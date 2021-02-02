PeopleStrategy Hires Marketing Director Chelsea Owens to Lead Marketing Efforts

"Her positive attitude and energy will help us look for innovative ways to sustain our growth and keep us cutting edge" Tweet this

"I am pleased to have Chelsea join the team. Her positive attitude and energy will help us look for innovative ways to sustain our growth and keep us cutting edge in the industry" says Jim Prekop, CEO of PeopleStrategy.

"As a passionate marketer, this opportunity provided a unique challenge for me to position PeopleStrategy advantageously in the HCM market," Owens said. "I've worked with similar-sized companies throughout my career and understand the growing need this market has for pulling the levers to drive desired market behavior."

About PeopleStrategy Inc.

From intuitive, hire-to-retire HR technology to comprehensive benefits consulting and HR services, PeopleStrategy offers employers a single source for the tools and services necessary to attract, manage and retain talent. Learn more at peoplestrategy.com.

