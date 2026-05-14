Peopoly Disrupts Industrial 3D Printing with the Launch of the Giga 800 FGF Printer, Slashing Material Costs by 90%

HONG KONG, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Peopoly, a recognized leader in high-performance 3D printing solutions, today announced the launch of the Giga 800. This groundbreaking Fused Granular Fabrication (FGF) 3D printer is designed to bridge the gap between desktop simplicity and industrial-scale manufacturing. Featuring a massive 800x800x800mm build volume and a disruptive starting price of $15,000, the Giga 800 makes advanced pellet printing accessible to print farms, design studios, and agile engineering teams worldwide.

Peopoly Giga 800 Peopoly Giga 800-1

Traditional FGF technology has historically been restricted by steep six-figure price tags, bulky pneumatic systems, and incredibly steep learning curves. The Peopoly Giga 800 democratizes this powerful manufacturing process. By feeding raw industrial pellets directly into its custom dual-zone heating screw extruder, the machine achieves a blistering maximum flow rate of 3kg of polymer per hour. This allows manufacturers to transform what were once five-day multi-part assemblies into single, seamless overnight jobs while reducing material costs by up to 90% compared to traditional FDM filaments.

"Our goal was to take the desktop ease of use that everyone is accustomed to and scale it up to industrial sizes," said a spokesperson for Peopoly. "The Giga 800 is the next step in the manufacturing revolution. It allows for the rapid creation of truly massive parts like composite molds, automotive fixtures, and large architectural models without the prohibitive costs usually associated with this scale."

To manage the high inertia of large-scale, high-speed printing, the Giga 800 abandons traditional stepper motors. Instead, it utilizes a heavy-duty, closed-loop servo CoreXY motion system. This guarantees continuous positional feedback, ensuring zero layer shifts and flawless 24/7 production consistency.

Furthermore, Peopoly has tackled the notorious "messiness" of pellet printing, which often leads to surface imperfections and high post-processing costs. By combining active mechanical retraction with Klipper's Pressure Advance, the Giga 800 delivers crisp, FDM-like precision without severe oozing and stringing. Out-of-the-box reliability is further guaranteed through an exclusive partnership with the Siraya Tech Material Science team, providing users with rigorously tested, pre-configured material profiles.

Addressing the stringent security requirements of the defense, aerospace, and advanced R&D sectors, the Giga 800 runs on open-source Klipper firmware. This provides a fully auditable, "Zero-Trust" environment. The machine is completely air-gap ready, meaning it can function securely without connecting to the internet, ensuring proprietary designs and printing data never leave the facility.

Availability

The Peopoly Giga 800 is officially unveiled today and is currently available to commercial partners through an Early Adopter phase. Commercial entities and print farms looking to scale their production can find more details and apply for early access at: https://forms.gle/nuMaQpv2AWFwMEmN8

About Peopoly

Peopoly is dedicated to developing innovative, high-performance 3D printing solutions for professionals, makers, and industrial sectors. Known for pushing the boundaries of printing speed, scale, and accessibility, Peopoly continues to empower creators to bring their largest and most complex ideas to life.

Media Contact:

Vin Liang | Marketing | +13233150313 | [email protected] | peopoly.net

SOURCE Peopoly