated an operating return on average tangible equity of 15.4 percent. These results, which further highlight the strengths of the franchise, included higher fee revenues, well-controlled expenses, and a negative provision for credit losses primarily driven by further improvements in the economic outlook. The growth in fee revenues was broad-based with notable increases in swap income, and our wealth and cash management businesses. We are pleased with our ability to hold net interest margin relatively steady for the quarter considering the current economic environment. The margin of 2.70 percent was only four basis points below the first quarter as the unfavorable impact of lower yields in the securities portfolio and increased excess liquidity was largely offset by a reduction in deposit costs for the eighth consecutive quarter, an additional calendar day and continued stable loan yields."

Rosato continued, "Period-end loans and deposits decreased three percent and two percent, respectively, from the close of the first quarter. The $1.4 billion decline in period-end loans was driven by the forgiveness of $970 million in PPP balances, $530 million in lower retail balances, and a $130 million reduction in mortgage warehouse. Conversely, the loan portfolio benefited from strong results in our specialized industry verticals within C&I and LEAF. The $894 million decline in period-end deposits was equally attributable to lower brokered deposit balances and seasonal outflows in our municipal business. Importantly, non-interest-bearing deposits continued to grow, up three percent linked-quarter and now account for 32 percent of total period-end balances. Finally, capital ratios remain strong and improved linked-quarter for both the Bank and Holding Company."























As of and for the Three Months Ended





Jun. 30, 2021

Mar. 31, 2021

Jun. 30, 2020















Asset Quality



























Net loan charge-offs

to average total loans

0.10%

0.12%

0.08% Non-performing loans

as a percentage of total loans

0.79%

0.83%

0.65%































Returns











Return on average assets1

1.07%

0.90%

0.58% Return on average tangible common equity1

14.7%

12.5%

8.1%































Capital Ratios











People's United Financial, Inc.











Tangible common equity / tangible assets

7.7%

7.4%

7.3% Tier 1 leverage

8.4%

8.3%

8.0% Common equity tier 1

11.3%

11.0%

9.8% Tier 1 risk-based

11.8%

11.6%

10.3% Total risk-based

13.1%

12.9%

11.8%















People's United Bank, N.A.











Tier 1 leverage



8.8%

8.7%

8.5% Common equity tier 1



12.3%

12.2%

10.9% Tier 1 risk-based



12.3%

12.2%

10.9% Total risk-based



13.5%

13.5%

12.3%















1See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP.









The Board of Directors declared a $0.1825 per common share quarterly dividend payable August 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on August 1, 2021. Based on the closing stock price on July 14, 2021, the dividend yield on People's United Financial common stock is 4.4 percent.

People's United Bank, N.A. is a subsidiary of People's United Financial, Inc., a diversified, community-focused financial services company headquartered in the Northeast with over $63 billion in assets. Founded in 1842, People's United Bank offers commercial and retail banking through a network of more than 400 retail locations in Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, as well as wealth management solutions. The company also provides specialized commercial services to customers nationwide.

2Q 2021 Financial Highlights

Summary

Net income totaled $170.8 million , or $0.39 per common share.

, or per common share. Net income available to common shareholders totaled $167.3 million .

.

Operating earnings totaled $176.1 million , or $0.41 per common share (See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP).

, or per common share (See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP). Net interest income totaled $380.9 million in 2Q21 compared to $385.9 million in 1Q21.

in 2Q21 compared to in 1Q21. Includes $24.9 million associated with PPP loans in 2Q21 ( $20.0 million in net fees and $4.9 million in net interest income).

associated with PPP loans in 2Q21 ( in net fees and in net interest income). Net interest margin decreased four basis points from 1Q21 to 2.70% reflecting:

Lower rates on deposits (increase of four basis points).



One additional calendar day in 2Q21 (increase of two basis points).



Lower yields on the securities portfolio (decrease of six basis points).



Lower yields on the loan portfolio (decrease of four basis points).



Excess liquidity resulting from deposits at the Federal Reserve Bank (decrease of two basis points).



PPP loans had a seven basis point favorable impact on the net interest margin in 2Q21.

Provision for credit losses on loans totaled $(40.7) million .

. Allowance for credit losses on loans decreased $51.0 million .

.

Net loan charge-offs totaled $10.3 million .

.

Net loan charge-off ratio of 0.10%.

Non-interest income totaled $99.0 million in 2Q21 compared to $94.6 million in 1Q21.

in 2Q21 compared to in 1Q21. Customer interest rate swap income increased $2.3 million .

.

Investment management fees increased $1.6 million .

.

Bank service charges increased $1.4 million .

.

At June 30, 2021 , assets under discretionary management totaled $10.1 billion .

, assets under discretionary management totaled . Non-interest expense totaled $305.0 million in 2Q21 compared to $311.9 million in 1Q21.

in 2Q21 compared to in 1Q21. Operating non-interest expense totaled $293.8 million in 2Q21 and $292.3 million in 1Q21 (See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP).

in 2Q21 and in 1Q21 (See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP).

Compensation and benefits expense increased $4.8 million , primarily reflecting higher incentive-related accruals offset by lower payroll costs in 2Q21.

, primarily reflecting higher incentive-related accruals offset by lower payroll costs in 2Q21.

Amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets decreased $2.2 million .

.

Professional and outside services expense, excluding $6.0 million and $9.4 million of non-operating expenses in 2Q21 and 1Q21, respectively, decreased $0.2 million .

and of non-operating expenses in 2Q21 and 1Q21, respectively, decreased .

Other non-interest expense includes non-operating expenses totaling $5.0 million in 2Q21 and $10.1 million in 1Q21.

in 2Q21 and in 1Q21.

The efficiency ratio was 57.4% for 2Q21 compared to 56.6% for 1Q21 and 53.5% for 2Q20 (See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP).

The effective income tax rate was 20.8% for both 2Q21 and the first six months of 2021, compared to 37.0% for the full-year of 2020.

The full-year 2020 effective income tax rate reflects the impact of a non-deductible goodwill impairment charge for which no tax benefit was realized. Excluding non-deductible goodwill impairment, the effective income tax rate was 18.4% for the full-year of 2020.

