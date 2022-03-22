PeopleStrategy Welcomes Raj Singh to Lead Development

"PeopleStrategy is in a prime position to enhance our features and functionalities for a better employee experience" Tweet this

"PeopleStrategy is excited to have Raj's extensive experience and strong leadership to take our enterprise platform to the next level," said Jim Prekop, CEO of PeopleStrategy. "His efforts will further enhance our vision for continuous improvement to the user experience and employee-centric functionality for job satisfaction and career growth to better serve our clients and their employees."

"With the recent evolvement of the product, PeopleStrategy is in a prime position to enhance our features and functionalities for a better employee experience," said Singh. "My primary focus is to deliver cutting edge technology solutions matched with high-quality outcomes for our customers to leverage for seamless integration and usability to support their goals."

About PeopleStrategy Inc.

From intuitive, hire-to-retire HR technology to comprehensive benefits consulting and HR services, PeopleStrategy offers employers a single source for the tools and services necessary to attract, manage and retain talent. Learn more at peoplestrategy.com.

