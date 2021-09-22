PeopleStrategy Partners with Fyle for a Seamless Expense Management Experience

"We are excited to partner with Fyle as they bring a new and innovative approach to Expense Management." Tweet this

With this partnership, Fyle hopes to leverage the capabilities of the HRMS platform to enhance its already powerful expense management software. "At Fyle, we truly believe that employees and finance teams should not be wasting their productive time dealing with business expenses. We built the tool out of personal frustration and we are constantly listening to our customers when it comes to improving our product," says Yash Madhusudhan, CEO and Co-founder of Fyle. "We've created a customer-first culture, and by partnering with PeopleStrategy, we hope to deliver a truly automated and connected process for expense management, saving precious time for employees and ensuring continuous compliance for the company."

The partnership means Fyle's solution is available to PeopleStrategy clients and accessible through the PeopleStrategy platform as an added technology benefit. The cloud-based, AI-powered expense management platform resides within daily productivity apps like Gmail, Outlook, and Slack. Employees can extract expense data, create a new expense, and attach receipts without ever leaving the app, with a single click. Fyle also has an easy-to-use mobile app equipped with intelligent OCR technology. Users can quickly scan and extract data from paper receipts, track mileages powered by Google Maps, and add per diems on the go.

The world has changed over the last two decades. But expense management has remained the same — manual, time-consuming, and complicated. Fyle is the new-age expense management software that works where you work. Nested inside everyday apps, we ensure your expense reporting and expense tracking woes are a challenge of the past. Learn more at fylehq.com.

From intuitive, hire-to-retire HR technology to comprehensive benefits consulting and HR services, PeopleStrategy offers employers a single source for the tools and services necessary to attract, manage and retain talent. Learn more at peoplestrategy.com.