Commercial Banking

Commercial loans totaled $31.9 billion at June 30, 2021 , an $874 million decrease from March 31, 2021 .

at , an decrease from . PPP loans decreased $884 million ( $86 million in initial funding less $970 million in loan forgiveness).

( in initial funding less in loan forgiveness).

The mortgage warehouse portfolio decreased $130 million .

.

The New York multifamily portfolio decreased $62 million .

multifamily portfolio decreased .

The equipment financing portfolio increased $64 million .

. Average commercial loans totaled $31.9 billion in 2Q21, a $550 million decrease from 1Q21.

in 2Q21, a decrease from 1Q21. The average mortgage warehouse portfolio decreased $349 million .

.

Average PPP loans decreased $160 million .

.

The average New York multifamily portfolio decreased $49 million .

multifamily portfolio decreased .

The average equipment financing portfolio increased $46 million .

. Commercial deposits totaled $24.9 billion at June 30, 2021 compared to $23.3 billion at March 31, 2021 .

at compared to at . The ratio of non-accrual commercial loans to total commercial loans was 0.82% at June 30, 2021 compared to 0.85% at March 31, 2021 .

compared to 0.85% at . Non-performing commercial assets totaled $269.2 million at June 30, 2021 compared to $286.1 million at March 31, 2021 .

at compared to at . For the commercial loan portfolio, the allowance for credit losses as a percentage of commercial loans was 0.76% at June 30, 2021 compared to 0.77% at March 31, 2021 .

compared to 0.77% at . The commercial allowance for credit losses represented 93% of non-accrual commercial loans at June 30, 2021 compared to 90% at March 31, 2021 .

Retail Banking

Residential mortgage loans totaled $7.6 billion at June 30, 2021 , a $441 million decrease from March 31, 2021 .

at , a decrease from . Average residential mortgage loans totaled $7.8 billion in 2Q21, a $500 million decrease from 1Q21.

in 2Q21, a decrease from 1Q21. Home equity loans totaled $1.8 billion at June 30, 2021 , an $84 million decrease from March 30, 2021 .

at , an decrease from . Average home equity loans totaled $1.8 billion in 2Q21, a $112 million decrease from 1Q21.

in 2Q21, a decrease from 1Q21. Retail deposits totaled $27.7 billion at June 30, 2021 compared to $30.2 billion at March 31, 2021 .

at compared to at . The ratio of non-accrual residential mortgage loans to residential mortgage loans was 0.65% at June 30, 2021 compared to 0.71% at March 31, 2021 .

compared to 0.71% at . The ratio of non-accrual home equity loans to home equity loans was 1.01% at June 30, 2021 compared to 1.00% at March 31, 2021 .

compared to 1.00% at . For the retail loan portfolio, the allowance for credit losses as a percentage of retail loans was 1.13% at June 30, 2021 compared to 1.48% at March 31, 2021 .

compared to 1.48% at . The retail allowance for credit losses represented 158% of non-accrual retail loans at June 30, 2021 compared to 195% at March 31, 2021 .

Certain statements contained in this release are forward-looking in nature. These include all statements about People's United Financial's plans, objectives, expectations and other statements that are not historical facts, and usually use words such as "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "should" and similar expressions. Such statements represent management's current beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause People's United Financial's actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. Factors of particular importance to People's United Financial include, but are not limited to: (1) changes in general, international, national or regional economic conditions; (2) changes in interest rates; (3) changes in loan default and charge-off rates; (4) changes in deposit levels; (5) changes in levels of income and expense in non-interest income and expense related activities; (6) changes in accounting and regulatory guidance applicable to banks; (7) price levels and conditions in the public securities markets generally; (8) competition and its effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (9) the pending merger with M&T Bank Corporation; (10) changes in regulation resulting from or relating to financial reform legislation; and (11) the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the economic and business environment in which we operate. People's United Financial does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

People's United Financial, Inc.





















FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

















































As of and for the Three Months Ended





June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

(dollars in millions, except per common share data)

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

Earnings Data:





















Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) $ 388.7 $ 393.5 $ 390.2 $ 398.7 $ 413.0

Net interest income

380.9

385.9

382.8

391.4

405.6

Provision for credit losses

(40.8)

(13.6)

14.7

26.8

80.8

Non-interest income (1)

99.0

94.6

178.2

101.1

89.6

Non-interest expense (1)

305.0

311.9

646.4

293.6

304.0

Income (loss) before income tax expense

215.7

182.2

(100.1)

172.1

110.4

Net income (loss)

170.8

144.5

(145.3)

144.6

89.9

Net income (loss) available to common shareholders (1)

167.3

141.0

(148.8)

141.1

86.4

























Selected Statistical Data:





















Net interest margin (2)

2.70 % 2.74 % 2.84 % 2.97 % 3.05 % Return on average assets (1), (2)

1.07

0.90

(0.93)

0.94

0.58

Return on average common equity (2)

9.1

7.7

(7.8)

7.5

4.6

Return on average tangible common equity (1), (2)

14.7

12.5

(13.4)

13.1

8.1

Efficiency ratio (1)

57.4

56.6

55.5

53.8

53.5

























Common Share Data:





















Earnings (loss) per common share:





















Basic $ 0.40 $ 0.34 $ (0.36) $ 0.34 $ 0.21

Diluted (1)

0.39

0.33

(0.35)

0.34

0.21

Dividends paid per common share

0.1825

0.1800

0.1800

0.1800

0.1800

Common dividend payout ratio (1)

46.2 % 53.7 % (50.8) % 53.6 % 87.4 % Book value per common share $ 17.77 $ 17.42 $ 17.56 $ 18.11 $ 17.95

Tangible book value per common share (1)

11.08

10.70

10.77

10.37

10.18

Stock price:





















High

19.62

19.40

13.58

12.36

13.99

Low

16.75

12.66

9.98

9.74

9.37

Close

17.14

17.90

12.93

10.31

11.57

Common shares outstanding (in millions) (1)

427.77

427.22

424.68

424.67

424.59

Weighted average diluted common shares (in millions)

425.08

422.58

420.39

420.29

420.15

























(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP.





















