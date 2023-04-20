PeopleScout Named a Leader in All Categories in NelsonHall's 2023 NEAT Vendor Evaluation for RPO and Total Talent

PeopleScout identified as a global leader for the fifth time in a row, recognized for innovation in service and technology

CHICAGO, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleScout has been recognized as a Leader, the highest rating, in every category of NelsonHall's global 2023 NEAT Vendor Evaluation for RPO and Total Talent. The categories include Innovation in Service and Innovation in Technology/Tools as well as an Overall rating.

Jeanine Crane-Thompson, Principal HR Research Analyst at NelsonHall, said: "PeopleScout's broad range of RPO and talent solutions, underpinned by its deep consulting expertise and technology innovation, were instrumental in its placement as a Leader in this year's NEAT, consolidating its position as a key RPO & Total Talent player."

NEAT is NelsonHall's vendor evaluation and assessment tool, offering companies around the world a comprehensive assessment of vendors' offerings and capabilities. The NEAT for RPO allows strategic sourcing managers to assess the capability of vendors across a range of criteria and business situations to identify the best performing vendors overall, and with specific capability in technology/tools innovation and services innovation.

"As our clients' strategic advisors—whether it be in developing a compelling and authentic employer brand, creating a seamless candidate experience or implementing the right recruitment tech stack—we have an unwavering commitment to supporting their unique workforce needs," said Rick Betori, PeopleScout President. "This recognition from NelsonHall is evidence of that commitment, and the breadth and sophistication of the services we provide."

Highlights from NelsonHall's evaluation of PeopleScout on the 2023 NEAT Vendor Evaluation include the company's:

Broad range of existing and new RPO and talent solutions, including those offered across the TrueBlue family of brands, providing more comprehensive solutions and business synergy opportunities

Deep expertise in Talent Advisory services, notably employer branding, assessment, recruitment marketing and consulting for the future of work

An established proprietary technology platform, Affinix, and demonstrated innovation within the next-generation platform including:

Advanced use of automation, artificial intelligence and machine learning



The "Ask Affinix" feature within Affinix analytics



Roadmap of technology and tools to augment Affinix

Continued focus on service delivery excellence

A Leader designation on the NEAT vendor evaluation is based on a combination of analyst assessments and feedback from the RPO vendor's clients. Interviews with clients focus on measuring the vendor's ability to deliver immediate benefit as well as evaluating the vendor's suitability to meet future requirements.

Learn more about PeopleScout's 2023 NelsonHall NEAT Vendor Evaluation by downloading the full report .

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., Continental Europe, and India, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's research is based on rigorous, all-original research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth, and insight of its analysis.

About PeopleScout

PeopleScout, a TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) company, is a leading RPO provider managing talent solutions that span the global economy, with end-to-end MSP and talent advisory capabilities supporting total workforce needs. PeopleScout boasts 96% client retention managing the most complex programs in the industry. The company's thousands of forward-looking talent professionals provide clients with the edge in the people business by consistently delivering now while anticipating what's next. Affinix™, PeopleScout's proprietary talent acquisition platform, empowers faster engagement with the best talent through an AI-driven, consumer-like candidate experience and optimizes the talent process through data and actionable insights. Leveraging the power of data gleaned from engaging millions of candidates and contingent associates every year, PeopleScout has served clients in more than 70 countries with headquarters in Chicago, Sydney and London and global delivery centers in Toronto, Montreal, Bristol, Krakow, Gurgaon and Bangalore. For more information, please visit www.peoplescout.com.

Press Contact

Taylor Winchell

Senior Manager, External Communications

[email protected]

1-253-680-8291

SOURCE PeopleScout