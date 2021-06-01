PeopleScout's Affinix™ Wins Best Analytics, Measurement, and Business Impact Solution in 2021 HR Tech Awards

CHICAGO, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleScout's proprietary talent technology, AffinixTM, has been named a winner for Best Analytics, Measurement, and Business Impact Solution in the 2021 HR Tech Awards, powered by Lighthouse Research & Advisory. The award recognizes a talent acquisition solution that is focused on helping customers measure results and outcomes.

"Increasingly, we're seeing the RPO space as technology partners and leaders," said Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer at Lighthouse Research & Advisory. "PeopleScout is delivering on this with its Affinix solution."

Affinix brings together ATS, candidate relationship management (CRM) systems, artificial

intelligence, machine learning, digital marketing, predictive analytics and digital interviewing to provide a seamless experience for candidates, rapidly supply a qualified talent pool to hiring leaders, and drive efficiencies through innovation. The power of Affinix extends beyond enhancing the candidate experience and driving significant performance improvements to offering valuable insights and opportunities for future efficiency.

"With the demand for talent rapidly increasing, employers need to be able to use data to make informed decisions about their hiring process," said PeopleScout President Brannon Lacey. "Harnessing the power of analytics helps employers quickly optimize their processes in order to focus on what will drive the greatest business impact. Affinix provides a single source of truth about your recruitment process to drive data-driven business decisions and improve the candidate experience."

PeopleScout provides reporting tools and data through Affinix Analytics. The data within this tool includes job seeker analytics and operational metrics that provide insights on the end-to-end recruitment process. Affinix Analytics enables users to:

Improve hiring speed and accuracy

Monitor trends to visually identify areas of success and opportunities for improvement

Empower decision making by using artificial intelligence and machine learning to highlight insights, anomalies and predictions

Analyze their recruitment process and drill into areas of interest

Review performance, including individual hiring manager and recruiter metrics, to drive actions

Access key indicators via dashboards

Leverage survey data to assess candidate and hiring manager experience

Limit content to specific audiences using advanced security options

PeopleScout continues to redefine talent technology and anticipate client needs with Affinix. Recent recognition for Affinix includes:

About PeopleScout

PeopleScout, a TrueBlue company, is a leading RPO provider managing talent solutions that span the global economy, with end-to-end MSP and talent advisory capabilities supporting total workforce needs. PeopleScout boasts 97% client retention managing the most complex programs in the industry. The company's thousands of forward-looking talent professionals provide clients with the edge in the people business by consistently delivering now while anticipating what's next. Affinix, PeopleScout's proprietary talent acquisition platform, empowers faster engagement with the best talent through an AI-driven, consumer-like candidate experience with one-point ATS and VMS integration and single sign-on. Leveraging the power of data gleaned from engaging millions of candidates and contingent associates every year, PeopleScout enhances talent intelligence for clients across more than 70 countries with headquarters in Chicago, Sydney and London and global delivery centers in Toronto, Montreal, Bristol, Krakow, Gurgaon and Bangalore. For more information, please visit www.peoplescout.com.

