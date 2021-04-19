PeopleScout Named a 2021 Leader in Recruitment Process Outsourcing by Everest Group for Third Consecutive Year

CHICAGO, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleScout has been named a Leader in Everest Group's Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021 for the third consecutive year.

"PeopleScout's wide industry coverage and strong sourcing skills have enabled it to garner a strong market presence in the RPO industry. Its substantial investments in its proprietary technology platform Affinix and Affinix Analytics have resulted in a comprehensive RPO offering for clients," said Arkadev Basak, Vice President, Everest Group. "This has helped the firm maintain its position as a Leader on Everest Group's RPO PEAK Matrix® 2021."

Everest Group classifies RPO service providers into three ascending categories of Aspirants, Major Contenders and the highest designation, Leaders. Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® framework assesses the market impact and overall delivery capability of RPO service providers.

"We are honored to again be named as a Leader by Everest Group," said PeopleScout President Brannon Lacey. "This designation serves as powerful motivation to continue providing best-in-class service and relationship management for our clients as we strive to anticipate their needs, offer unmatched industry expertise and work to redefine the future of talent technology with Affinix."

Everest Group's assessment of PeopleScout on this year's PEAK Matrix highlighted the following key strengths:

Referenced clients reported that responsiveness, access to resources and relationship management were strengths of PeopleScout.

PeopleScout's proprietary talent acquisition technology Affinix was recognized as a strong technology ecosystem, which includes an AI sourcing tool used to screen candidates sourced from public sources, existing talent pools and clients' existing employees as well as its automated high-volume and internal mobility solutions.

PeopleScout's Affinix Analytics platform provides clients actionable insights on program performance as well as diversity hiring.

PeopleScout is one of the largest providers in the global RPO market, with a strong presence in North America and is expanding its capabilities in the UK market, leveraging its acquisition of TMP Holdings LTD.

Everest Group's research is based on four key sources of information: its database of approximately 3,400 RPO deals, the operational capability of the 28 assessed RPO service providers, ongoing buyer surveys and interactions, and fact-based research. To be named a Leader, RPO providers must have the highest maturity levels in market impact, vision and capability.

To learn more about the RPO Service Provider Landscape PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021 visit the Everest Group website .

About PeopleScout

PeopleScout, a TrueBlue company, is a leading RPO provider managing talent solutions that span the global economy, with end-to-end MSP and talent advisory capabilities supporting total workforce needs. PeopleScout boasts 97% client retention managing the most complex programs in the industry. The company's thousands of forward-looking talent professionals provide clients with the edge in the people business by consistently delivering now while anticipating what's next. Affinix, PeopleScout's proprietary talent acquisition platform, empowers faster engagement with the best talent through an AI-driven, consumer-like candidate experience with one-point ATS and VMS integration and single sign-on. Leveraging the power of data gleaned from engaging millions of candidates and contingent associates every year, PeopleScout enhances talent intelligence for clients across more than 70 countries with headquarters in Chicago, Sydney and London and global delivery centers in Toronto, Montreal, Charlotte, Bristol, Krakow, Gurgaon and Bangalore. For more information, please visit www.peoplescout.com .

