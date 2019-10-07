PeopleScout's Affinix™ Talent Technology Awarded Most Innovative Enterprise Solution at the 2019 ReSIs Awards

CHICAGO, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Affinix™, PeopleScout's proprietary talent technology, won "Most Innovative Enterprise Solution" in the 2019 Recruiting Service Innovation (ReSIs) Awards at TAtech North America in Austin, Texas on September 25. Affinix creates a superior user experience that mimics the simplicity and usability of the best consumer websites to drive improved results for the talent acquisition process.

Affinix was designed in response to changes in candidate preferences, skills shortages and digital disruption. Emerging technologies and the latest talent acquisition tools extend across Affinix, streamlining the sourcing, screening and candidate engagement process to identify the top talent more efficiently.

"In this competitive talent technology landscape, we're honored to be recognized as the Most Innovative Enterprise Solution at this year's ReSIs Awards," said PeopleScout President Taryn Owen. "Our Affinix team is laser-focused on staying on top of the trends in talent acquisition and evolving our product roadmap to ensure that best-of-breed tools are available to our clients as part of Affinix to create an exceptional experience for both the recruiter and the candidate."

Embedded within PeopleScout's talent solutions, Affinix delivers speed and scalability while leveraging artificial intelligence, recruitment marketing, a mobile-first application process, virtual assessment and scheduling, machine learning, predictive analytics and other emerging technologies with easy one-point applicant tracking system (ATS) and vendor management system (VMS) integration.

Affinix has delivered significant performance improvements to PeopleScout clients in North America and APAC and was recently introduced to the European marketplace.

Artificial intelligence identifies an average of 43 more candidates per requisition

Percentage of candidates applying on mobile devices increases nearly three-fold

Applicant conversion has increased from an average of 30% to 80% with easy apply features

Virtual assessment and scheduling reduce time-to-fill by as much as 35%

The Recruiting Service Innovation Awards, or the ReSIs, recognize innovations in talent acquisition – the organizations, people, products and services committed to optimizing the recruiter experience. An international selection committee composed of analysts and talent acquisition professionals evaluated the nominations submitted for the 2019 competition.

PeopleScout continues to lead the talent acquisition industry with its innovative talent technology and solutions. In 2018, Affinix won the gold award in the "Best Advance in RPO Technology" category in Brandon Hall Group's Human Capital Management (HCM) Excellence Awards and the HRO Today TekTonic Award in the "Candidate Experience" category. In 2019, PeopleScout was named the No. 1 MSP provider for the third consecutive year and an Enterprise and Healthcare RPO Leader on HRO Today's Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings. Also in 2019, PeopleScout was named a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group's RPO Services PEAK Matrix™ Assessment and a Leader in all categories on the NelsonHall NEAT vendor evaluation for RPO.

About PeopleScout

PeopleScout, a TrueBlue company, is the world's largest RPO provider managing talent solutions that span the global economy, with end-to-end MSP capabilities supporting total workforce needs. PeopleScout boasts 98% client retention managing the most complex programs in the industry. The company's thousands of forward-looking talent professionals provide clients with the edge in the people business by consistently delivering now while anticipating what's next. Affinix™, PeopleScout's proprietary talent acquisition platform, empowers faster engagement with the best talent through an AI-driven, consumer-like candidate experience with one-point ATS and VMS integration and single sign-on. Leveraging the power of data gleaned from engaging millions of candidates and contingent associates every year, PeopleScout enhances talent intelligence for clients across more than 70 countries with headquarters in Chicago, Sydney and London and global delivery centers in Charlotte, Toronto, Montreal, Bristol, Krakow, Gurgaon and Bangalore. For more information about PeopleScout and its Now to Next brand promise, please visit www.peoplescout.com.

Press Contact

Caroline Sabetti

Global Leader of Marketing & Communications

+1 312 560 9173

csabetti@peoplescout.com

SOURCE PeopleScout

Related Links

http://www.peoplescout.com

