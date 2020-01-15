PeopleStrategy Enhances Channel Development Team with Addition of Elsa Glorioso, Experienced Health & Benefits Professional

EDISON, N.J., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleStrategy Inc. ®, a full-service brokerage and provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solutions, recently welcomed Elsa Glorioso to its channel sales team. As director of channel development, Glorioso is responsible for the expansion and execution of PeopleStrategy's channel distribution strategy. This effort is a key role in the company's continued growth within the HCM technology and employee benefits markets.

Glorioso comes to PeopleStrategy from TriNet where she worked closely with small and mid-sized (SMB) clients to simplify operations and reduce costs by creating and implementing flexible and reliable business solutions.

Prior to TriNet, Glorioso served as vice president of employee benefits for Quest Insurance Group where she managed a team of top-performing benefit managers and executives as well as cultivated strong client relationships by developing customized benefits packages. Glorioso first entered the sales arena as a health and benefits producer for McGriff Insurance Services, a subsidiary of BB&T Insurance Holdings, Inc. Her transition into sales came after having served three years as an oncology nurse.

"Elsa's knowledge of both the HCM technology and employee benefits markets along with her proven sales record and ability to cultivate successful partnerships made her the ideal candidate to lead the development of PeopleStrategy's channel partner program," said chief growth officer, Jim Prekop. "She will be a key asset as we head into our next growth phase and we are happy to welcome her to the PeopleStrategy team."

"I was drawn to this opportunity by the unique value proposition PeopleStrategy offers the SMB market ," Glorioso said. "Having worked with SMB companies throughout most of my career, I understand the growing need this market has for the comprehensive suite of product and services that PeopleStrategy brings to the table. The ability to obtain an end-to-end HR technology platform plus full brokerage services from a single provider offers significant benefits, especially for companies in the sub-300 market."

About PeopleStrategy Inc.

From intuitive, hire-to-retire HR technology to comprehensive benefits consulting and HR services, PeopleStrategy offers employers a single source for the tools and services necessary to attract, manage and retain talent. Learn more at peoplestrategy.com.

