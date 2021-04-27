PeopleUX, an Oracle Partner, Announces Release of Accessibility Solution Designed to Align PeopleSoft to ADA, Section 508, and WCAG Compliance Standards
The Voluntary Product Accessibility Template (VPAT) is designed to strengthen the trust colleges and universities place in their ability to deliver an accessible user experience for PeopleSoft Campus Solutions.
DALLAS, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleUX, a solution powered by Appsian Security, today announced the release of its Voluntary Product Accessibility Template (VPAT), designed alongside third-party accessibility consulting firm, Level Access. The VPAT is designed to enable PeopleSoft's compliance with all Federal Accessibility Standards (ADA, Section 508, and WCAG 2.1.)
To ensure thorough adherence to Federal standards, PeopleUX partnered with Level Access to help ensure a thorough solution, designed to help institutions mitigate compliance risks and embrace inclusivity. The result of this partnership is the release of the first and only collaboratively-generated VPAT—explicitly designed to help PeopleSoft Campus Solutions meet the latest accessibility compliance standards.
"Nearly 20% of college and university students require the use of an assistive device. This is a big reason why there's so much discussion in the accessibility community around ensuring the quality of the VPATs vendors will generate for their own products," said Scott Hirni, Director of User Experience (UX), Strategy and Solutions at PeopleUX. "Having Level Access as a third-party accountability partner to generate an external VPAT validates our commitment to make PeopleSoft Campus Solutions readily accessible to all users."
To ensure a streamlined implementation process, PeopleUX installs directly into the PeopleSoft web server and automatically renders every PeopleSoft page - from Classic, Classic+, and Fluid — a mobile-responsive and accessibility-compliant user experience. The HTML render process takes place at the PeopleCode level, ensuring customers are not exposed to potential ADA-related lawsuits from the use of widgets and other overlay-based solutions.
PeopleUX will expand its external VPAT certification with Level Access this year to include Oracle's PeopleSoft Human Capital Management (HCM) and Oracle's PeopleSoft Financials and Supply Chain (FSCM).
For a demonstration of how PeopleUX extends and completes ADA, Section 508, and WCAG compliance for PeopleSoft, please register for a preview of the solution on Thursday, May 13th. To register, visit https://www.peopleux.com/making-peoplesoft-truly-accessible-without-overlays/.
About Appsian:
Appsian provides the fastest path to ERP data security & compliance for some of the largest organizations in the world using PeopleSoft, Oracle EBS, and SAP. Using a software platform designed for intrusion prevention, data loss prevention, threat detection, incident response, Appsian equips customers of legacy ERP applications with enhanced control and visibility over their ERP data. Enabling the secure expansion of user access, strengthening of authorization policies, and providing deep visibility into data access and usage.
To learn more, visit www.appsian.com
