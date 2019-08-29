PeopleStrategy Positioned as a Facilitator in 2019 HCM Technology Value Matrix

EDISON, N.J., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleStrategy, Inc.®, a full-service brokerage and provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solutions, has been named a Facilitator in the 2019 HCM Technology Value Matrix 2019 recently published by Nucleus Research.

The Nucleus HCM Value Matrix measures the ability of HCM vendors to deliver value in usability and functionality and are placed into four categories: Leaders, Experts, Facilitators, and Core Providers. PeopleStrategy received the Facilitator designation based on the ease-of-use and intuitive experience offered by the company's proprietary HR technology suite. Nucleus Research also cited the ability for PeopleStrategy to drive higher levels of usability and improved end-user productivity through a comprehensive set of features and functionality.

"Nucleus found PeopleStrategy had some of the greatest usability among vendors in this year's value matrix, based on strong user feedback for its powerful functionality," said Nucleus Research analyst, Trevor White. "These results showcase how PeopleStrategy is a strong solution for small- and mid-sized organizations."

PeopleStrategy provides small and mid-sized companies access to a cloud-based, hire-to-retire HR platform to manage recruiting and onboarding, employee data and compliance, payroll, time and attendance, open enrollment, performance and compensation and reporting. Earlier this year, PeopleStrategy launched its HCM bundle designed to better support professionals looking to build and execute a successful end-to-end HR strategy while saving their organizations time and money. The HCM bundle marries the company's technology with its world-class employee benefits and administrative services for a comprehensive HCM solution from a single provider.

"Being named a Facilitator in the Nucleus HCM Value Matrix is a testament to PeopleStrategy's investment in products and services that enable our clients to deliver a better employee experience," said PeopleStrategy CEO, Randy Cooper. "We appreciate the recognition by the analysts at Nucleus Research and believe our HCM bundle gives us a shot at a Leader position in 2020."

To learn more about PeopleStrategy, visit peoplestrategy.com.

To access the full Nucleus Research report, visit https://nucleusresearch.com/research/single/hcm-technology-value-matrix-2019/.

About PeopleStrategy, Inc.

From intuitive, hire-to-retire HR technology to comprehensive benefits consulting and HR services, PeopleStrategy offers employers a single source for the tools and services necessary to attract, manage and retain talent. A full-service broker, PeopleStrategy works with clients to identify competitive benefits packages to meet the needs of employees, their families and the company's financial obligations. PeopleStrategy also provides clients with a technology suite that simplifies recruiting, hiring and onboarding; payroll and payroll taxes; open enrollment and benefits administration; time and attendance; compliance, reporting and more. Learn more at peoplestrategy.com.

About Nucleus Research

Nucleus Research is a global provider of investigative, case-based technology research and advisory services. We deliver the numbers that drive business decisions. For more information, visit NucleusResearch.com or follow us on Twitter @NucleusResearch.

