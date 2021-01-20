PeopleStrategy Names Industry Vet Jim Prekop as new CEO

PeopleStrategy, Inc. is excited to announce the appointment of Jim Prekop as our Chief Executive Officer. Tweet this

Randy Cooper, the Founder and former CEO of the company moves into the Chief Strategy Officer role, focused on continuing to refine the company's unique marriage of technology, insurance, and white-glove service.

"Under Jim's experienced leadership we believe PeopleStrategy is well positioned to continue to expand the market for the company's unique solutions. The past year has injected so much disruption for employers and employees alike, now is an exciting time to help deliver innovative solutions that address the new way we all work," explained Jon Phillips, Board Member and Managing Director of First Trust Capital Partners, LLC, PeopleStrategy's primary investor.

Additionally, the company announced that Jerry Tasker has been promoted to the position of President and COO. Mr. Tasker was previously the Chief Client Officer responsible for all client delivery and satisfaction.

About PeopleStrategy Inc.

From intuitive, hire-to-retire HR technology to comprehensive benefits consulting and HR services, PeopleStrategy offers employers a single source for the tools and services necessary to attract, manage and retain talent. Learn more at peoplestrategy.com.