(2) Annualized.























People's United Financial, Inc.









FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS



























As of and for the









Six Months Ended









June 30,



(dollars in millions, except per common share data)

2021

2020

Earnings Data:









Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) $ 782.2 $ 816.7

Net interest income

766.8

801.6

Provision for credit losses

(54.4)

114.3

Non-interest income

193.6

213.4

Non-interest expense (1)

616.9

624.1

Income before income tax expense

397.9

276.6

Net income

315.3

220.3

Net income available to common shareholders (1)

308.3

213.3













Selected Statistical Data:









Net interest margin (2)

2.72 % 3.08 % Return on average assets (1), (2)

0.99

0.73

Return on average common equity (2)

8.4

5.7

Return on average tangible common equity (1), (2)

13.6

10.0

Efficiency ratio (1)

57.0

53.7













Common Share Data:









Earnings per common share:









Basic $ 0.73 $ 0.50

Diluted (1)

0.73

0.50

Dividends paid per common share

0.3625

0.3575

Common dividend payout ratio (1)

49.6 % 71.7 % Book value per common share $ 17.77 $ 17.95

Tangible book value per common share (1)

11.08

10.18

Stock price:









High

19.62

17.00

Low

12.66

9.37

Close

17.14

11.57

Common shares oustanding (in millions) (1)

427.77

424.59

Weighted average diluted common shares (in millions)

423.91

424.82













(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP.









(2) Annualized.











People's United Financial, Inc.





















FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Continued

















































As of and for the Three Months Ended





June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

(dollars in millions)

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

Financial Condition Data:





















Total assets $ 63,341 $ 64,172 $ 63,092 $ 60,871 $ 61,510

Loans

41,366

42,770

43,870

45,231

45,452

Securities

10,597

10,445

9,191

8,270

8,233

Short-term investments

5,249

4,992

3,766

439

987

Allowance for credit losses on loans

348

399

425

424

414

Goodwill and other acquisition-related intangible assets

2,826

2,835

2,846

3,244

3,254

Deposits

52,581

53,475

52,138

49,637

49,934

Borrowings

952

1,156

1,148

1,237

1,782

Notes and debentures

1,002

1,003

1,010

1,012

1,015

Stockholders' equity

7,750

7,592

7,603

7,831

7,763

Total risk-weighted assets (1):





















People's United Financial, Inc.

43,656

43,833

45,075

45,756

45,657

People's United Bank, N.A.

43,625

43,812

45,016

45,685

45,615

Non-accrual loans

328

353

329

306

296

Net loan charge-offs

10.3

12.4

13.4

17.3

8.5

























Average Balances:





















Loans $ 41,683 $ 42,854 $ 44,061 $ 44,853 $ 45,153

Securities (2)

10,418

9,561

8,390

7,922

8,240

Short-term investments

5,469

5,000

2,582

842

774

Total earning assets

57,570

57,415

55,034

53,617

54,168

Total assets

63,930

64,057

62,396

61,293

61,841

Deposits

53,041

52,876

50,674

49,542

48,447

Borrowings

1,012

1,143

1,233

1,283

2,911

Notes and debentures

1,003

1,008

1,011

1,014

1,014

Total funding liabilities

55,056

55,027

52,918

51,839

52,372

Stockholders' equity

7,634

7,606

7,884

7,801

7,757

























Ratios:





















Net loan charge-offs to average total loans (annualized)

0.10 % 0.12 % 0.12 % 0.15 % 0.08 % Non-performing assets to total loans, real estate owned





















and repossessed assets

0.82

0.85

0.78

0.71

0.69

Allowance for credit losses on loans to:





















Total loans

0.84

0.93

0.97

0.94

0.91

Non-accrual loans

106.1

113.0

129.1

138.4

139.8

Average stockholders' equity to average total assets

11.9

11.9

12.6

12.7

12.5

Stockholders' equity to total assets

12.2

11.8

12.1

12.9

12.6

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3)

7.7

7.4

7.5

7.5

7.3

Total risk-based capital (1):





















People's United Financial, Inc.

13.1

12.9

12.4

11.8

11.8

People's United Bank, N.A.

13.5

13.5

12.8

12.3

12.3

























(1) June 30, 2021 amounts and ratios are preliminary.





















(2) Average balances for securities are based on amortized cost.





















(3) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP.























People's United Financial, Inc.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION



















June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, June 30, (in millions) 2021 2021 2020 2020 Assets







Cash and due from banks $ 516.3 $ 464.2 $ 477.3 $ 491.9 Short-term investments 5,249.4 4,992.1 3,766.0 987.4 Securities:







Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value 6,328.6 6,160.6 4,925.5 4,080.3 Debt securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 4,003.1 4,016.8 3,993.8 3,848.6 Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 264.9 266.2 266.6 298.3 Equity securities, at fair value - 1.5 5.3 5.8 Total securities 10,596.6 10,445.1 9,191.2 8,233.0 Loans held-for-sale 5.4 10.1 26.5 12.2 Loans:







Commercial and industrial (1) 13,627.4 14,288.2 14,982.3 13,999.5 Commercial real estate (1) 13,243.2 13,520.1 13,336.9 14,593.9 Equipment financing 4,990.9 4,927.2 4,930.0 4,880.1 Total Commercial Portfolio 31,861.5 32,735.5 33,249.2 33,473.5 Residential mortgage 7,626.2 8,067.2 8,518.9 9,623.7 Home equity and other consumer 1,877.9 1,967.0 2,101.4 2,354.3 Total Retail Portfolio 9,504.1 10,034.2 10,620.3 11,978.0 Total loans 41,365.6 42,769.7 43,869.5 45,451.5 Less allowance for credit losses on loans (348.1) (399.1) (425.1) (414.0) Total loans, net 41,017.5 42,370.6 43,444.4 45,037.5 Goodwill and other acquisition-related intangible assets 2,825.8 2,834.6 2,845.9 3,253.7 Bank-owned life insurance 713.7 713.1 711.6 708.1 Premises and equipment, net 261.8 269.5 276.7 285.7 Other assets 2,154.2 2,073.2 2,352.2 2,500.2 Total assets $ 63,340.7 $ 64,172.5 $ 63,091.8 $ 61,509.7









