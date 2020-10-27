PeopleScout Identified as a Leader in all Categories in NelsonHall's 2020 NEAT Vendor Evaluation for RPO

CHICAGO, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleScout has been named a Leader, the highest rating, in every category in NelsonHall's global 2020 NEAT Vendor Evaluation for RPO. The categories in which PeopleScout was recognized as a Leader are: Geographic Footprint and Scalability, TA Transformation, Innovation in Services, Candidate Experience, as well as an Overall rating.

Nikki Edwards, Principal Analyst, HR Technology & Services, NelsonHall, said: "PeopleScout has expanded and enhanced its portfolio of RPO models and services to embrace the challenges of hiring talent in 2020 and beyond. Further, it has upgraded its multifunctional Affinix platform, leveraging many of the latest technology/tools available in the marketplace to enable its clients achieve a competitive edge."

NEAT is NelsonHall's vendor evaluation and assessment tool, offering companies around the world a comprehensive assessment of vendors' offerings and capabilities. The NEAT for RPO enables buyers to strategically evaluate vendors across a range of criteria and business situations with a specific focus on candidate experience, innovation and global delivery.

"It is an incredible honor to be named a Leader in all categories in NelsonHall's 2020 NEAT vendor evaluation for RPO," said PeopleScout President Brannon Lacey. "When COVID-19 emerged, PeopleScout was quick to pivot and enhance our solution offerings in a way that met the changing needs of our clients and kept people safe without sacrificing an exceptional candidate experience. As we look to the future, we will continue to focus on supporting our clients' talent programs with the right balance of human-touch and superior talent technology throughout the entire hiring process."

Positioning as a "Leader" on the NEAT vendor evaluation is based on a combination of analyst assessments and feedback from RPO vendor clients. Interviews with RPO vendor clients focus on measuring the vendor's ability to deliver immediate benefit as well as evaluating the vendor's suitability to meet future requirements.

Highlights from NelsonHall's evaluation of PeopleScout on the 2020 NEAT vendor evaluation include the company's:

Broad range of RPO, and more widespread, talent solutions, including those established for working in a COVID-19 world

Talent Advisory services, notably employer branding, assessment, recruitment marketing and the future of work consulting

Global footprint across North America , EMEA and APAC through the 2018 acquisition of TMP Holdings LTD and previous acquisitions

, EMEA and APAC through the 2018 acquisition of TMP Holdings LTD and previous acquisitions Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion, notably minimizing bias in assessments and selection methods plus its established Veteran Talent Exchange platform

Technology innovation, notably its comprehensive set of enhancements to its Affinix platform in 2019/2020

Repositioning as a Total Workforce Solutions organization, establishing a unified approach to operational delivery and technology platforms

PeopleScout continues to be a leader in RPO, MSP and Total Workforce Solutions. Earlier in 2020, PeopleScout was named the largest RPO provider in North America and a Leader in Everest Group's Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2020. Also in 2020, PeopleScout was named a global leader in HRO Today's Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings for MSP and RPO, as well as the No. 1 RPO provider in APAC for the second consecutive year and a leading RPO provider in EMEA. PeopleScout's talent technology platform, Affinix, was named a winner in the 2020 American Business Awards in the Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Solution — Business Technology category.

Learn more about PeopleScout's 2020 NelsonHall NEAT vendor evaluation by downloading the full report.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Continental Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's research is based on rigorous, all-original research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth, and insight of its analysis.

About PeopleScout

PeopleScout, a TrueBlue company, is the world's largest RPO provider managing talent solutions that span the global economy, with end-to-end MSP and talent advisory capabilities supporting total workforce needs. PeopleScout boasts 97% client retention managing the most complex programs in the industry. The company's thousands of forward-looking talent professionals provide clients with the edge in the people business by consistently delivering now while anticipating what's next. Affinix, PeopleScout's proprietary talent acquisition platform, empowers faster engagement with the best talent through an AI-driven, consumer-like candidate experience with one-point ATS and VMS integration and single sign-on. Leveraging the power of data gleaned from engaging millions of candidates and contingent associates every year, PeopleScout enhances talent intelligence for clients across more than 70 countries with headquarters in Chicago, Sydney and London and global delivery centers in Toronto, Montreal, Charlotte, Bristol, Krakow, Gurgaon and Bangalore. For more information, please visit www.peoplescout.com.

Press Contact:

Sarah Katz Candelario

Director of Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

312-915-5544

SOURCE PeopleScout

Related Links

http://www.peoplescout.com

