PeopleStrategy Partners with New Benefits to Provide Clients Access to an Expanded Set of Benefit Solutions and Services

EDISON, N.J., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleStrategy, Inc.®, a full-service brokerage and provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solutions, and New Benefits, a leading provider of non-insured benefit solutions and services, have partnered to provide employers with innovative products that help their employees improve wellness, lower healthcare costs and protect themselves and their families.

"As a 21st century broker, PeopleStrategy is always looking for ways to help our clients attract, manage and retain talent. Being able to offer a comprehensive benefits package that goes beyond traditional medical, dental and vision plans is one way we can help them differentiate themselves," said PeopleStrategy CEO, Randy Cooper. "New Benefits offers a wide array of affordable programs that provide employees the opportunity to experience greater savings while covering their families physical, mental and financial wellness needs."

Through the partnership, PeopleStrategy will offer its clients the opportunity to enhance their benefits package with bundled packages of select New Benefits programs such as telemedicine, pet care and chiropractic care. For those products and services an employer chooses to offer, employees will have the opportunity to enroll during their normal open enrollment process using PeopleStrategy's hire-to-retire HR platform. Adding the New Benefits solutions to traditional healthcare benefit plans PeopleStrategy offers will help its clients reduce absenteeism, reduce healthcare spend and offer a more attractive compensation package.

"PeopleStrategy understands the need for today's employers to go beyond traditional medical benefits to remain competitive in the war for talent," said Greg Schlatter, New Benefits VP of Sales. "We are excited about the opportunity to work with a forward-thinking company like PeopleStrategy that is always looking for innovative ways to help its clients be more successful."

To learn more about the PeopleStrategy / New Benefits partnership, stop by Booth 409 at the Benefits Forum & Expo at the Wynn in Las Vegas on September 25 – 27, 2019.

About PeopleStrategy, Inc.

From intuitive, hire-to-retire HR technology to comprehensive benefits consulting and HR services, PeopleStrategy offers employers a single source for the tools and services necessary to attract, manage and retain talent. A full-service broker, PeopleStrategy works with clients to identify competitive benefits packages to meet the needs of employees, their families and the company's financial obligations. PeopleStrategy also provides clients with a technology suite that simplifies recruiting, hiring and onboarding; payroll and payroll taxes; open enrollment and benefits administration; time and attendance; compliance, reporting and more. Learn more at peoplestrategy.com.

About New Benefits

New Benefits is the leading provider of health, wellness, personal security, financial, travel, and leisure benefit solutions and services—delivered by passionate people who partner with engaged brokers, organizations, and members. We serve associations, insurance companies, banks, credit unions, brokerage/consulting firms, insurance agencies, TPAs, and employers. Learn more at newbenefits.com.

