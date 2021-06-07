PeopleScout Named a Leader on HRO Today's 2021 MSP Baker's Dozen

CHICAGO, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleScout has been recognized as a leader in Managed Service Provider (MSP) solutions on HRO Today's annual MSP Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings for 2021.

"Every year since the inception of the MSP Baker's Dozen, PeopleScout has earned its place as an industry leader through its innovative and consultative approach to MSP," said Elliot Clark, CEO and Chairman of SharedXpertise and HRO Today. "As organizations look to MSP and Total Workforce Solutions models coming out of the pandemic, PeopleScout has and continues to be one of only a few top choices in the market for this rapidly growing holistic approach to workforce services."

PeopleScout's Beyond the Expected™ MSP service approach is supported by innovative thinking that challenges the status quo.

"It is an honor to again be named a leader on the annual MSP Baker's Dozen," said PeopleScout President Brannon Lacey. "Thank you to our valued clients for trusting in PeopleScout to help navigate the changing needs brought about by the pandemic. As employers continue to rebound during the Great Rehire, we will be with them every step of the way with the very best in innovative contingent workforce solutions."

PeopleScout MSP solutions offer the expertise, technology, resources and grit to solve the toughest staffing challenges and help employers build a contingent workforce with the best talent, now and in the future. PeopleScout MSP solutions go beyond the cost controls and process administration typical of standard MSP programs to deliver consultative insight and a uniquely transparent approach to partnership that will move your business forward.

PeopleScout's MSP solutions are also powered by Affinix™, PeopleScout's award-winning proprietary talent technology , to harness the power of data and analytics, allowing clear visibility across contingent workforces and other labor channels for a total workforce view. Embedded within PeopleScout's talent solutions, Affinix is a robust platform that delivers speed and scalability to our MSP clients.

HRO Today surveys current buyers of MSP services for its Baker's Dozen, which ranks the top 13 MSPs in the industry. PeopleScout has been named a Leader on this elite list every year since its inception. Learn more on the HRO Today Magazine website.

About PeopleScout

PeopleScout, a TrueBlue company, is a leading RPO provider managing talent solutions that span the global economy, with end-to-end MSP and talent advisory capabilities supporting total workforce needs. PeopleScout boasts 97% client retention managing the most complex programs in the industry. The company's thousands of forward-looking talent professionals provide clients with the edge in the people business by consistently delivering now while anticipating what's next. Affinix, PeopleScout's proprietary talent acquisition platform, empowers faster engagement with the best talent through an AI-driven, consumer-like candidate experience with one-point ATS and VMS integration and single sign-on. Leveraging the power of data gleaned from engaging millions of candidates and contingent associates every year, PeopleScout enhances talent intelligence for clients across more than 70 countries with headquarters in Chicago, Sydney and London and global delivery centers in Toronto, Montreal, Bristol, Krakow, Gurgaon and Bangalore. For more information, please visit www.peoplescout.com.

