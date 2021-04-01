PeopleScout's UK-Based Talent Advisory Team, TMP Holdings Limited ("TMP"), Wins the Employee Engagement Award at the 2021 Recruitment Advertising Design (RAD) Awards

LONDON, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleScout won the highly competitive Employee Engagement award at the 2021 RAD Awards for its work with King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

The judges described the campaign as "topical, timely, brave and rewarding." The judges added that "everything was aligned for this project, and it's a very well-deserved winner."

King's College Hospital wanted to show appreciation to their staff in the aftermath of phase one of COVID-19 and looked to raise awareness of open positions to support the significant hiring needs related to the pandemic.

The PeopleScout team developed the "Big Thank You" campaign, which consisted of 300 pieces of "thank you" artwork constructed in 18 installations. Each piece of artwork featured a portrait photograph of an employee and a quote from a colleague describing the employee's work and thanking them for what they had done. The campaign showcased 166 valued employees across a range of clinical and nonclinical roles.

Nicola Ranger, Chief Nurse & Executive Director of Midwifery said of the campaign: "The staff response to these images has been extraordinary and has created a real buy-in and the internal buzz that we were after. It has been fantastic and has gone way beyond my expectations. Thank you so much."

"We are honored to be recognized for this incredibly meaningful campaign," said Andrew Wilkinson, Executive Leader, Group Managing Director – EMEA and APAC. "The pandemic has fundamentally changed the way we must approach recruitment marketing and employer branding. With this campaign, we had an opportunity to address recruiting issues by showcasing the power of team and recognizing how essential each individual's effort is to ultimately delivering an exemplary experience during a challenging time."

This recognition builds upon PeopleScout's history of top award honors. In 2020, PeopleScout won four Recruitment Marketing Awards (RMAs), including Agency of the Year and Campaign of the Year. PeopleScout also won four 2020 RAD awards, including Work of the Year as well as in the Innovation, Use of Social and Out of Home Advertising categories.

Learn more about the making of the "Big Thank You" campaign.

To learn more about PeopleScout and how PeopleScout delivers Next Generation RPO visit www.peoplescout.com.

About PeopleScout

PeopleScout, a TrueBlue company, is a leading RPO provider managing talent solutions that span the global economy, with end-to-end MSP and talent advisory capabilities supporting total workforce needs. PeopleScout boasts 97% client retention managing the most complex programs in the industry. The company's thousands of forward-looking talent professionals provide clients with the edge in the people business by consistently delivering now while anticipating what's next. Affinix™, PeopleScout's proprietary talent acquisition platform, empowers faster engagement with the best talent through an AI-driven, consumer-like candidate experience with one-point ATS and VMS integration and single sign-on. Leveraging the power of data gleaned from engaging millions of candidates and contingent associates every year, PeopleScout enhances talent intelligence for clients across more than 70 countries with headquarters in Chicago, Sydney and London and global delivery centers in Charlotte, Toronto, Montreal, Bristol, Krakow, Gurgaon and Bangalore. For more information about PeopleScout and its Now to Next brand promise, please visit www.peoplescout.com.

Press Contact

Sarah Katz Candelario

Director of Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

312-915-5544

SOURCE PeopleScout

Related Links

http://www.peoplescout.com