Liabilities







Deposits:







Non-interest-bearing $ 16,722.8 $ 16,266.5 $ 15,881.7 $ 13,656.9 Savings 6,710.2 6,517.7 6,029.7 5,759.4 Interest-bearing checking and money market 24,705.9 25,782.8 24,567.5 22,943.6 Time 4,442.3 4,908.3 5,658.8 7,574.4 Total deposits 52,581.2 53,475.3 52,137.7 49,934.3 Borrowings:







Federal Home Loan Bank advances 569.7 569.7 569.7 1,289.7 Customer repurchase agreements 382.5 436.2 452.9 342.1 Federal funds purchased - 150.0 125.0 150.0 Total borrowings 952.2 1,155.9 1,147.6 1,781.8 Notes and debentures 1,001.6 1,003.3 1,009.6 1,014.5 Other liabilities 1,056.1 945.8 1,194.1 1,016.1 Total liabilities 55,591.1 56,580.3 55,489.0 53,746.7









Stockholders' Equity







Preferred stock 244.1 244.1 244.1 244.1 Common stock 5.4 5.4 5.3 5.3 Additional paid-in capital 7,709.4 7,693.9 7,663.6 7,651.2 Retained earnings 1,516.5 1,426.9 1,363.6 1,524.6 Unallocated common stock of ESOP, at cost (112.0) (113.8) (115.6) (119.3) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (144.8) (195.3) (89.2) (73.9) Treasury stock, at cost (1,469.0) (1,469.0) (1,469.0) (1,469.0) Total stockholders' equity 7,749.6 7,592.2 7,602.8 7,763.0 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 63,340.7 $ 64,172.5 $ 63,091.8 $ 61,509.7









(1) In the first quarter of 2021, the Company completed a portfolio review to ensure consistent classification of certain







commercial loans across the Company's franchise and conformity to industry practice for such loans. As a result,







approximately $350 million of loans secured by non-owner-occupied commercial properties were prospectively







reclassified, in March 2021, from commercial and industrial loans to commercial real estate loans. Prior period







balances were not restated to conform to the current presentation.









People's United Financial, Inc.

















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME









































Three Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30, (in millions, except per common share data) 2021

2021

2020

2020

2020 Interest and dividend income:

















Commercial and industrial $ 107.9

$ 116.1

$ 111.3

$ 110.7

$ 112.4 Commercial real estate 101.6

98.8

106.1

110.5

122.4 Equipment financing 62.5

62.8

62.1

65.4

67.6 Residential mortgage 64.4

69.9

74.9

82.1

84.8 Home equity and other consumer 16.2

16.5

18.7

19.9

20.1 Total interest on loans 352.6

364.1

373.1

388.6

407.3 Securities 52.4

51.4

47.2

47.5

49.8 Short-term investments 1.3

1.2

0.8

0.4

0.2 Loans held-for-sale -

0.3

0.4

0.3

0.3 Total interest and dividend income 406.3

417.0

421.5

436.8

457.6 Interest expense:

















Deposits 17.1

22.7

30.1

36.5

41.7 Borrowings 1.1

1.2

1.3

1.5

2.0 Notes and debentures 7.2

7.2

7.3

7.4

8.3 Total interest expense 25.4

31.1

38.7

45.4

52.0 Net interest income 380.9

385.9

382.8

391.4

405.6 Provision for credit losses on loans (40.7)

(13.6)

14.7

27.1

80.8 Provision for credit losses on securities (0.1)

-

-

(0.3)

- Net interest income after provision for credit losses 421.7

399.5

368.1

364.6

324.8 Non-interest income:

















Bank service charges 24.9

23.5

24.7

24.5

20.3 Investment management fees 21.5

19.9

18.9

18.8

17.4 Commercial banking lending fees 14.1

13.6

15.5

12.7

10.6 Operating lease income 11.2

11.3

12.9

12.4

11.8 Cash management fees 9.6

9.2

9.1

8.8

8.1 Customer interest rate swap income, net 2.4

0.1

2.2

1.2

2.7 Gain on sale of business, net of expenses (1) -

-

75.9

-

- Other non-interest income 15.3

17.0

19.0

22.7

18.7 Total non-interest income 99.0

94.6

178.2

101.1

89.6 Non-interest expense:

















Compensation and benefits 177.6

172.8

166.6

166.5

167.8 Occupancy and equipment 50.0

49.1

50.9

49.1

48.0 Professional and outside services 30.0

33.6

24.9

24.1

25.7 Amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets 8.8

11.0

9.7

10.2

10.2 Regulatory assessments 7.8

8.1

6.9

8.4

8.7 Operating lease expense 7.6

7.8

8.5

9.3

8.8 Goodwill impairment -

-

353.0

-

- Other non-interest expense 23.2

29.5

25.9

26.0

34.8 Total non-interest expense (1) 305.0

311.9

646.4

293.6

304.0 Income (loss) before income tax expense 215.7

182.2

(100.1)

172.1

110.4 Income tax expense 44.9

37.7

45.2

27.5

20.5 Net income (loss) 170.8

144.5

(145.3)

144.6

89.9 Preferred stock dividend 3.5

3.5

3.5

3.5

3.5 Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 167.3

$ 141.0

$ (148.8)

$ 141.1

$ 86.4



















Earnings (loss) per common share:

















Basic $ 0.40

$ 0.34

$ (0.36)

$ 0.34

$ 0.21 Diluted 0.39

0.33

(0.35)

0.34

0.21



















(1) The gain on sale of business, net of expenses, is considered non-operating income. Total non-interest expense includes

$11.2 million, $19.6 million,$357.9 million, $4.6 million and $18.5 million of non-operating expenses for the three months ended

June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively. See Non-GAAP

Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP.



















