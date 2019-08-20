PeopleScout President Taryn Owen Honored as Winner in the Annual 2019 Women World Awards® Female Executive of the Year - Business Services Category

CHICAGO, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleScout President Taryn Owen was named a winner at the Women World Awards® in the Female Executive of the Year – Business Services category. The annual Women World Awards program encompasses the world's best in leadership, innovation, organizational performance, new products and services, and milestones from every major industry in the world.

"It's an honor to be recognized alongside so many impressive women," said Owen. "I'm grateful for this award and inspired to continue to further our culture of inclusion and empowerment for our entire team at PeopleScout."

Owen was recognized for her accomplishments as president of PeopleScout, a TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) company and the world's largest RPO provider. PeopleScout connects more than 300,000 job seekers with full-time employment annually. During her tenure, PeopleScout has grown through a combination of organic growth, acquisition and vertical integration.

Owen successfully led the company through three acquisitions and the integration of Managed Service Provider (MSP) services from a sister company. Owen also led the company through the launch of AffinixTM, PeopleScout's proprietary talent technology tool that provides a consumer-like candidate experience and enables a competitive advantage for clients.

Judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices from around the world participated and their average scores determined the 2019 award winners. Other winners represented companies including Hotwire, Wolters Kluwer and AARP.

About PeopleScout

PeopleScout, a TrueBlue company, is the world's largest RPO provider managing talent solutions that span the global economy, with end-to-end MSP and talent advisory capabilities supporting total workforce needs. PeopleScout boasts 98% client retention managing the most complex programs in the industry. The company's thousands of forward-looking talent professionals provide clients with the edge in the people business by consistently delivering now while anticipating what's next. Affinix, PeopleScout's proprietary talent acquisition platform, empowers faster engagement with the best talent through an AI-driven, consumer-like candidate experience with one-point ATS and VMS integration and single sign-on. Leveraging the power of data gleaned from engaging millions of candidates and contingent associates every year, PeopleScout enhances talent intelligence for clients across more than 70 countries with headquarters in Chicago, Sydney and London and global delivery centers in Toronto, Montreal, Charlotte, Bristol, Krakow, Gurgaon and Bangalore. For more information, please visit www.peoplescout.com.

About the Women World Awards

Women World Awards are an annual industry and peers recognition program honoring women in business and the professions and organizations of all types and sizes in North America, Europe, Middle-East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Latin-America. The Annual Women World Awards is part of the SVUS Awards® recognition program from Silicon Valley in the United States of America which also includes other programs such as CEO World Awards, Consumer World Awards, Customer Sales and Service World Awards, Golden Bridge Awards, Globee Awards, Info Security PG's Global Excellence Awards, Network Products Guide's IT World Awards, Pillar World Awards, and PR World Awards. For complete list of winners visit https://womenworldawards.com/winners/2019-winners/

