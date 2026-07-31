Pep Boys Marks 105 Years of Keeping America Moving with Founder's Day Celebration

Nationwide Promotions, Free Towing, and a Refreshed Digital Experience Highlight Pep Boys' 105th Anniversary

PHILADELPHIA, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pep Boys, a leading automotive service provider, is marking a major milestone: 105 years in business. Founded in 1921, Pep Boys has grown from a single Philadelphia storefront into a nationwide network of nearly 800 locations.

Each year, Pep Boys celebrates Founder's Day in honor of Manny, Moe, and Jack, the founders who brought the company to life in 1921 and whose spirits live on through the brand today. This year, the company is marking the occasion by giving back to the customers and communities that got them here.

As America's Car Care Veterans™, Pep Boys has spent over a century earning that title through trust, transparency, and doing right by customers. This milestone is both a look back at where it all began, and a bold step toward what's next, with a refreshed digital experience launching alongside the celebration proving that Pep Boys is just getting started.

Founder's Day Deals

To celebrate, Pep Boys locations nationwide will roll out a lineup of Founder's Day promotions for customers, and will continue to offer ongoing appreciation discounts, including:

$105 off $500 in qualifying services with coupon (7/31-8/9/26)*

with coupon (7/31-8/9/26)* Free tire installation with purchase of four Goodyear, Pirelli, or Continental tires (7/31-8/9/26)*

with purchase of four Goodyear, Pirelli, or Continental tires (7/31-8/9/26)* Fourth tire free and free tire installation with purchase of four eligible Cooper Adventurer All-Season tires (7/31–8/9/26)*

with purchase of four eligible Cooper Adventurer All-Season tires (7/31–8/9/26)* Instant $120 off set of four Michelin or BFGoodrich tires (7/31-8/9/26; installation required)*

set of four Michelin or BFGoodrich tires (7/31-8/9/26; installation required)* $25 off a full synthetic oil change with coupon (7/31-8/9/26; $15 in Puerto Rico; subject to separate terms)*

a full synthetic oil change with coupon (7/31-8/9/26; $15 in Puerto Rico; subject to separate terms)* 10% off eligible in-store purchases for qualifying military members and first responders*

Free Towing All August Long

Pep Boys is also offering free base towing for light duty vehicles throughout August, for both consumer and commercial fleet customers:

Stateside: No towing fee and first 10 miles free, a savings of $85. Customers pay $7.50 per additional mile over 10 miles.*





No towing fee and first 10 miles free, a savings of $85. Customers pay $7.50 per additional mile over 10 miles.* Puerto Rico: No towing fee, a savings of $40. Customers pay $4 per mile.*

A New Website, Built for the Road Ahead

As part of the celebration, Pep Boys launched a newly redesigned website, built to make it easier than ever for customers to find a location and book services online. The refreshed site will also feature something longtime fans have been waiting for: the return of Pep Boys' beloved mascots, Manny, Moe, and Jack, now front and center as part of the digital experience, with a few new looks for the trio on the way.

Recommitting to What Our Founders Represent

Manny, Moe, and Jack have long stood for the values that built Pep Boys: trust, passion and safety. As the brand celebrates its 105th year, Pep Boys continues to be committed to those same principles, ensuring customers can count on the same integrity and reliability today that they could over a century ago.

"105 years in, Pep Boys is still guided by the same values Manny, Moe, and Jack have always stood for. This Founder's Day is a thank you to our customers for continuing to put their trust in us to keep them moving," said Joe Auriemma, Pep Boys CEO.

About Pep Boys

Pep Boys is a trusted leader in automotive services, dedicated to keeping drivers on the road with reliable maintenance and repair solutions. With nearly 800 locations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, our team of skilled professionals, including many ASE-certified technicians, serves millions of customers each year, ranging from everyday drivers to commercial fleets.

Founded in 1921 by Navy veterans Manny, Moe and Jack, Pep Boys is built on a foundation of passion, trust and safety. More than a century later, we continue to honor that legacy by providing expert care, exceptional service and a strong commitment to the communities we serve.

We keep people moving.

Learn more at www.pepboys.com.

*Offers valid at participating locations and subject to availability, eligibility, coupon requirements, and additional terms, conditions, and exclusions. Founder's Day promotional offers valid 07/31/26–08/09/26 unless otherwise stated. Cooper offer valid 07/31/26–08/09/26 on purchase and installation of sets of four eligible Cooper Adventurer All-Season tires, while supplies last; includes up to $300 off the fourth tire based on regular retail price and $120 off installation at $30 per tire. Towing offer valid 08/01/26–08/31/26 for light-duty vehicles only; U.S. customers pay $7.50 per additional mile over 10 miles; Puerto Rico customers pay $4 per mile. 10% military/first responder discount offer applies to eligible in-store purchases only for those on active duty, in the reserves, retired, or with veteran status in or with the Armed Forces, including the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Coast Guard, or National Guard, and for first responders, including fire, police, EMT, paramedic, or 911 dispatch; valid military, veteran, or first responder ID, or other valid proof of eligibility, required at time of purchase. 10% discount cannot be used for PepBoys.com purchases, Pep Boys Gift Cards, or service installations, including product installations, and is not valid on special order, commercial, fleet, warranty, or road hazard adjusted tires. Offers are not valid with other offers, rebates, discounts, or promotions, except manufacturer rebates where permitted. See PepBoys.com or your nearest Pep Boys location for full details.

SOURCE The Pep Boys - Manny, Moe and Jack LLC