PeopleScout Launches RPO Amplifiers--Modular Talent Solutions to Help Employers Boost their Recruitment Efforts

Curated suite of modular recruitment solutions helps augment recruitment efforts, deliver fast results and drive lasting business impact

CHICAGO, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) leader PeopleScout is proud to announce the launch of RPO Amplifiers, a curated suite of modular recruitment solutions to help employers augment their recruiting teams when and where they need it most. Whether it's focused support for peak hiring seasons or onboarding hard-to-fill roles, RPO Amplifiers are designed to help organizations meet immediate talent goals and drive lasting business impact.

"We are committed to meeting our clients' unique needs with customizable talent solutions—and a full-cycle RPO engagement may not always be the best fit," said Rick Betori, President of PeopleScout. "The flexibility of RPO Amplifiers allows organizations to scale quickly and augment their existing recruitment efforts, giving them the agility needed to compete in today's talent landscape."

PeopleScout's suite of RPO Amplifiers includes:

Talent Mapping: PeopleScout experts harness research and analytics to help employers make better workforce planning decisions with insight into talent availability, salary benchmarks and more.

Talent Sourcing: This talent sourcing solution helps employers boost their internal recruitment resources, engage with passive candidates and generate a list of qualified, enthusiastic applicants.

Recruiter On-Demand™: This project-based solution leverages the expertise of PeopleScout's recruitment pros when and where needed, without increasing permanent recruiter headcount. Recruiter On-Demand is implemented quickly and seamlessly, providing all the benefits of RPO expertise on a short-term basis.

Assessment Transformation: This solution helps employers deploy assessments to make the right hires and enhance the candidate experience, leveraging cutting-edge technology and visionary design.

Talent Diagnostic: PeopleScout's 360-degree approach delves deep into every facet of the talent lifecycle. From evaluating an employer brand and enhancing attraction strategies, to optimizing the candidate experience and maximizing technology usage.

Sure Start: Retention and Onboarding: This solution is designed to ensure that new hires not only start on their first day, but also feel valued and engaged from the get-go. Blending personal attention and technology, PeopleScout Sure Start keeps new employees excited, reducing early turnover, boosting productivity and creating a path to success for all new hires.

RPO Amplifiers offer scalable, agile recruitment support for organizations in all industries, augmenting existing processes with focused support, backed by PeopleScout's 30+ years of recruitment expertise. RPO Amplifiers can be added as a standalone service or combined with an existing RPO engagement—whether with PeopleScout or another provider—when extra support is needed.

Learn more about PeopleScout's RPO Amplifiers here.

About PeopleScout

PeopleScout, a TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) company, is a leading RPO provider managing talent solutions that span the global economy, with end-to-end MSP and talent advisory capabilities supporting total workforce needs. PeopleScout boasts 96% client retention managing the most complex programs in the industry. The company's thousands of forward-looking talent professionals provide clients with the edge in the people business by consistently delivering now while anticipating what's next. Affinix™, PeopleScout's proprietary talent acquisition platform, empowers faster engagement with the best talent through an AI-driven, consumer-like candidate experience and optimizes the talent process through data and actionable insights. Leveraging the power of data gleaned from engaging millions of candidates and contingent associates every year, PeopleScout has served clients in more than 70 countries with headquarters in Chicago, Sydney and London and global delivery centers in Toronto, Montreal, Bristol, Krakow, Gurgaon and Bangalore. For more information, please visit www.peoplescout.com.

