Pep Boys to Award $100,000 in Scholarships to Aspiring Automotive Technicians

This year's program will include five $10,000 scholarships to be awarded to qualified students studying to become professional automotive technicians in major metro areas: Houston, Texas; Los Angeles, California; Orlando, Florida.; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Puerto Rico. An additional ten $5,000 scholarships will be awarded to qualified students studying to become professional automotive technicians in other areas in the U.S.

"There's no better way to celebrate our centennial and demonstrate our commitment to the future than by supporting an impressive new generation of automotive technicians," said Brian Kaner, CEO, Pep Boys. "For 100 years, Pep Boys has helped talented, passionate people build rewarding careers in this vital industry, and we're continuing to build on our legacy with $100,000 in new scholarships for 2021."

To be eligible for consideration for a scholarship, students must be pursuing an automotive technician degree or certification through a full- or part-time college or trade school program and meet certain academic requirements, provide a written or video essay, and submit two letters of recommendation. The application window is now open and will remain open until midnight ET on Friday, May 21, 2021, and winners will be notified by Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Students can begin the application process and find additional details and eligibility requirements at www.pepboys.com/findyourdrive.

The annual scholarship program is part of Pep Boys' "Race to 2026" initiative that aims to increase the number of trained technicians and help fill an industry-wide talent gap projected to grow to 46,000 over the next five years.1 Pep Boys offers a broad range of industry-leading opportunities and career paths designed to encourage talented future technicians to follow their passion for automotive. In addition to scholarships, the Company partners with leading technical schools, internship, and work opportunities during a student's education. After graduation, technicians can launch their careers with the Company performing basic maintenance and take advantage of benefits such as tuition assistance, apprenticeships, Company-sponsored certifications, and continuing education to move on to more complex repairs, or progress to a leadership role.

Pep Boys is driven by its promise to its customers: We go further to help you go farther. Founded in 1921 by military veterans, generations of drivers have counted on Pep Boys ASE-certified Pros to care for their cars. With a national network of Service and Tire Centers, millions of vehicles and fleets pass through Pep Boys bays each year. Our commitment to being the ONE our communities count on is demonstrated through our exceptional customer experience and support of the critical technical training initiatives needed to close America's skills gap. For more information, visit www.pepboys.com.

