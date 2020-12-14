PeopleScout's Affinix™ Wins Gold for Best Advance in Talent Acquisition Technology in Brandon Hall Group's 2020 Human Capital Management Excellence Awards

CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleScout's proprietary talent acquisition technology, Affinix™, has been named a Gold winner for Best Advance in Talent Acquisition Technology in Brandon Hall Group's 2020 Human Capital Management (HCM) Excellence Awards program. In addition, Affinix was named a Silver winner in the Most Innovative Product Feature of the Year - Enterprise category in the 10th annual Best in Biz Awards.

PeopleScout was recognized for continuing to accelerate innovation in talent acquisition technology to support employers as they shifted to a virtual hiring process in response to the pandemic. PeopleScout was quick to enhance Affinix features such as virtual interviews, digital assessments and virtual hiring events to help companies safely and easily acquire talent without face-to-face interactions.

"Our vision for Affinix has always been to meet clients and candidates where they are; this year that has meant helping clients pivot to a virtual experience without sacrificing candidate experience," said PeopleScout President Brannon Lacey. "This recognition from BrandonHall and Best in Biz is a true testament to the power of Affinix to make it easier for companies and job seekers to connect—no matter the obstacles."

Affinix meets the growing demand for an AI-enabled and consumer-like candidate experience by providing the right balance of automation with human-touch and personalization. By reimagining the sourcing and recruiting process from start to finish, Affinix leverages cutting-edge talent acquisition technology for a seamless experience and better results.

Launched in 2017, Affinix has delivered significant performance improvements to PeopleScout clients:

Artificial intelligence identifies an average of 43 more candidates per requisition.

Percentage of candidates applying on mobile increases nearly three-fold.

Applicant conversion increases from an average of 30% to 80% with easy apply features.

Virtual assessment and scheduling reduce time-to-fill by as much as 35%.

PeopleScout continues to lead the talent acquisition industry with its innovative talent technology and solutions. Previous recognition for Affinix includes:

In 2020, PeopleScout was also named a Leader, the highest rating, in every category in NelsonHall's global 2020 NEAT Vendor Evaluation for RPO; the largest RPO provider in North America and a Leader in Everest Group's Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2020; and a global leader in HRO Today's Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings for MSP and RPO.

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group is a research and analyst firm, with more than 10,000 clients globally and 25 years of delivering research-based solutions that empower excellence in organizations around the world through our research and tools each and every day. Our vision is to inspire a better workplace experience. Our mission is to empower excellence in organizations around the world through our research and tools each and every day.

About Best in Biz Awards

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has been the only independent business awards program judged by a who's who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Over the years, judges in the premier awards program have ranged from Associated Press to the Wall Street Journal and winners have spanned the spectrum, from blue-chip companies that form the bedrock of the global economy to some of the world's most innovative start-ups and nimble local companies. Each year, Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in 90 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and CSR, media, PR and other categories. For more information, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com

About PeopleScout

PeopleScout, a TrueBlue company, is the world's largest RPO provider managing talent solutions that span the global economy, with end-to-end MSP capabilities supporting total workforce needs. PeopleScout boasts 97% client retention managing the most complex programs in the industry. The company's thousands of forward-looking talent professionals provide clients with the edge in the people business by consistently delivering now while anticipating what's next. Affinix™, PeopleScout's proprietary talent acquisition platform, empowers faster engagement with the best talent through an AI-driven, consumer-like candidate experience with one-point ATS and VMS integration and single sign-on. Leveraging the power of data gleaned from engaging millions of candidates and contingent associates every year, PeopleScout enhances talent intelligence for clients across more than 70 countries with headquarters in Chicago, Sydney and London and global delivery centers in Charlotte, Toronto, Montreal, Bristol, Krakow, Gurgaon and Bangalore. For more information about PeopleScout and its Now to Next brand promise, please visit www.peoplescout.com.

