PeopleScout's Affinix™ Talent Technology Wins Gold for HR Software Enterprise Product of the Year in 9th Annual Best in Biz Awards

CHICAGO, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleScout's proprietary talent acquisition technology Affinix has been named a gold winner in the HR Software Enterprise Product of the Year category in the 2019 Best in Biz Awards. Winners were determined based on scoring from prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America, including AdWeek, Associated Press, Barron's, Consumer Affairs, USA Today and Wired.

Affinix creates an engaging hiring process that mimics the usability of the best consumer websites to drive improved results for the talent acquisition process. Designed in response to changes in candidate preferences, skills shortages and digital disruption, Affinix provides access to the latest talent acquisition tools in one platform. Artificial intelligence, machine learning and other emerging technologies extend across Affinix, streamlining the sourcing, screening and candidate engagement process to identify the top talent more efficiently.

"Affinix improves outcomes for recruiters and candidates by making applying for a job simpler and more convenient," said Taryn Owen, President of PeopleScout. "We continue to think creatively to find better ways for our clients to connect with the talent they need and we are committed to ongoing Affinix success and product innovation. This recognition by the Best of Biz judges is exciting validation of the strength of the Affinix product."

Launched in 2017, Affinix has delivered significant performance improvements to PeopleScout clients in the Americas and Asia Pacific. In September 2019, Affinix was introduced to the European marketplace to help employers expedite and simplify the process of acquiring new talent.

Affinix Performance Improvements

Artificial intelligence identifies an average of 43 more candidates per requisition.

Percentage of candidates applying on mobile increases nearly three-fold.

Applicant conversion has increased from an average of 30% to 80% with easy apply features.

Virtual assessment and scheduling reduce time-to-fill by as much as 35%.

Affinix Recognition

Affinix won "Most Innovative Enterprise Solution" in the 2019 Recruiting Service Innovation (ReSIs) Awards at TAtech North America in Austin, Texas on September 25 .

on . Affinix won the 2018 gold award in the "Best Advance in RPO Technology" category in Brandon Hall Group's Human Capital Management (HCM) Excellence Awards.

Affinix won the 2018 HRO Today TekTonic award in the Candidate Experience category.

PeopleScout continues to lead the talent acquisition industry with its innovative talent technology and solutions. In 2019, PeopleScout was named the No. 1 MSP provider for the third consecutive year, the No. 1 RPO provider in APAC, the No. 3 RPO provider in EMEA and an Enterprise and Healthcare RPO Leader on HRO Today's Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings. PeopleScout was named a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group's RPO Services 2019 PEAK Matrix™ Assessment and a Leader in all categories on the NelsonHall 2019 NEAT vendor evaluation for RPO.

About PeopleScout

PeopleScout, a TrueBlue company, is the world's largest RPO provider managing talent solutions that span the global economy, with end-to-end MSP capabilities supporting total workforce needs. PeopleScout boasts 97% client retention managing the most complex programs in the industry. The company's thousands of forward-looking talent professionals provide clients with the edge in the people business by consistently delivering now while anticipating what's next. Affinix™, PeopleScout's proprietary talent acquisition platform, empowers faster engagement with the best talent through an AI-driven, consumer-like candidate experience with one-point ATS and VMS integration and single sign-on. Leveraging the power of data gleaned from engaging millions of candidates and contingent associates every year, PeopleScout enhances talent intelligence for clients across more than 70 countries with headquarters in Chicago, Sydney and London and global delivery centers in Charlotte, Toronto, Montreal, Bristol, Krakow, Gurgaon and Bangalore. For more information about PeopleScout and its Now to Next brand promise, please visit www.peoplescout.com.

