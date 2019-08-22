Pep Carrera Joins ProQuest As President, ProQuest Books

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ProQuest, a leader in educational technology, has named Pep Carrera as President of its Books business unit. Mr. Carrera leads the team focused on providing innovative, flexible models and integrated technologies that make the acquisition and management of books cost-effective and efficient.

"I am delighted to be welcoming Pep to our team," said Matti Shem Tov, ProQuest CEO. "His extensive knowledge of education technology and publishing, background in product management and proven record for innovation will help ProQuest continue to simplify workflows and ensure that books can be easily discovered, efficiently acquired and readily accessed."

Before his leadership role at ProQuest, Mr. Carrera was President and Chief Operating Officer of VitalSource, an Ingram Content Group company. He joined VitalSource and Ingram Content Group in October 2012, leading VitalSource to become the global leader in digital textbooks while expanding the customer base to more than 7,000 institutions and 15 million learners. He also led the integration of CourseSmart, VitalSource's leading competitor, along with the acquisitions of Verba Software, Intrepid Learning, and Acrobatiq while at VitalSource. Earlier in his career, Mr. Carrera served as Chief Technology Officer of RAPP, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. that specializes in software, analytics, and database solutions for marketing departments of large enterprises.

Mr. Carrera holds a bachelor's degree from Florida International University and an MBA from Texas A&M University, Commerce. He is based in ProQuest's Ann Arbor, Mich. office.

ProQuest supports the important work in the world's research and learning communities. The company curates six centuries of content – the world's largest collection of journals, ebooks, primary sources, dissertations, news and video – and builds powerful workflow solutions to help libraries acquire and grow collections that inspire extraordinary outcomes. ProQuest products and services are used in academic, K-12, public, corporate and government libraries in 150 countries.

Along with its companies and affiliates Ex Libris, Alexander Street and Bowker, ProQuest helps its customers achieve better research, better learning and better insights.

