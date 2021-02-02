PeopleStrategy Hires Marketing Director Chelsea Owens to Lead Marketing Efforts
Feb 02, 2021, 11:00 ET
EDISON, N.J., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleStrategy Inc.®, a full-service brokerage and provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solutions, recently welcomed Chelsea Owens to its marketing and sales team. As a Director of Marketing, Owens is responsible for the expansion and execution of PeopleStrategy's complete go to market program.
Owens comes to PeopleStrategy with a breadth of knowledge in the strategic marketing arena where she helped small to large companies establish their brand presence by driving growth via creative solutions. Prior to PeopleStrategy, Owens served on a Firmwide Communications team where she directed the execution of national industry events and corporate communications to promote the brand while developing and cultivating strategic partnerships.
"I am pleased to have Chelsea join the team. Her positive attitude and energy will help us look for innovative ways to sustain our growth and keep us cutting edge in the industry" says Jim Prekop, CEO of PeopleStrategy.
"As a passionate marketer, this opportunity provided a unique challenge for me to position PeopleStrategy advantageously in the HCM market," Owens said. "I've worked with similar-sized companies throughout my career and understand the growing need this market has for pulling the levers to drive desired market behavior."
About PeopleStrategy Inc.
From intuitive, hire-to-retire HR technology to comprehensive benefits consulting and HR services, PeopleStrategy offers employers a single source for the tools and services necessary to attract, manage and retain talent. Learn more at peoplestrategy.com.
