PeopleStrategy Teams Up With PERKY to Empower Employee Benefit Decisions

EDISON, N.J., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleStrategy, a one-stop brokerage and provider of a cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution, is thrilled to announce their new integration and partnership with PERKY. PERKY's decision support tool is aimed to empower and guide employees to choose their personalized suite of core and voluntary benefits while optimizing contributions across tax advantaged accounts and incorporating consumerism education.

"We're thrilled to offer this enhanced type of support to our clients and partners, particularly for new hire onboarding and open enrollment seasons," said PeopleStrategy CEO, Jim Prekop. "It's really a natural extension of our PeopleStrategy offerings, that's scalable, but without losing the people part of the equation because the tool is so robust in its personalization."

The partnership means PERKY's turnkey solution, PERKY BENEFITS, is available to PeopleStrategy employer clients and accessible through the PeopleStrategy platform as a pre-enrollment experience. Brokers and other partners can enjoy a consolidated enrollment platform with decision support seamlessly integrated, avoiding the hassle of multiple systems.

"Employees don't just need education – they need their specific options put in the context of their unique life circumstances, during those specific moments of decision making," said Shelby George, CEO of PERKY. "That's the magic of PERKY BENEFITS. And PeopleStrategy gets that – they value the human part of the benefits world."

Guide recommendations are calculated based on individual needs, utilization, and anticipated out-of-pocket costs, offering a third party agnostic approach to validate the integrity of recommendations while avoiding potential data privacy issues.

About PERKY

Through cutting edge software, PERKY is creating and distributing decision support employees are craving. PERKY prides itself in offering personalized, trustworthy employee decision support on health, wealth, and voluntary benefits. Learn more at perkytech.com.

About PeopleStrategy

From intuitive, hire-to-retire HR technology to comprehensive benefits consulting and HR services, PeopleStrategy offers employers a single source for the tools and services necessary to attract, manage and retain talent. Learn more at peoplestrategy.com.

