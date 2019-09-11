PeopleStrategy Partners with Payfactors to Deliver Enhanced Compensation Management

EDISON, N.J., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleStrategy, Inc.®, a full-service brokerage and provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solutions, and Payfactors, a provider of cloud-based compensation data management tools have partnered to offer small and mid-sized businesses access to the data they need to make smart decisions about compensation.

"PeopleStrategy and Payfactors have a shared commitment to leveling the playing field for small businesses," said PeopleStrategy CEO, Randy Cooper. "By incorporating Payfactors into our compensation planning tool, our clients can obtain accurate, timely pay data to help them make more educated decisions around pay. Gone are the days of relying on outdated salary surveys or colleagues."

Earlier this year, Payfactors Free was launched to provide all companies access to pay data that's 100 percent sourced from other HR professionals. In addition to Payfactors Free, the companies will be developing a deeper integration of Payfactors salary survey data into PeopleStrategy's compensation planning functionality in a future release.

"Payfactors Free is all about giving everyone data that's reliable, timely, and relevant to them. PeopleStrategy is all about helping small business be more competitive by delivering the tools and services that benefit employees and the people who manage them," said John Sutliffe, GM of Payfactors Free. "Partnering with a company that shares your goal to make a difference in the SMB space and that can help you achieve that goal is very exciting."

PeopleStrategy also launched a new solution this year – the human capital management (HCM) bundle. Designed to better support professionals looking to build and execute a successful HR strategy while saving their organizations time and money, the HCM bundle marries the company's hire-to-retire HR platform with its world-class employee benefits and administrative services for a comprehensive HCM solution from a single provider.

About PeopleStrategy, Inc.

From intuitive, hire-to-retire HR technology to comprehensive benefits consulting and HR services, PeopleStrategy offers employers a single source for the tools and services necessary to attract, manage and retain talent. A full-service broker, PeopleStrategy works with clients to identify competitive benefits packages to meet the needs of employees, their families and the company's financial obligations. PeopleStrategy also provides clients with a technology suite that simplifies recruiting, hiring and onboarding; payroll and payroll taxes; open enrollment and benefits administration; time and attendance; compliance, reporting and more. Learn more at peoplestrategy.com.

About Payfactors

At Payfactors, we've dedicated our entire careers to the compensation industry. But in 2013, we were fed up. Fed up with the traditional way of doing things. With the outdated processes for market pricing and benchmarking jobs. So we introduced a technology that puts you back in control. A system that works for you — not against you — by giving you the most accurate, real-time data available. We deliver information that helps you be more strategic, so you can spend your time on what really matters: Getting pay right, and using it as a competitive advantage. Learn more at payfactors.com.

