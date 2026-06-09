Pep Boys Releases "The Summer Breakdown Index," Identifying the Cities Where Summer Conditions Impact Your Car the Most

Las Vegas, Orlando and San Antonio top the ranking of U.S. markets where drivers face the highest rates of services impacted by heat, based on Pep Boys proprietary data.

PHILADELPHIA, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pep Boys today unveiled its Summer Breakdown Index, a first-of-its-kind seasonal ranking that maps the U.S. metro areas where heat-impacted vehicle service demand runs highest, spanning from A/C repairs and battery replacements to cooling systems. Drawing on Pep Boys' exclusive first-party service data, the report pinpoints the markets where drivers see the highest rates of vehicles services commonly associated with summer conditions. Notably, 11 out of the top 15 Summer Breakdown markets are concentrated in the Southwest.

The Pep Boys Summer Breakdown Index

Summer can be one of the most punishing seasons for vehicles. Extreme heat can accelerate battery degradation, push A/C systems to their limits, and can cause cooling systems to fail without warning. Pep Boys analyzed service activity across its national footprint to pinpoint exactly where these repairs are happening, and which drivers should be paying close attention.

The Top 15 Summer Breakdown Markets

Based on Pep Boys internal service data reflecting where drivers experience the highest rates of services commonly associated with summer conditions.

Las Vegas, NV Orlando, FL San Antonio, TX Lubbock, TX El Paso, TX–NM Jacksonville, FL Austin, TX Phoenix, AZ Tucson, AZ Yuma, AZ Salt Lake City, UT Nashville, TN Tallahassee, FL Houston, TX Bakersfield, CA

"Heat affects vehicle systems in very specific ways. It degrades battery capacity, overworks A/C systems, and stresses cooling systems faster than most drivers realize," said Scott Elliott, Manager of Technical Training at Pep Boys. "Our service data suggests that these failures are concentrated in markets with sustained high temperatures, and they're largely preventable with the right maintenance ahead of the summer season."

Spotlight Markets

Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas claims the top spot for summer A/C stress, with drivers experiencing air conditioning repairs at more than three times the Pep Boys national average during peak summer months. Triple-digit temperatures and a steady stream of tourist traffic can create near-constant demand on A/C systems, making air conditioning failures one of the most common services in the market.

Lubbock, TX

Lubbock, Texas registers the highest combined rate of services commonly associated with heat and summer conditions compared to the national Pep Boys baseline. This reflects the relentless West Texas sun, minimal shade, and long stretches of open road that can leave vehicles with little relief from the elements. Lubbock's standing underscores a broader trend: Texas as a whole accounts for more than 30% of the top 15 Summer Breakdown markets, reinforcing the state's position as a hotspot for prolonged heat-impacted vehicle wear.

Tucson, AZ

Tucson leads all markets in summer battery replacements. Extreme temperatures may contribute to a shorter battery life, often triggering unexpected failures before drivers even notice the warning signs. Tucson is one of three Arizona markets in the top 15, with Phoenix and Yuma also ranking among the highest-risk cities. Together, they account for 20% of the top Summer Breakdown markets and make Arizona one of the most concentrated heat-stress regions in the country.

Orlando–Daytona Beach–Melbourne, FL

Orlando records the highest overall summer service volume of any market in the index, a distinction that reflects both the region's heat and its role as one of the country's most visited travel destinations. As families and road-trippers converge in central Florida each summer, the demand for vehicle service climbs alongside the temperature.

How Pep Boys Can Help

Sustained heat can actively degrade the systems keeping your vehicle on the road. High temperatures can drain a battery's charge capacity, overwork un-serviced A/C systems, and push cooling systems to their limits during long commutes or extended road trips. The result is a higher likelihood of unexpected failures during the months when drivers are most active.

Pep Boys offers a full range of summer-readiness services, including A/C inspections and recharges, battery testing and replacement, and cooling system checks that are all designed to catch potential issues before they become roadside emergencies. Drivers can schedule an appointment at PepBoys.com/Appointment to get their vehicle summer-ready at a Pep Boys location near them.

Methodology

Based on Pep Boys internal service data collected across U.S. markets during the summer months of 2025 (May 1 – August 31, 2025). Rankings reflect where select services commonly associated with summer conditions (including A/C repairs, battery replacements, and cooling system services) occurred more frequently than the Pep Boys national average. Findings reflect vehicle service trends and are not intended as official climate or infrastructure assessments.

The Summer Breakdown Index is based solely on Pep Boys' internal service data and is intended to reflect repair trends only.

About Pep Boys

Pep Boys is a trusted leader in automotive services, dedicated to keeping drivers on the road with reliable maintenance and repair solutions. With nearly 800 locations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, our team of skilled professionals, including many ASE-certified technicians, serves millions of customers each year, ranging from everyday drivers to commercial fleets.

Founded in 1921 by Navy veterans Manny, Moe and Jack, Pep Boys is built on a foundation of passion, trust and safety. More than a century later, we continue to honor that legacy by providing expert care, exceptional service and a strong commitment to the communities we serve.

We keep people moving.

Learn more at www.pepboys.com.

SOURCE The Pep Boys - Manny, Moe and Jack LLC