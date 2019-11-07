PeopleStrategy Principal Engineer, Emily Robinson, Selected as a Top Woman Leader in SaaS

EDISON, N.J., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleStrategy, Inc.®, a full-service brokerage and provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solutions, is proud to announce the selection of Emily Robinson, Principal Engineer, to The Software Report's list of The Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS of 2019.

"Emily has had a significant impact since joining PeopleStrategy over six years ago," said Randy Cooper, PeopleStrategy CEO. "In addition to designing and leading key strategic enhancements to our flagship HR software application, Emily has helped develop and implement standard processes that have improved the efficiency and productivity of our development team. We are thrilled that Emily has been publicly recognized for her exceptional leadership within the software industry."

The Software Report publishes the Top 50 list each year to recognize accomplished women and the companies they represent for building and supporting a culture that celebrates and supports the advancement of women.

The 2019 women leader awardees were selected based on careful consideration of the large number of nominations the publication received. The evaluation focused on the nominee's character, accomplishments and the degree to which each woman has positively impacted her organization.

PeopleStrategy would like to congratulate Emily and the rest of the women named to The Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS of 2019! The complete feature article can be read here: https://www.thesoftwarereport.com/the-top-50-women-leaders-in-saas-of-2019/.

About PeopleStrategy Inc.

From intuitive, hire-to-retire HR technology to comprehensive benefits consulting and HR services, PeopleStrategy offers employers a single source for the tools and services necessary to attract, manage and retain talent. Learn more at peoplestrategy.com.

Follow PeopleStrategy

LinkedIn: http://goo.gl/QEJdh3

Twitter: https://twitter.com/peoplestrategy

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PeopleStrategyInc

Contact Information

Lesley Lyons, Chief Marketing Officer

Phone: 404-410-4154

Email: Lesley.Lyons@peoplestrategy.com

SOURCE PeopleStrategy, Inc.

Related Links

www.peoplestrategy.com

