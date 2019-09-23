PeopleScout Named a Leader on HRO Today's RPO Baker's Dozen

CHICAGO, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleScout, a TrueBlue company and leading global provider of talent solutions, has been recognized as an Enterprise RPO Leader on HRO Today's 2019 Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings. PeopleScout was also ranked as a Healthcare RPO Leader on this year's survey.

"Thank you to our clients for their continued support. We are honored to again be ranked an Enterprise RPO Leader," said PeopleScout President Taryn Owen. "At PeopleScout, we are inspired to find, engage and deliver the best talent for our clients. This recognition supports the work that we do in partnership with our clients to achieve what's next in talent acquisition."

PeopleScout continues to evolve its recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions for the future. With strong rankings on the Enterprise and Healthcare RPO Baker's Dozen lists, three consecutive No. 1 rankings on the MSP Baker's Dozen, the company's proprietary Affinix™ technology and the evolution of the company's award-winning talent advisory solutions, PeopleScout is uniquely positioned to provide innovative talent solutions across the total workforce spectrum.

HRO Today surveys current buyers of RPO services for its Baker's Dozen, which ranks the top 13 RPOs in the industry. Learn more by viewing the HRO Today Magazine website.

To learn more about PeopleScout's recruitment process outsourcing solutions, please visit www.peoplescout.com/rpo.

About PeopleScout

PeopleScout, a TrueBlue company, is the world's largest RPO provider managing talent solutions that span the global economy, with end-to-end MSP capabilities supporting total workforce needs. PeopleScout boasts 98 percent client retention managing the most complex programs in the industry. The company's thousands of forward-looking talent professionals provide clients with the edge in the people business by consistently delivering now while anticipating what's next. Affinix™, PeopleScout's proprietary talent acquisition platform, empowers faster engagement with the best talent through an AI-driven, consumer-like candidate experience with one-point ATS and VMS integration and single sign-on. Leveraging the power of data gleaned from engaging millions of candidates and contingent associates every year, PeopleScout enhances talent intelligence for clients across more than 70 countries with headquarters in Chicago, Sydney and London and global delivery centers in Charlotte, Toronto, Montreal, Bristol, Krakow, Gurgaon and Bangalore. For more information about PeopleScout and its Now to Next brand promise, please visit www.peoplescout.com.

Press Contact:

Caroline Sabetti

Global VP of Marketing and Communications

312-560-9173

csabetti@peoplescout.com

SOURCE PeopleScout

Related Links

http://www.peoplescout.com

