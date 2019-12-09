Peoria Diocese launches special appeal for prayer for the progress of the Cause for Beatification of Fulton Sheen

PEORIA, Ill., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the postponement of the Beatification of Fulton J. Sheen, Bishop Daniel Jenky of the Diocese of Peoria has asked the faithful to participate in a special nine day novena to "petition God unceasingly" that the Cause may move forward to the Beatification and Canonization of Fulton Sheen.

On the 40th anniversary of Sheen's death, Bishop Jenky decided to make known this upcoming special novena trusting in the "power of prayer" to move heaven as well as instill hope to all those saddened and disappointed by the delay announced so close to the expected Beatification.

The nine-day novena will start on Dec 12th, the Feast Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe and include daily meditations on reflections from Fulton Sheen. The novena is available in English and Spanish and will be carried on many Catholic television networks as well as many social media sites.

Bishop Jenky asks the many supporters of Archbishop Sheen to give themselves over to prayer, which is always the best way to support the Cause. Together, we seek God's will in the ultimate judgment of the Apostolic See.

For more information, or to donate to the Fulton Sheen Foundation, please go celebratesheen.com or call 1-877-71-SHEEN (1-877-717-4336).

SOURCE Catholic Diocese of Peoria

