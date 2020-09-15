PeopleStrategy Positioned as a Facilitator in 2020 HCM Technology Value Matrix

EDISON, N.J., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleStrategy Inc.®, a full-service brokerage and provider of comprehensive, cloud-based HR solutions, has been named a Facilitator in the 2020 Human Capital Management (HCM) Technology Value Matrix published by Nucleus Research.

The Nucleus HCM Value Matrix measures the ability of HCM vendors to deliver value in usability and functionality and are placed into four categories: Leaders, Experts, Facilitators, and Core Providers. PeopleStrategy received the Facilitator designation based on the ease-of-use and intuitive experience offered by the company's proprietary HR technology suite. Nucleus Research also cited the ability for PeopleStrategy to drive higher levels of usability and improved end-user productivity through a comprehensive set of features and functionality.

"Nucleus found PeopleStrategy had some of the greatest usability among vendors in this year's value matrix, based on strong user feedback for its powerful functionality," said Nucleus Research analyst, Trevor White. "These results showcase how PeopleStrategy is a strong solution for small- and mid-sized organizations."

PeopleStrategy provides small and mid-sized companies access to a cloud-based, hire-to-retire HR platform to manage recruiting and onboarding, employee data and compliance, payroll, time and attendance, open enrollment, performance and compensation and reporting. As a full-service brokerage, PeopleStrategy marries the company's technology with its world-class employee benefits and administrative services for a comprehensive HCM solution from a single provider.

"Being named a Facilitator in the Nucleus HCM Value Matrix reflects PeopleStrategy's continuous investment in products and services that enable our clients to deliver a better employee experience," said PeopleStrategy Chief Growth Officer, Jim Prekop. "We appreciate the recognition by the analysts at Nucleus Research and believe the ongoing enhancements we are making to our user experience, benefits programs and partnerships will propel us into the Leadership quadrant very soon."

To access the full Nucleus Research report, visit https://nucleusresearch.com/research/single/hcm-technology-value-matrix-2020/.

About PeopleStrategy Inc.

From intuitive, hire-to-retire HR technology to comprehensive benefits consulting and HR services, PeopleStrategy offers employers a single source for the expertise, tools and services necessary to attract, manage and retain talent. Learn more at www.peoplestrategy.com.

Contact Information

Lesley Lyons, Marketing Director

Phone: 404-410-4154

Email: [email protected]

About Nucleus Research

Nucleus Research is a global provider of investigative, case-based technology research and advisory services. We deliver the numbers that drive business decisions. For more information, visit NucleusResearch.com or follow us on Twitter @NucleusResearch.