People's United Financial, Inc.





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

















Six Months Ended





June 30,

(in millions, except per common share data) 2021

2020 Interest and dividend income:





Commercial and industrial $ 224.0

$ 218.8 Commercial real estate 200.4

272.0 Equipment financing 125.3

135.8 Residential mortgage 134.3

175.2 Home equity and other consumer 32.7

48.1 Total interest on loans 716.7

849.9 Securities 103.8

101.0 Short-term investments 2.5

2.2 Loans held-for-sale 0.3

3.6 Total interest and dividend income 823.3

956.7 Interest expense:





Deposits 39.8

120.6 Borrowings 2.3

17.4 Notes and debentures 14.4

17.1 Total interest expense 56.5

155.1 Net interest income 766.8

801.6 Provision for credit losses on loans (54.3)

114.3 Provision for credit losses on securities (0.1)

- Net interest income after provision for credit losses 821.2

687.3 Non-interest income:





Bank service charges 48.4

48.3 Investment management fees 41.4

35.5 Commercial banking lending fees 27.7

22.7 Operating lease income 22.5

24.4 Cash management fees 18.8

15.5 Customer interest rate swap income, net 2.5

11.5 Other non-interest income 32.3

55.5 Total non-interest income 193.6

213.4 Non-interest expense:





Compensation and benefits 350.4

341.7 Occupancy and equipment 99.1

99.0 Professional and outside services 63.6

64.2 Amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets 19.8

20.9 Regulatory assessments 15.9

17.4 Operating lease expense 15.4

18.6 Other non-interest expense 52.7

62.3 Total non-interest expense (1) 616.9

624.1 Income before income tax expense 397.9

276.6 Income tax expense 82.6

56.3 Net income 315.3

220.3 Preferred stock dividend 7.0

7.0 Net income available to common shareholders $ 308.3

$ 213.3







Earnings per common share:





Basic $ 0.73

$ 0.50 Diluted 0.73

0.50







(1) Total non-interest expense includes $30.8 million and $36.4 million of non-operating expenses for





the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and





Reconciliation to GAAP.







People's United Financial, Inc.





















AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET, INTEREST AND YIELD/RATE ANALYSIS (1)





































June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2020 Three months ended Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/ (dollars in millions) Balance Interest Rate

Balance Interest Rate

Balance Interest Rate Assets:





















Short-term investments $ 5,468.5 $ 1.3 0.09%

$ 5,000.0 $ 1.2 0.10%

$ 774.0 $ 0.2 0.14% Securities (2) 10,418.3 57.6 2.21

9,560.6 56.7 2.37

8,240.4 54.8 2.66 Loans:





















Commercial real estate 13,434.9 101.6 3.02

13,281.3 98.8 2.98

14,095.2 122.4 3.48 Commercial and industrial 13,570.0 110.5 3.26

14,319.6 118.4 3.31

13,895.6 114.8 3.30 Equipment financing 4,933.7 62.5 5.07

4,887.7 62.8 5.13

4,933.8 67.6 5.48 Residential mortgage 7,828.0 64.4 3.29

8,328.3 70.2 3.37

9,821.4 85.1 3.46 Home equity and other consumer 1,916.2 16.2 3.39

2,037.1 16.5 3.23

2,407.1 20.1 3.34 Total loans 41,682.8 355.2 3.41

42,854.0 366.7 3.42

45,153.1 410.0 3.63 Total earning assets 57,569.6 $ 414.1 2.88%

57,414.6 $ 424.6 2.96%

54,167.5 $ 465.0 3.43% Other assets 6,360.5





6,642.1





7,673.9



Total assets $ 63,930.1





$ 64,056.7





$ 61,841.4



























Liabilities and stockholders' equity:





















Deposits:





















Non-interest-bearing $ 16,324.6 $ - - %

$ 15,820.0 $ - - %

$ 12,852.8 $ - - % Savings, interest-bearing checking





















and money market 32,088.4 10.1 0.13

31,820.1 12.8 0.16

27,402.5 17.0 0.25 Time 4,627.6 7.0 0.61

5,236.4 9.9 0.75

8,191.4 24.7 1.21 Total deposits 53,040.6 17.1 0.13

52,876.5 22.7 0.17

48,446.7 41.7 0.34 Borrowings:





















Federal Home Loan Bank advances 569.7 1.0 0.70

569.7 1.0 0.72

1,858.8 1.5 0.32 Customer repurchase agreements 379.6 - 0.11

422.8 0.2 0.13

357.2 0.2 0.24 Federal funds purchased 62.6 0.1 0.09

150.6 - 0.09

695.5 0.3 0.15 Total borrowings 1,011.9 1.1 0.44

1,143.1 1.2 0.42

2,911.5 2.0 0.27 Notes and debentures 1,003.6 7.2 2.89

1,007.8 7.2 2.87

1,013.8 8.3 3.29 Total funding liabilities 55,056.1 $ 25.4 0.19%

55,027.4 $ 31.1 0.23%

52,372.0 $ 52.0 0.40% Other liabilities 1,239.8





1,423.4





1,712.6



Total liabilities 56,295.9





56,450.8





54,084.6



Stockholders' equity 7,634.2





7,605.9





7,756.8



Total liabilities and





















stockholders' equity $ 63,930.1





$ 64,056.7





$ 61,841.4



























Net interest income/spread (3)

$ 388.7 2.69%



$ 393.5 2.73%



$ 413.0 3.03%























Net interest margin



2.70%





2.74%





3.05%























(1) Average yields earned and rates paid are annualized.















(2) Average balances and yields for securities are based on amortized cost.















(3) The fully taxable equivalent adjustment was $7.8 million, $7.6 million and $7.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively.











People's United Financial, Inc.













AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET, INTEREST AND YIELD/RATE ANALYSIS (1)

































June 30, 2021





June 30, 2020

Six months ended Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/ (dollars in millions) Balance Interest Rate

Balance Interest Rate Assets:













Short-term investments $ 5,235.5 $ 2.5 0.10%

$ 531.9 $ 2.2 0.84% Securities (2) 9,991.9 114.3 2.29

8,131.1 110.8 2.73 Loans:













Commercial real estate 13,358.6 200.4 3.00

14,405.2 272.0 3.78 Commercial and industrial 13,942.7 228.9 3.28

12,381.1 224.6 3.63 Equipment financing 4,910.8 125.3 5.10

4,924.7 135.8 5.51 Residential mortgage 8,076.8 134.6 3.33

10,028.9 175.6 3.50 Home equity and other consumer 1,976.3 32.7 3.31

2,566.6 50.8 3.96 Total loans 42,265.2 721.9 3.42

44,306.5 858.8 3.88 Total earning assets 57,492.6 $ 838.7 2.92%

52,969.5 $ 971.8 3.67% Other assets 6,500.5





7,253.0



Total assets $ 63,993.1





$ 60,222.5



















Liabilities and stockholders' equity:













Deposits:













Non-interest-bearing $ 16,073.7 $ - - %

$ 11,465.3 $ - - % Savings, interest-bearing checking













and money market 31,955.0 22.9 0.14

26,171.6 61.1 0.47 Time 4,930.3 16.9 0.69

8,668.0 59.5 1.37 Total deposits 52,959.0 39.8 0.15

46,304.9 120.6 0.52 Borrowings:













Federal Home Loan Bank advances 569.7 2.0 0.71

2,144.7 11.3 1.05 Customer repurchase agreements 401.0 0.2 0.12

342.6 0.7 0.44 Federal funds purchased 106.4 0.1 0.09

1,144.7 5.4 0.93 Total borrowings 1,077.1 2.3 0.43

3,632.0 17.4 0.96 Notes and debentures 1,005.7 14.4 2.88

1,006.7 17.1 3.40 Total funding liabilities 55,041.8 $ 56.5 0.21%

50,943.6 $ 155.1 0.61% Other liabilities 1,331.1





1,498.4



Total liabilities 56,372.9





52,442.0



Stockholders' equity 7,620.2





7,780.5



Total liabilities and













stockholders' equity $ 63,993.1





$ 60,222.5



















Net interest income/spread (3)

$ 782.2 2.71%



$ 816.7 3.06%















Net interest margin



2.72%





3.08%















(1) Average yields earned and rates paid are annualized.













(2) Average balances and yields for securities are based on amortized cost.













(3) The fully taxable equivalent adjustment was $15.4 million and $15.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.





























People's United Financial, Inc.





















NON-PERFORMING ASSETS

















































June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

(dollars in millions)

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

Non-accrual loans:





















Commercial:





















Commercial real estate $ 96.1 $ 90.2 $ 60.4 $ 85.3 $ 73.6

Commercial and industrial

57.0

69.2

76.4

86.7

88.8

Equipment financing

107.2

118.1

109.3

49.0

48.6

Total Commercial

260.3

277.5

246.1

221.0

211.0

Retail:





















Residential mortgage

49.5

56.9

62.3

62.9

62.6

Home equity

18.1

18.7

20.5

22.1

22.5

Other consumer

0.1

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.1

Total Retail

67.7

75.8

83.0

85.2

85.2

Total non-accrual loans (1)

328.0

353.3

329.1

306.2

296.2

Real estate owned:





















Commercial

3.5

3.5

3.6

3.6

7.3

Residential

1.6

1.5

3.2

1.9

4.9

Total real estate owned

5.1

5.0

6.8

5.5

12.2

Repossessed assets

5.6

5.4

5.7

9.7

6.2

Total non-performing assets $ 338.7 $ 363.7 $ 341.6 $ 321.4 $ 314.6

























Non-accrual loans as a percentage of total loans

0.79 % 0.83 % 0.75 % 0.68 % 0.65 % Non-performing assets as a percentage of:





















Total loans, real estate owned and repossessed assets

0.82

0.85

0.78

0.71

0.69

Tangible stockholders' equity and allowance





















for credit losses

6.43

7.05

6.59

6.41

6.39

























(1) Reported net of government guarantees totaling $1.2 million at June 30, 2021, $2.5 million at March 31, 2021,

$2.5 million at December 31, 2020, $2.4 million at September 30, 2020 and $2.9 million at June 30, 2020





















.























People's United Financial, Inc.













































PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS

















































Three Months Ended





June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept 30,

June 30,

(dollars in millions)

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

Allowance for credit losses on loans:





















Balance at beginning of period $ 399.1 $ 425.1 $ 423.8 $ 414.0 $ 341.7

Charge-offs

(13.9)

(17.8)

(16.7)

(19.3)

(10.3)

Recoveries

3.6

5.4

3.3

2.0

1.8

Net loan charge-offs

(10.3)

(12.4)

(13.4)

(17.3)

(8.5)

Provision for credit losses on loans

(40.7)

(13.6)

14.7

27.1

80.8

Balance at end of period $ 348.1 $ 399.1 $ 425.1 $ 423.8 $ 414.0

























Allowance for credit losses on loans





















as a percentage of:





















Total loans

0.84 % 0.93 % 0.97 % 0.94 % 0.91 % Non-accrual loans

106.1

113.0

129.1

138.4

139.8









































































NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES)















































Three Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

(dollars in millions)

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

Commercial:





















Commercial real estate $ 0.8 $ 5.8 $ 0.1 $ 4.1 $ 1.8

Commercial and industrial

3.0

(0.5)

6.6

6.9

-

Equipment financing

6.9

7.2

6.8

6.2

5.2

Total

10.7

12.5

13.5

17.2

7.0

Retail:





















Residential mortgage

(0.4)

(0.3)

(0.3)

(0.2)

-

Home equity

(0.2)

(0.2)

-

-

0.6

Other consumer

0.2

0.4

0.2

0.3

0.9

Total

(0.4)

(0.1)

(0.1)

0.1

1.5

Total net loan charge-offs $ 10.3 $ 12.4 $ 13.4 $ 17.3 $ 8.5

























Net loan charge-offs to





















average total loans (annualized)

0.10 % 0.12 % 0.12 % 0.15 % 0.08 %

People's United Financial, Inc. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION TO GAAP



In addition to evaluating People's United Financial Inc. ("People's United") results of operations in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), management routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as the efficiency and tangible common equity ratios, tangible book value per common share and operating earnings metrics. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding People's United's underlying operating performance and trends, and facilitates comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. Further, the efficiency ratio and operating earnings metrics are used by management in its assessment of financial performance, including non-interest expense control, while the tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per common share are used to analyze the relative strength of People's United's capital position.

