PeopleScout Named the No. 1 Provider on HRO Today's Total Workforce Solutions Baker's Dozen

CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleScout has been named the No. 1 global Total Workforce Solutions provider on HRO Today's 2020 Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings. In addition, PeopleScout was also named the No. 1 provider in the Quality of Service and Breadth of Service categories. The annual Baker's Dozen for Total Workforce Solutions is based solely on feedback from buyers.

"With expert knowledge in RPO, MSP and Talent Advisory and a deep commitment to technology innovation and constantly improving client and candidate experience, PeopleScout is well positioned to provide buyers with holistic talent solutions and the strategy to prepare them for what's next," said Elliot Clark, CEO and chairman of SharedXpertise and HRO Today. "In one of the most challenging business climates in history, any organization looking for a Total Workforce Solutions partner should consider PeopleScout as one of the best choices and, based on the 2020 data, the best choice."

PeopleScout's Total Workforce Solutions blend Recruitment Process Outsourcing and Managed Service Provider services to meet clients' individual talent acquisition needs. Total Workforce Solutions take a holistic approach to workforce planning and strategy—whether organizations are in need of permanent hires, contingent workers or both.

"At PeopleScout, we are fortunate to have exceptional clients who trust us to help them face their toughest talent challenges and a team committed to earning that trust every day," said Brannon Lacey, President of PeopleScout. "In a year like no other, it is incredibly meaningful to be rated No. 1 for our combined MSP and RPO service offerings—both because the ratings are based on client feedback and because of our belief in the importance of holistic talent solutions."

PeopleScout continues to be a leader in RPO, MSP and Total Workforce Solutions. Most recently, PeopleScout was named a Leader—the highest rating—in every category in NelsonHall's global 2020 NEAT Vendor Evaluation for RPO. Earlier in 2020, PeopleScout was named the largest RPO provider in North America and a Leader in Everest Group's RPO Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2020. Also in 2020, PeopleScout was named a global leader in HRO Today's Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings for MSP and RPO—as well as a leading RPO provider in EMEA and the No. 1 RPO provider in APAC for the second consecutive year.

PeopleScout's proprietary talent acquisition technology Affinix™ was named a Gold winner for Best Advance in Talent Acquisition Technology in Brandon Hall Group's 2020 Human Capital Management (HCM) Excellence Awards program. In addition, Affinix, was named a winner in the 2020 American Business Awards in the Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Solution — Business Technology category and a Silver winner in the Most Innovative Product Feature of the Year - Enterprise category in the 10th annual Best in Biz Awards.

You can view the full Total Workforce Solutions 2020 Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings here.

About PeopleScout

PeopleScout, a TrueBlue company, is the world's largest RPO provider managing talent solutions that span the global economy, with end-to-end MSP and talent advisory capabilities supporting total workforce needs. PeopleScout boasts 97% client retention managing the most complex programs in the industry. The company's thousands of forward-looking talent professionals provide clients with the edge in the people business by consistently delivering now while anticipating what's next. Affinix™, PeopleScout's proprietary talent acquisition platform, empowers faster engagement with the best talent through an AI-driven, consumer-like candidate experience with one-point ATS and VMS integration and single sign-on. Leveraging the power of data gleaned from engaging millions of candidates and contingent associates every year, PeopleScout enhances talent intelligence for clients across more than 70 countries with headquarters in Chicago, Sydney and London and global delivery centers in Toronto, Montreal, Charlotte, Bristol, Krakow, Gurgaon and Bangalore. For more information, please visit www.peoplescout.com.

Press Contact:

Sarah Katz Candelario

Director of Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

312-915-5544

SOURCE PeopleScout

Related Links

http://www.peoplescout.com

