PeopleShare Acquires Best Practices Staffing Inc.

This marks the second acquisition for PeopleShare this year, after acquiring Reliance Staffing in Virginia Beach, Virginia in April. PeopleShare gained five offices in Virginia's Hampton Roads area, strengthening the range of offices on the Mid-Atlantic region.

Founded in 2008, Best Practices Staffing, now a PeopleShare company, has four offices in the Chicago area, including Burbank, Bolingbrook, Crest Hill and Frankfort. Best Practices' owner Betty Myers welcomes this acquisition by saying, "Over the years I have operated Best Practices with the highest degree of credibility, integrity and ethics. We have placed priority on sustaining our employees' jobs. Now we will join forces with PeopleShare to secure our company's future by exceeding our customers' expectations even further."

PeopleShare co-founder Ryan Clark spoke highly of his new partner, saying, "This is a great step forward for both PeopleShare and Best Practices Staffing. This opportunity that we have to partner with Betty and learn from her team is really exciting, and we're ready to get started."

For a complete listing of the services that PeopleShare provides to the East Coast and Midwest, visit their websites at www.peopleshareworks.com/about-us and www.bpstaffing.com.

About PeopleShare

Since 2005, PeopleShare's award-winning staffing solutions have made us a business leader as one of the largest staffing companies on the East Coast, now expanding into the Midwest. Our years of experience and industry insight help us recruit the most talented people in the market and successfully match over 100,000 people with top companies. We specialize in temporary, temp-to-hire, and direct hire staffing in the clerical, light industrial, and financial sectors, with a far-reaching client database that encompasses much of the East Coast and now the Midwest.

