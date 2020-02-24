PeopleStrategy Delivers the Benefits of Technology to Those in Need Through Its Laptops of Love Program

EDISON, N.J., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2016, PeopleStrategy CEO, Randy Cooper along with his wife, Lisa, and son, Kiefer, created "Inspire Reuse," a program through which they donated gently used household items to better serve those in need within their local community.

Wanting to extend the reach of the program, Randy coordinated with PeopleStrategy's IT department to procure laptops that could be periodically awarded to students located in the U.S. As laptops are internally recycled, the refurbished units are made available to the Inspire Reuse program. Throughout the year, PeopleStrategy holds online "contests" directed to teachers in underprivileged schools. Teachers then nominate students who demonstrate the desire, strength and will to overcome adversity and challenges they face every day.

Motivated by the success of Inspire Reuse, PeopleStrategy launched a similar program, Laptops of Love, aimed at supporting its client base through corporate philanthropy. To determine the first recipients of the Laptops of Love event, PeopleStrategy's Client Success Partners nominated clients who they believed would most benefit based on the organization's mission and impact to those in need

The following non-profit organizations were selected to be the inaugural Laptops of Love recipients:

Located in Somerset, New Jersey, The Center School is a state-accredited facility for bright, learning-disabled students. Since it was founded in 1971, The Center School has experienced significant growth and today offers individualized learning programs and comprehensive support services to empower students in elementary through high school to reach their fullest potential.

Kids In Distress (KID) is a nationally accredited agency dedicated to the prevention of child abuse, the preservation of the family, and the treatment of abused and neglected children. Founded in 1979, KID began as a shelter for abused and neglected children and today includes two campuses in Broward County, Florida and a foster care office in Palm Beach County. KID's clinical professionals strive to encourage, educate, empower, and equip children and families with the proper tools to ensure a safe and stronger community.

"Kids in Distress is honored to be considered for the laptop donations as part of PeopleStrategy's program initiative," said Annette Gardiner, Chief Human Resource Officer for KID. "We thank you and appreciate the donations."

Since 1983, Homeless Solutions has been offering shelter, services, and supportive housing to the homeless and working poor in Morris County, New Jersey. Homeless Solutions was founded as the Morris Shelter, Inc., which provided beds and meals to men in the Manse of the Presbyterian Church in Morristown. In 1999, the shelter expanded its mission to include the development of affordable housing for working poor families, leading to its current name.

"Homeless Solutions is grateful and honored to receive four brand new Lenovo laptops from Laptops for Love," said Laura Lannin, Chief Financial Officer for Homeless Solutions. "This is a very timely gift as we are in the early stage of refreshing our office computers, and your gift will save us thousands of dollars, which in turn can be used for direct service to the homeless and low-income folks we serve. Thank you so much!"

PeopleStrategy plans to continue both programs, hoping to bring the benefits of technology to as many people in need as possible.

