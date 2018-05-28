Peoplewave to Launch ICO on QUOINE's ICO Mission Control platform on 31 May 2018

"We are very excited to partner with QUOINE in bringing our ICO to market. QUOINE's expertise provides us the confidence of launching a safe, secure ICO with a fast track to listing on the QRYPTOS exchange for immediate liquidity post-ICO. The partnership also gives us access to hundreds of thousands of crypto enthusiasts who have already cleared 'Know Your Customer (KYC)' and are ready to learn more about Peoplewave's ICO," said Damien Cummings, CEO of Peoplewave.

Having successfully achieved its US$2 million softcap, Peoplewave plans to launch its ICO from 31 May, 17:00 (UTC+08:00) to 6 June 2018 on QUOINE's ICO Mission Control platform. Peoplewave will be offering US$5 million of PWV tokens for sale. The tokens will be priced at 1 Ethereum = 6,888 PWV tokens, which is approximately US$0.08 equivalent in Ethereum (as of 28 May 2018). A highly attractive 95% bonus will be offered only on the first US$1 million of PWV tokens and for the first 24 hours, whichever comes earlier.

"Our goal is to kickstart our next phase of development to bring us one step closer to our vision of making work fair. In order to obtain the resources to make Wavebase a reality, we have decided to maximise the benefit to our contributors at our own cost as a win-win solution for everyone," said Cummings.

Peoplewave is embarking on an ICO with the objective of reinventing people management through blockchain technology. The company will establish a decentralised database of accurate, verified performance and employment information on its blockchain platform, Wavebase. As a result, employers will possess an unprecedented ability to evaluate a potential candidate based on actual credentials and past performance, or even utilise the information right from the start for targeted searches of suitable candidates. For the first time, employees will also get to own and take control of their performance data across all past employers.

"Talent acquisition and management are important topics in a company's growth process. Peoplewave's solution of providing accurate, verified employment and performance data on blockchain is highly relevant to the future of work. Having learned first-hand the challenges of running a large scale ICO, we aim to assist HR-based blockchain projects such as Peoplewave in navigating the new crypto economy," said Seth Melamed, QUOINE Senior Vice President and Head of Operations.

Contributors interested in Peoplewave's ICO will have to sign up and obtain KYC-verification on QUOINE's QRYPTOS exchange at qryptos.com. It is highly recommended that contributors complete KYC verification in advance to maximise the limited 95% bonus period on 31 May 2018. Details on the Peoplewave ICO and how to participate can be found at peoplewaveico.io.

About Peoplewave

Peoplewave is Asia's leading blockchain-ready HR software company. It is revolutionising hiring and people management with data-driven, transparent feedback and verified performance data on its blockchain platform, Wavebase. Peoplewave offers 3 key products - the "First 100 Days": a new hire onboarding tool; "Performance Wave": continuous 360-degree performance appraisals; and the "HR Command Centre" analytics suite, which unlocks employee data and insights.

Peoplewave successfully raised US$500,000 seed funding from a series of angels and aligned companies in the HR field in December 2017. The company has been named "Top 50 Most Promising Enterprise Start-ups in Asia Pacific" by CIO Outlook Magazine and "Top 20 Hottest Startups 2018" by Singapore Business Review.

About QUOINE

QUOINE is a leading global fintech company that provides trading, exchange, and next generation financial services powered by blockchain technology. With offices in Japan, Singapore and Vietnam, QUOINE combines a strong network of local partners with extensive team experience in banking and financial products to deliver best in class financial services for its customers. More information is available at www.quoine.com.