The efficiency ratio, which represents an approximate measure of the cost required by People's United to generate a dollar of revenue, is the ratio of (i) total non-interest expense (excluding operating lease expense, goodwill impairment charges, amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets, losses on real estate assets and non-recurring expenses) (the numerator) to (ii) net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis plus total non-interest income (including the FTE adjustment on bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") income, the netting of operating lease expense and excluding gains and losses on sales of assets other than residential mortgage loans and acquired loans, and non-recurring income) (the denominator). People's United generally considers an item of income or expense to be non-recurring if it is not similar to an item of income or expense of a type incurred within the last two years and is not similar to an item of income or expense of a type reasonably expected to be incurred within the following two years.

Operating earnings exclude from net income available to common shareholders those items that management considers to be of such a non-recurring or infrequent nature that, by excluding such items (net of income taxes), People's United's results can be measured and assessed on a more consistent basis from period to period. Items excluded from operating earnings, which include, but are not limited to: (i) non-recurring gains/losses; (ii) merger-related expenses, including acquisition integration and other costs; (iii) writedowns of banking house assets and related lease termination costs; (iv) severance-related costs; and (v) charges related to executive-level management separation costs, are generally also excluded when calculating the efficiency ratio. Operating earnings per common share ("EPS") is derived by determining the per common share impact of the respective adjustments to arrive at operating earnings and adding (subtracting) such amounts to (from) diluted EPS, as reported. Operating return on average assets is calculated by dividing operating earnings (annualized) by average total assets. Operating return on average tangible common equity is calculated by dividing operating earnings (annualized) by average tangible common equity. The operating common dividend payout ratio is calculated by dividing common dividends paid by operating earnings for the respective period.

Pre-provision net revenue is a useful financial measure as it enables an assessment of the Company's ability to generate earnings to cover credit losses through a credit cycle as well as providing an additional basis for comparing the Company's results of operation between periods by isolating the impact of the provision for credit losses, which can vary significantly between periods.

The tangible common equity ratio is the ratio of (i) tangible common equity (total stockholders' equity less preferred stock, goodwill and other acquisition-related intangible assets) (the numerator) to (ii) tangible assets (total assets less goodwill and other acquisition-related intangible assets) (the denominator). Tangible book value per common share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by common shares (total common shares issued, less common shares classified as treasury shares and unallocated Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP") common shares).

In light of diversity in presentation among financial institutions, the methodologies used by People's United for determining the non-GAAP financial measures discussed above may differ from those used by other financial institutions.

People's United Financial, Inc.























NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION TO GAAP - Continued















































OPERATING NON-INTEREST EXPENSE AND EFFICIENCY RATIO

























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30, (dollars in millions)

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

2021

2020 Total non-interest expense

$ 305.0

$ 311.9

$ 646.4

$ 293.6

$ 304.0

$ 616.9

$ 624.1 Adjustments to arrive at operating



























non-interest expense:



























Merger-related expenses

(9.2)

(7.5)

(4.9)

(4.6)

(18.5)

(16.7)

(36.4) Stop & Shop contract termination costs

(2.0)

(12.1)

-

-

-

(14.1)

- Goodwill impairment charge

-

-

(353.0)

-

-

-

- Total

(11.2)

(19.6)

(357.9)

(4.6)

(18.5)

(30.8)

(36.4) Operating non-interest expense

293.8

292.3

288.5

289.0

285.5

586.1

587.7





























Adjustments:



























Amortization of other acquisition-related



























intangible assets

(8.8)

(11.0)

(9.7)

(10.2)

(10.2)

(19.8)

(20.9) Operating lease expense

(7.6)

(7.8)

(8.5)

(9.3)

(8.8)

(15.4)

(18.6) Other (1)

(1.3)

(1.7)

(1.3)

(5.1)

(1.9)

(3.0)

(3.8) Total non-interest expense for



























efficiency ratio

$ 276.1

$ 271.8

$ 269.0

$ 264.4

$ 264.6

$ 547.9

$ 544.4





























Net interest income (FTE basis)

$ 388.7

$ 393.5

$ 390.2

$ 398.7

$ 413.0

$ 782.2

$ 816.7 Total non-interest income

99.0

94.6

178.2

101.1

89.6

193.6

213.4 Total revenues

487.7

488.1

568.4

499.8

502.6

975.8

1,030.1 Adjustments:



























Operating lease expense

(7.6)

(7.8)

(8.5)

(9.3)

(8.8)

(15.4)

(18.6) BOLI FTE adjustment

0.7

0.6

0.9

0.8

1.0

1.3

1.8 Gain on sale of business, net of expenses

-

-

(75.9)

-

-

-

- Other (2)

-

(1.1)

-

(0.1)

-

(1.1)

(0.3) Total revenues for efficiency ratio

$ 480.8

$ 479.8

$ 484.9

$ 491.2

$ 494.8

$ 960.6

$ 1,013.0 Efficiency ratio

57.4%

56.6%

55.5%

53.8%

53.5%

57.0%

53.7%





























(1) Items classified as "other" and deducted from non-interest expense for purposes of calculating the











efficiency ratio include certain franchise taxes and real estate owned expenses.













