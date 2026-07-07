Pep Boys Warns Drivers Not to Ignore These Common Signs of Brake Trouble

A shaking steering wheel or pulsing brake pedal could signal issues with your brakes that shouldn't be ignored.

PHILADELPHIA, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A subtle shimmy in the steering wheel. A pedal that pulses underfoot. A shudder that ripples through the entire cabin the moment the brakes are applied. These sensations are warning signs that should never be ignored. Pep Boys, a leading automotive service provider, says these pinpoint vibrations are among the most telling signs that a vehicle's braking or suspension system needs professional attention.

Brake vibration can originate from several different sources like rotors, brake pads, calipers, or suspension components. Many drivers dismiss these warning signs or assume they'll go away on their own, but that's rarely the case.

"When a car shakes during braking, the vehicle is communicating that something is wrong," said Scott Elliott, Manager of Technical Training at Pep Boys. "The longer that goes unaddressed, the more wear it puts on connected components. What starts as a rotor issue can turn into a full brake and suspension job if it's pushed too far."

Pep Boys identifies the most common causes of brake vibration that drivers should know:

Rotor Thickness Variation — Often described as warping, this condition develops when rotors wear unevenly or lose their parallelism, creating inconsistent contact with the brake pads and a noticeable pulsing sensation underfoot.

— Often described as warping, this condition develops when rotors wear unevenly or lose their parallelism, creating inconsistent contact with the brake pads and a noticeable pulsing sensation underfoot. Uneven Brake Pad Wear — Pads that degrade inconsistently or accumulate debris can generate vibration during braking, particularly at lower speeds, and are sometimes mistakenly blamed on the rotors.

— Pads that degrade inconsistently or accumulate debris can generate vibration during braking, particularly at lower speeds, and are sometimes mistakenly blamed on the rotors. Stuck or Seized Calipers — When a caliper fails to slide and release properly, it applies uneven braking pressure, which can cause the vehicle to pull to one side and introduce shaking throughout the stop.

— When a caliper fails to slide and release properly, it applies uneven braking pressure, which can cause the vehicle to pull to one side and introduce shaking throughout the stop. Suspension Wear — Deteriorating bushings, ball joints, or shocks can produce sensations that closely mimic brake-related vibration, making professional diagnosis especially important.

A professional brake inspection at Pep Boys inspects the entire system: rotor thickness and lateral runout measurement, and brake pad condition, caliper function, suspension integrity, and tire wear. For rotor issues, technicians can perform on-car lathe resurfacing, which corrects thickness variation in place and reduces the risk of reinstallation errors.

Book a brake inspection online or via walk-in at any of Pep Boys' nearly 800 locations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Visit PepBoys.com/Appointment.

About Pep Boys

Pep Boys is a trusted leader in automotive services, dedicated to keeping drivers on the road with reliable maintenance and repair solutions. With nearly 800 locations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, our team of skilled professionals, including many ASE-certified technicians, serves millions of customers each year, ranging from everyday drivers to commercial fleets.

Founded in 1921 by Navy veterans Manny, Moe and Jack, Pep Boys is built on a foundation of passion, trust and safety. More than a century later, we continue to honor that legacy by providing expert care, exceptional service and a strong commitment to the communities we serve.

We keep people moving.

Learn more at www.pepboys.com.

SOURCE The Pep Boys - Manny, Moe and Jack LLC