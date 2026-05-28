Pep Boys Flags the Top Tire Warning Signs Drivers Miss Before Road Trip Season

Before hitting the highway, Pep Boys urges drivers to check their tires to ensure a safe and successful journey

PHILADELPHIA, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer road trip season is in full swing, but before hitting the open road, Pep Boys—a leading automotive service provider—is reminding drivers to check what's carrying them down the highway: their tires.

Tire tread wear is one of the most important indicators of vehicle health. From inflation issues and alignment problems to suspension concerns and brake system irregularities, the way a tire wears down can be a direct window into what's happening beneath the vehicle—and what could go wrong on a long-distance drive.

Pep Boys is reminding drivers to check what's carrying them down the highway: their tires.

"Road trips put real mileage on your vehicle in a concentrated stretch of time," said Scott Elliott, Manager of Technical Training at Pep Boys. "The last thing any driver wants is to find out there's a problem when they're miles from home. Knowing what your tires are telling you before you leave is one of the simplest ways to stay safe on the road."

Pep Boys identifies several common tread wear patterns that drivers should inspect ahead of any long trip:

Inflation Issues — Faster overall tread wear can signal overinflation, while shoulder wear (both outer edges worn down) points to underinflation. Tires can lose 1–2 PSI for every 10-degree temperature drop, making pressure checks especially critical as weather shifts.

— Faster overall tread wear can signal overinflation, while shoulder wear (both outer edges worn down) points to underinflation. Tires can lose 1–2 PSI for every 10-degree temperature drop, making pressure checks especially critical as weather shifts. Alignment Problems — Feathering, toe wear, and camber wear all indicate the wheels are out of alignment. These patterns show up as uneven wear on one or both inner shoulders and, if left unaddressed, can compromise handling at highway speeds and shorten tire life.

— Feathering, toe wear, and camber wear all indicate the wheels are out of alignment. These patterns show up as uneven wear on one or both inner shoulders and, if left unaddressed, can compromise handling at highway speeds and shorten tire life. Suspension & Maintenance Wear — Tire cupping (random smooth patches across the tread) and heel-toe wear (leading tread edges wearing faster than trailing ones) are typically caused by worn shocks or struts, unbalanced tires, or deferred rotation schedules—all conditions that affect ride safety and long-term tread life.

Routine tire rotations, proper inflation, and regular alignment checks remain the most effective ways to prevent these wear patterns from developing in the first place. For drivers who haven't had their tires inspected this season, Pep Boys service centers are open seven days a week and ready to help before the long weekend kicks off.

Drivers can book an appointment online or via walk-in to make sure their vehicle is as ready for the road as they are. Visit PepBoys.com/Appointment.

To learn more about tire tread wear patterns and what they mean for your vehicle, visit https://www.pepboys.com/car-care/tire-care/tire-tread-wear-patterns

About Pep Boys

Pep Boys is a trusted leader in automotive services, dedicated to keeping drivers on the road with reliable maintenance and repair solutions. With nearly 800 locations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, our team of skilled professionals, including many ASE-certified technicians, serves millions of customers each year, ranging from everyday drivers to commercial fleets.

Founded in 1921 by Navy veterans Manny, Moe and Jack, Pep Boys is built on a foundation of passion, trust and safety. More than a century later, we continue to honor that legacy by providing expert care, exceptional service and a strong commitment to the communities we serve.

We keep people moving.

Learn more at www.pepboys.com.

SOURCE The Pep Boys - Manny, Moe and Jack LLC