(2) Items classified as "other" and deducted from total revenues for purposes of calculating the efficiency











ratio include, as applicable, asset write-offs and gains/losses associated with the sale of branch locations.









































PRE-PROVISION NET REVENUE































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30, (in millions)

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

2021

2020 Net interest income

$ 380.9

$ 385.9

$ 382.8

$ 391.4

$ 405.6

$ 766.8

$ 801.6 Non-interest income

99.0

94.6

178.2

101.1

89.6

193.6

213.4 Non-interest expense

(305.0)

(311.9)

(646.4)

(293.6)

(304.0)

(616.9)

(624.1) Pre-provision net revenue

174.9

168.6

(85.4)

198.9

191.2

343.5

390.9 Non-operating income

-

-

(75.9)

-

-

-

- Non-operating expense

11.2

19.6

357.9

4.6

18.5

30.8

36.4 Operating pre-provision net revenue

$ 186.1

$ 188.2

$ 196.6

$ 203.5

$ 209.7

$ 374.3

$ 427.3

People's United Financial, Inc.



























NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION TO GAAP - Continued













































OPERATING EARNINGS





























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30, (dollars in millions, except per common share data)

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

2021 (1)

2020 Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$ 167.3

$ 141.0

$ (148.8)

$ 141.1

$ 86.4

$ 308.3

$ 213.3 Adjustments to arrive at operating earnings:



























Merger-related expenses

9.2

7.5

4.9

4.6

18.5

16.7

36.4 Stop & Shop contract termination costs

2.0

12.1

-

-

-

14.1

- Goodwill impairment charge (2)

-

-

353.0

-

-

-

- Gain on sale of business, net of expenses

-

-

(75.9)

-

-

-

- Total pre-tax adjustments

11.2

19.6

282.0

4.6

18.5

30.8

36.4 Tax effect (2)

(2.4)

(4.1)

14.5

(1.0)

(3.9)

(6.5)

(7.7) Total adjustments, net of tax

8.8

15.5

296.5

3.6

14.6

24.3

28.7 Operating earnings

$ 176.1

$ 156.5

$ 147.7

$ 144.7

$ 101.0

$ 332.6

$ 242.0





























Diluted EPS, as reported

$ 0.39

$ 0.33

$ (0.35)

$ 0.34

$ 0.21

$ 0.73

$ 0.50 Adjustments to arrive at operating EPS:



























Merger-related expenses

0.02

0.02

0.01

-

0.03

0.04

0.07 Stop & Shop contract termination costs

-

0.02

-

-

-

0.02

- Goodwill impairment charge (2)

-

-

0.83

-

-

-

- Gain on sale of business, net of expenses

-

-

(0.14)

-

-

-

- Total adjustments per common share

0.02

0.04

0.70

-

0.03

0.06

0.07 Operating EPS

$ 0.41

$ 0.37

$ 0.35

$ 0.34

$ 0.24

$ 0.79

$ 0.57





























Average total assets

$ 63,930

$ 64,057

$ 62,396

$ 61,293

$ 61,841

$ 63,993

$ 60,223





























Operating return on



























average assets (annualized)

1.10%

0.98%

0.95%

0.94%

0.65%

1.04%

0.80%





























(1) The sum of the quarterly amounts for certain line items may not equal the six months amounts due to rounding.











(2) The goodwill impairment charge for the three months ended December 31, 2020 is non-tax-deductible.









































OPERATING RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30, (dollars in millions)

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

2021

2020 Operating earnings

$ 176.1

$ 156.5

$ 147.7

$ 144.7

$ 101.0

$ 332.6

$ 242.0





























Average stockholders' equity

$ 7,634

$ 7,606

$ 7,884

$ 7,801

$ 7,757

$ 7,620

$ 7,781 Less: Average preferred stock

244

244

244

244

244

244

244 Average common equity

7,390

7,362

7,640

7,557

7,513

7,376

7,537 Less: Average goodwill and average other



























acquisition-related intangible assets

2,831

2,842

3,213

3,249

3,259

2,836

3,264 Average tangible common equity

$ 4,559

$ 4,520

$ 4,427

$ 4,308

$ 4,254

$ 4,540

$ 4,273





























Operating return on average tangible



























common equity (annualized)

15.4%

13.8%

13.3%

13.4%

9.5%

14.7%

11.3%

People's United Financial, Inc.

















NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION TO GAAP - Continued













































OPERATING COMMON DIVIDEND PAYOUT RATIO























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30, (dollars in millions)

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

2021

2020 Common dividends paid

$ 77.3

$ 75.7

$ 75.6

$ 75.7

$ 75.5

$ 153.0

$ 152.8 Operating earnings

$ 176.1

$ 156.5

$ 147.7

$ 144.7

$ 101.0

$ 332.6

$ 242.0





























Operating common dividend payout ratio

43.9%

48.4%

51.2%

52.3%

74.8%

46.0%

63.1%





























TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY RATIO



























June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,







(dollars in millions)

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020







Total stockholders' equity

$ 7,750

$ 7,592

$ 7,603

$ 7,831

$ 7,763







Less: Preferred stock

244

244

244

244

244







Common equity

7,506

7,348

7,359

7,587

7,519







Less: Goodwill and other



























acquisition-related intangible assets

2,826

2,835

2,846

3,244

3,254







Tangible common equity

$ 4,680

$ 4,513

$ 4,513

$ 4,343

$ 4,265





































Total assets

$ 63,341

$ 64,172

$ 63,092

$ 60,871

$ 61,510







Less: Goodwill and other



























acquisition-related intangible assets

2,826

2,835

2,846

3,244

3,254







Tangible assets

$ 60,515

$ 61,337

$ 60,246

$ 57,627

$ 58,256





































Tangible common equity ratio

7.7%

7.4%

7.5%

7.5%

7.3%





































TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE























June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,







(in millions, except per common share data)

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020







Tangible common equity

$ 4,680

$ 4,513

$ 4,513

$ 4,343

$ 4,265





































Common shares issued

536.75

536.20

533.68

533.67

533.59







Less: Shares classified as treasury shares

108.98

108.98

109.00

109.00

109.00







Common shares outstanding

427.77

427.22

424.68

424.67

424.59







Less: Unallocated ESOP shares

5.40

5.49

5.57

5.66

5.75







Common shares

422.37

421.73

419.11

419.01

418.84





































Tangible book value per common share

$ 11.08

$ 10.70

$ 10.77

$ 10.18

$ 10.07









